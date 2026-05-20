Out of State LLC: When You Need to Register and What It Costs

A few states apply stricter standards. California uses a three-part test weighing in-state sales, property, and payroll, and enforces it aggressively. Texas and several other states apply economic thresholds that can pull in businesses with no physical footprint. If your LLC generates significant revenue in any single state, speak with an attorney who knows that state's rules well.

Getting this wrong can mean back fees, penalties, and loss of your right to sue in that state's courts, so it's worth taking the time to get it right.

How to register an LLC in another state: Step by step

Foreign qualification follows a clear sequence, though documents, fees, and timelines vary by state.

Confirm registration is actually required. Use the activity table above as your starting checklist. If your presence is truly incidental, registration may not be necessary. Check name availability in the new state. Search the state's business entity database. If your name is taken, you'll need to register under an alternate name, an assumed or fictitious name that includes an appropriate LLC designation. This applies only in that state; your LLC's legal name stays the same everywhere else. Appoint a registered agent in the new state. Every state requires a local registered agent with a physical street address to receive legal documents on your LLC's behalf. The agent must be physically present in the new state, which typically means hiring a professional service or designating someone who lives there. The U.S. Small Business Administration notes that LLCs conducting business in more than one state may need to file for foreign qualification and will need a registered agent before doing so. Obtain a Certificate of Good Standing from your home state. Almost every state requires this as part of the foreign qualification application. Some states call it a Certificate of Existence, same concept, different name. Most states accept certificates issued within 30 to 90 days, so request it early. File the Certificate of Authority with the new state's Secretary of State. Common names for this form include "Application for Registration of Foreign LLC" and "Application for Certificate of Authority." Filing fees vary: most states charge $50–$300, though Texas charges $750 and some states come in well below $100. Register for state tax and employer accounts. Once the state approves your Certificate of Authority, set up required accounts through the new state's department of revenue. Depending on your activity, this may include a state income tax account, sales tax permit, or employer withholding account. Build ongoing compliance into your calendar. Most states require annual reports, with varying deadlines. Missing a deadline triggers escalating consequences, including loss of good standing and potential administrative revocation of your authority to operate.

One procedural note: some states, New York being a notable example, require foreign LLCs to publish notice of their registration in local newspapers after approval. These publication requirements add cost and a waiting period. Check the new state's specific requirements before you file.

What does it cost to register an LLC in another state?

The real cost is the sum of several recurring expenses, compounding with every additional state you add.

One-time costs when foreign qualifying.

Foreign qualification filing fee: Most states charge $50–$300. Texas charges $750; Kentucky and Colorado come in under $100. Budget $150–$200 as a reasonable midpoint.

Most states charge $50–$300. Texas charges $750; Kentucky and Colorado come in under $100. Budget $150–$200 as a reasonable midpoint. Certificate of Good Standing from your home state: Typically $10–$50. Some states issue these free online; others charge a fee and require processing time.

Typically $10–$50. Some states issue these free online; others charge a fee and require processing time. Name reservation (if needed): Most states charge $10–$50.

Ongoing annual costs per registered state.

Registered agent fee: $100–$300 per year, per state. Three states means $300–$900 annually just for registered agent coverage.

$100–$300 per year, per state. Three states means $300–$900 annually just for registered agent coverage. Annual report filing fee: Most states charge $50–$200 per year. California also imposes a minimum $800 franchise tax on any LLC doing business there, regardless of revenue.

Most states charge $50–$200 per year. California also imposes a minimum $800 franchise tax on any LLC doing business there, regardless of revenue. State tax compliance: Income tax, franchise tax, or both, varying widely based on revenue and the state's apportionment formula.

A practical example: An LLC formed in Wyoming that foreign qualifies in California and New York would pay Wyoming's $60 annual report fee, California's $70 filing fee plus the $800 minimum franchise tax plus $100–$300 for a registered agent, and New York's $9 biennial report fee plus publication costs (which can run $1,000–$2,000 in some counties) plus a registered agent fee. First-year costs in that scenario can easily exceed $2,500 before any state income tax obligations.

