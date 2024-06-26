10 questions to ask a probate attorney

A probate attorney has got your back when it comes to dealing with estates. Use these guiding questions to find a lawyer you feel comfortable with.
by Swara Ahluwalia

Legally reviewed by Allison DeSantis

Updated on: July 9, 2024
Losing a loved one is tough, and the last thing you’d want is your family haggling over assets. Even with a valid will, the legal process of probate hangs overhead. Probate involves validating a will and settling estate matters (like paying off debts and taxes) before distributing the remaining assets to listed beneficiaries.
The probate process can be challenging to navigate. It’s a maze of paperwork filings, deadlines, court appearances, and legal jargon—all of which are guaranteed to add stress and financial burden.
A probate attorney can ease your family’s stress and speed up access to a decedent’s property. For such an important and personal matter, it’s essential to hire the right personal representative to champion your needs and interests. Here, we highlight 10 questions you should ask a probate attorney before you get them to join your team.
There are dozens of probate attorneys in the market, so how do you identify the perfect match for you? Here is a list of 10 questions to ask any probate lawyer before officially onboarding them. Think of your first meeting as an interview—your chance to assess the attorney’s knowledge, experience, services, and working style. Their answers should put you at ease and convey confidence. You should leave feeling like your interests and rights are in the most capable hands.
The probate process can be a maze; therefore, use the first meeting to understand how the attorney plans to handle your case. Do they have a clear roadmap with detailed steps? Their answer should give you insight into their experience and a strong sense of their approach. If you have a complicated estate or a unique situation, you may want to seek out a specialist—you definitely want an attorney who’s been there and done that.
There is no set answer to how long a probate can take, but an experienced attorney can give you a fair estimate.
For example, in some states, there is an expedited process for smaller estates (for which valuation is below a certain threshold). If that applies to you, you can expect a faster decision. However, if the will’s validity is under question or there's difficulty locating property listed in the will, probate could stretch from several months to several years.
Asking about a timeline will help you manage your expectations and evaluate the attorney's experience.
Any probate process can bring about unexpected twists and turns. It’s better to be prepared from the beginning to handle these issues. Ask your attorney what legal challenges they can foresee and how they plan to tackle them.
Even the strongest wills can be subject to questioning about interpretation, and it's not uncommon for loved ones to challenge how an executor settles a deceased's estate. Ask your attorney for their experience in handling disagreements between heirs and beneficiaries, and how they plan to advocate for your needs and wishes in front of a probate court.
Some attorneys are a one-man show, while others have an entourage of paralegals, researchers, and administrative assistants. With a complicated estate, the probate attorney might bring in a team of people to manage the affairs. If you both feel that your circumstances require a team approach, you have the right to meet all the people working on your case.
Creditors have the legal right to claim debts from an estate. Suss out the attorney's experience with identifying creditors, analyzing their claims, and settling them. If you’re concerned about balancing the estate, be sure to ask something along the lines of: "What have you done when the estate didn't have enough reserves to pay off all debts?" Any mistake in managing creditors can increase your personal liability.
The deceased's estate might be subjected to federal, state, and/or local tax laws. An estate sale during the probate process can also impact the tax liabilities. A probate attorney must have an astute understanding of local tax laws so they can develop a strategy that minimizes your tax burden.
Tax issues can also delay how fast you can access a loved one's property. A skilled attorney should be able to provide you with easy-to-understand and implement strategies.
When you hire someone to ensure a loved one's estate gets settled correctly, you want them to be easily accessible for any question or concern you may have. This is even more important if you're based far away from the decedent. Pay attention to how long it takes the attorney (or their paralegal) to reply to a phone call or email. You typically want to work with someone who can commit to getting back to you within 24–48 hours.
This might seem like a blunt question, but it’s crucial. Attorney services can be expensive, and you must find one that fits your budget. Ask about how they bill clients, whether they charge a flat rate or per hour, and what sort of upfront costs (such as a retainer) you’ll have to pay. Some attorneys also tie their fees to the estate’s value. Don’t be shy about the money talk—you don’t want to be surprised when it comes time to pay.
A probate attorney's fees are typically paid from a deceased's estate assets, which impacts the amount distributed to you and any other heirs or beneficiaries.
Probate law is complex, and like other areas of law, having solid experience in the field is important.
Ask your lawyer how many years they’ve been practicing and if they have handled any probate case that's similar to yours. You want to feel confident that your probate attorney will navigate your estate matters capably.
Timing is the key difference between a probate lawyer and an estate planning attorney. An estate planning lawyer works with living clients. Therefore, they assist one in creating an estate plan, drafting a valid will, and setting up a trust—all things that can be done while someone is alive and kicking.
A probate lawyer comes into play after a loved one has died. They work alongside an estate executor and family members to settle a deceased person’s estate. A strong estate plan helps this process go smoother.
A probate lawyer is a specialist in a certain segment of estate law: probate. Their most common duties are as follows:
Estate planning attorneys guide clients through their end-of-life planning—their wishes for what happens immediately preceding and after their death, when they are unable to speak for themselves. Some typical duties performed by estate planning lawyers are the following:
Need a probate attorney to settle the estate of a loved one? Here are a few ways to find the ideal probate attorney for your needs.
Tap into your trusted network of family, friends, and professional associations to get recommendations and referrals on good probate attorneys. Getting a name from someone you know provides an extra layer of security.
We’d say go one step further and reach out to your current estate planning attorney and ask them who is best in the business. A recommendation from someone actively working in the field is valuable, as they can connect you with attorneys who are equipped to settle cases like yours.
A general search on Google for “probate attorney in my area” or “probate law firms near me” is a good starting point, but do your research on the results and remember—just because they’re the first result doesn’t mean they’re a match for you!
Using the Google method is an effective way to find lawyers who are familiar with local laws and actively practicing probate law. This can be super important in dealing with the nuances of the probate process in your jurisdiction.
The easiest way to find licensed attorneys is to utilize online lawyer directories. LegalZoom’s attorney directory gives you access to an independent network of pre-vetted and experienced attorneys from all 50 states. You can quickly understand each attorney’s expertise and fee structure and read external reviews. Using a service like LegalZoom also eliminates the need for multiple in-person visits to the lawyer’s office, saving you lots of time and money.
Like most other lawyers, probate attorneys either charge an hourly rate or work off a flat fee. However, some charge a percentage of the estate’s value, typically 5-7%. The exact amount can vary widely as it's based on factors such as the attorney's experience, location, how complicated the estate is, and the duration of the process.
There are multiple ways to avoid going through probate, and the methods vary by state. Generally, you may sell off all your estate's property before your death, establish joint ownership for everything you own (it will automatically go to a spouse to child), or make accounts payable-on-death. Creating a living trust is one of the most popular and efficient ways to avoid probate litigation.
You will have to work with a probate lender or advance company to get a probate advance or loan. These providers typically ask you to submit documents, such as the death certificate, will, or bank account statements of the decedent. These will help them understand your expected inheritance and the liquidity of the deceased estate so they provide you with an appropriate advance or loan amount.
This depends on your situation. Did your loved one leave a clear and valid will with proper beneficiary designations? How complicated are your state laws? What was the estate size? Do you have the time and capacity to manage probate on your own?
Not everyone requires a probate lawyer, but support from an experienced attorney can be the golden ticket when it comes to settling a loved one’s property matters. They can help you avoid mistakes that can cost you and other members significant time and money.
