Logos are protected with a trademark, not a copyright. The process to apply for trademark registration has several steps. Find out how to get started applying for trademark protection, how much it costs, how long it takes, and more.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Jane has written hundreds of articles aimed at educating the public about the legal system, especially the legal aspe...
Updated on: March 2, 2023
Your company’s logo may be the most important way you identify your business and brand and distinguish it from competitors. You may want to protect your logo by registering it as a trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
What can you register?
There are two ways you might register a logo: as a standard character mark or as a special form mark.
Distinctiveness and likelihood of confusion
The USPTO will not trademark a logo that is generic, or that is confusingly similar to a trademark that has been registered or is the subject of a pending application.
Registering a logo
You can register a logo with the USPTO by using the Trademark Electronic Application System (TEAS) or other online trademark service.
