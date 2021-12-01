Tips for work from home tax deductions

Working from home comes with various benefits, such as no commute and a casual dress code. It can also offer potentially valuable tax deductions for people who qualify.
by Janet Berry-Johnson
Updated on: November 20, 2023 · 3 min read
Here are a few tips for claiming work-from-home tax deductions.
The home office deduction allows certain people who use part of their home for work to deduct certain housing expenses. There are two methods for claiming the deduction:
Using the regular method, you can also deduct 100% of any direct home office expense. These are costs that apply only to your office area. For example, if you install bookshelves in your home office, you can deduct 100% of the cost rather than a percentage.
Before the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), salaried or hourly employees who worked from a home office could claim the home office deduction. However, the TCJA ended the deduction for employees working from a home office for the convenience of their employer.
Currently, only self-employed workers and some business owners can take this deduction.
Your workspace must meet two basic requirements to qualify for the home office deduction:
There are exceptions to these rules for in-home daycares, separate structures on your property, and storing business inventory. You can read more about those exceptions in IRS Publication 587.
If you're a salaried or hourly employee working from home, you generally can't deduct any unreimbursed job expenses. For example, if you upgraded your internet, purchased a printer, or bought a more comfortable desk chair, you can't deduct those costs from your tax return. Your best bet is to ask your employer to reimburse you.
However, the IRS makes an exception for five types of employees. The following employees can deduct at least some of their out-of-pocket work expenses.
You can learn more about how and where these employees deduct work-from-home expenses in the IRS Instructions for Form 1040 and Instructions for Form 2106.
Deducting your work-from-home expenses can get complicated. If you need help figuring out what you can deduct and how to claim these tax breaks, be sure to reach out to a qualified tax professional.