What are the disadvantages of having your LLC out of state?

Forming in a state where you don't actually operate creates real costs with limited benefits. For most small business owners, the practical disadvantages outweigh whatever drew them to out-of-state formation.

Double compliance costs. You pay formation fees, annual report fees, and registered agent fees in your formation state and your operating state.

You pay formation fees, annual report fees, and registered agent fees in your formation state and your operating state. Double tax exposure. States tax business activity within their borders regardless of where your LLC was formed. California imposes its $800 minimum franchise tax on any LLC doing business there, even one formed in Wyoming.

States tax business activity within their borders regardless of where your LLC was formed. California imposes its $800 minimum franchise tax on any LLC doing business there, even one formed in Wyoming. More to track and more to miss. Two registered agents, two sets of annual filing deadlines, two state tax accounts: every additional state multiplies your compliance calendar.

Two registered agents, two sets of annual filing deadlines, two state tax accounts: every additional state multiplies your compliance calendar. No additional liability protection. Your LLC's liability shield is governed by the state where you operate, not where you formed. Delaware's liability rules don't follow you into a California courtroom.

What is the "LLC loophole"?

The so-called LLC loophole is the belief that forming in a no-income-tax state like Wyoming or Nevada eliminates your state tax obligations. It doesn't. If your business earns income in a state that imposes income or franchise taxes, that state expects its share regardless of where your LLC was formed. California has aggressively pursued out-of-state LLCs whose members live and operate there.

For a deeper look at why out-of-state formation often backfires, see Why You Shouldn't Form an LLC Outside of Your Home State.

LLC in multiple states: Taxes, registered agents, and annual filings

Once your LLC operates across state lines, you take on separate ongoing obligations in each state: tax filings, a registered agent, and annual compliance deadlines. Each runs independently, and missing any of them carries its own consequences.

Tax nexus and state income tax

Tax nexus is the legal connection between your business and a state that gives that state the right to tax you. Your LLC establishes nexus the moment it has sufficient activity there, through sales, property, or employees. Once you have nexus, you file tax returns in that state, with income apportioned according to each state's formula, typically weighing in-state sales, property, and payroll.

Two dynamics are worth knowing.

Economic nexus is expanding. Following the Supreme Court's 2018 decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, states including California, Massachusetts, and New York now assert that deriving revenue above a certain threshold can create income tax nexus even without physical presence.

Following the Supreme Court's 2018 decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, states including California, Massachusetts, and New York now assert that deriving revenue above a certain threshold can create income tax nexus even without physical presence. Double taxation risk exists. The same income can potentially be taxed by multiple states. Most states offer a credit for taxes paid elsewhere, but the credit rules vary and don't eliminate the complexity.

Sales tax obligations

Sales tax nexus and income tax nexus are related but not the same. Wayfair eliminated the requirement that a business have a physical presence before a state could demand sales tax collection. Every state with a sales tax has since implemented economic nexus rules: sellers exceeding a state's threshold, typically $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions per year, must collect and remit sales tax there, even without registering as a foreign LLC.

If your LLC sells across state lines, track where your revenue is going. Hitting a state's threshold can trigger a sales tax obligation even if you've never set foot there. Foreign qualification and sales tax nexus are separate compliance questions that often arise together but require separate analysis.

Registered agent requirements

Every state where your LLC is registered requires a registered agent in that state. If you're registered in three states, you need three registered agents. Letting your registered agent designation lapse creates a serious gap: legal notices, including lawsuits, go to the registered agent's address. If that address is no longer valid, you can end up with a default judgment before you even know a lawsuit was filed.

Annual reports and ongoing filings

Most states require LLCs to file an annual or biennial report, a periodic update confirming basic information and paying a fee to maintain good standing. Deadlines, fees, and formats vary significantly. Some states tie the due date to your formation anniversary; others use a fixed calendar deadline.

