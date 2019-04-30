Using an NDA when you're building a business plan

Starting a new company requires you to share your business plan with a variety of investors, banks, and potential partners. Here's how to protect your confidential information.
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Updated on: April 19, 2024 · 4 min read
Starting a business is exciting, but there are a lot of steps to take to get from brilliant idea to successful company. The most important building block of your new venture is your business plan, which you'll be sharing with a lot of people. Because of this, you'll want to use a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) to ensure your hard work and planning remains confidential.
Creating a strategic business plan not only allows you to think through every aspect of your business, it provides a tool you can use to get investors, funding, new customers, and partners.
A well-developed business plan helps you recognize and deal with many possible impediments to your success in advance. It also helps you sharpen your strategy so that you can hit the ground running. A good business plan takes weeks or months to create and requires a lot of research and planning. A basic business plan should include:
You can create a business plan using a template or work with a legal service provider or an attorney to create one. Be sure the document is thorough and complies with your state's laws.
A nondisclosure agreement states that your business will give an individual or another business information that they agree to keep secret. If the agreement is breached, you can seek compensation. Using an NDA signals that the information you're sharing is private and critically important to your business.
An NDA is usually one-sided, meaning you're providing confidential information to the other person only. However, it could be two-sided, or mutual, if both parties are sharing confidential information with each other, such as if you're in talks with a potential partner.
Before sharing your business plan with potential investors, customers, partners, or banks, you should first have them sign an NDA, which should include the following information:
You may find that large banks or investors won't sign your NDA. This can be frustrating, but because such large funders review hundreds of business plans or pitches every month, they may see doing so as an undue burden.
To protect yourself, you could bring a digital copy of your business plan to your meeting and not allow them direct access.
Another idea is to put the business plan online behind a password, making sure to change the password often. You could also withhold as much confidential information as possible until the investor is seriously interested.
An NDA offers an important way to protect yourself as you share your business plan and seek investors or partners. Taking this extra step can ensure your ideas and data are not stolen or shared without your permission.