The consequences of falling behind escalate quickly. Miss a deadline and your LLC loses good standing. Let it lapse long enough and the state can administratively revoke your authority to operate there. Reinstatement typically costs more than staying current would have. LegalZoom's business compliance plans can help you track deadlines and stay in good standing across multiple states.

Sole proprietorship doing business in another state

A sole proprietor doing business in another state does not file a foreign qualification. There is no separate legal entity to register, no certificate of authority, no Secretary of State filing, and no registered agent requirement. But that doesn't mean no obligations.

Business licenses. Many states and localities require anyone conducting business within their borders to obtain a local license, regardless of entity type. You can use LegalZoom's business licenses and permits service to identify what's required in each jurisdiction.

Many states and localities require anyone conducting business within their borders to obtain a local license, regardless of entity type. You can use LegalZoom's business licenses and permits service to identify what's required in each jurisdiction. State income tax. Earning income in a state generally creates a tax obligation there. You'll typically file a nonresident return and pay tax on income earned there, while your home state taxes your total income, though most states allow a credit for taxes paid elsewhere.

Earning income in a state generally creates a tax obligation there. You'll typically file a nonresident return and pay tax on income earned there, while your home state taxes your total income, though most states allow a credit for taxes paid elsewhere. DBA registration. If you operate under a trade name, most states require you to register it locally at the county or state level.

If you operate under a trade name, most states require you to register it locally at the county or state level. When an LLC makes sense. If you regularly do business in another state as a sole proprietor, forming an LLC and registering it as a foreign LLC may be worth the cost. A sole proprietorship offers no liability protection: you're personally responsible for all business debts and legal claims.

Common LLC mistakes to avoid when operating across state lines

Assuming your home-state registration covers you everywhere. It doesn't. Every state where you conduct business sets its own rules.

It doesn't. Every state where you conduct business sets its own rules. Forming in Delaware or Wyoming without running the numbers. If you don't operate in your formation state, you're paying fees and filing annual reports there and in your home state. The perceived advantages rarely offset the added cost for most small businesses.

If you don't operate in your formation state, you're paying fees and filing annual reports there and in your home state. The perceived advantages rarely offset the added cost for most small businesses. Missing annual report deadlines in a second state. States where you've foreign qualified send few reminders, and deadlines vary widely. A lapsed foreign state filing can trigger loss of good standing faster than in your home state, and reinstatement costs more than staying current.

States where you've foreign qualified send few reminders, and deadlines vary widely. A lapsed foreign state filing can trigger loss of good standing faster than in your home state, and reinstatement costs more than staying current. Treating foreign qualification and sales tax nexus as the same question. You can trigger a sales tax obligation without ever registering your LLC in a state, and you can be foreign qualified without owing sales tax. Both require separate analysis.

You can trigger a sales tax obligation without ever registering your LLC in a state, and you can be foreign qualified without owing sales tax. Both require separate analysis. Failing to maintain a registered agent in every state of registration. A lapsed registered agent means legal notices go undelivered, and undelivered service of process can lead to a default judgment before you know litigation exists.

A lapsed registered agent means legal notices go undelivered, and undelivered service of process can lead to a default judgment before you know litigation exists. Waiting to register retroactively. Most states let you catch up, but charge back fees and penalties for every year you operated without authority. The longer you wait, the higher the tab.

Start your out-of-state LLC registration with LegalZoom

Since 2001, LegalZoom has helped entrepreneurs navigate multistate compliance decisions, from first-time LLC formations to foreign qualification filings in all 50 states. LegalZoom's foreign qualification service handles the filing, registered agent setup, and Certificate of Good Standing request, with transparent pricing and a satisfaction guarantee.

If you're unsure whether your LLC's activity in a new state triggers a registration requirement, start with the activity table in this guide. If the answer is still unclear, a LegalZoom attorney can assess your specific situation and help you move forward with confidence. The cost of getting it right is almost always lower than the cost of getting it wrong.