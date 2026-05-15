Utah Registered Agent: Requirements, Costs, and How to Appoint One

Utah registered agent at a glance

Every Utah LLC, corporation, and other registered business entity must maintain a registered agent with a physical Utah street address at all times.

A registered agent must be available during normal business hours to accept service of process, tax notices, and official state correspondence.

You can serve as your own registered agent if you are a Utah resident with a physical in-state address, but doing so puts your personal address on the public record.

You appoint or change a registered agent through the Utah Division of Corporations & Commercial Code, typically via the state's online filing system.

Professional registered agent services typically cost $100–$300 per year and keep your personal address off public filings while making sure no legal documents are missed.

Failing to maintain a registered agent can result in your business losing good standing and potentially being administratively dissolved.

What is a Utah registered agent?

A Utah registered agent is a person or entity your business officially designates to receive legal documents and government notices on its behalf. When someone files a lawsuit against your business or the Utah Division of Corporations & Commercial Code needs to reach you, your registered agent receives that notice first.

The most critical document a registered agent handles is service of process, the formal court papers that notify your business it is being sued. Missing service of process can mean missing a court deadline you never knew existed.

Beyond litigation, a Utah registered agent typically receives:

Service of process. Court documents notifying your business of a lawsuit or legal proceeding

Court documents notifying your business of a lawsuit or legal proceeding State tax notices. Official correspondence related to your business's tax obligations

Official correspondence related to your business's tax obligations Government correspondence. Documents from the Utah Division of Corporations & Commercial Code, including compliance notices and filing reminders

Documents from the Utah Division of Corporations & Commercial Code, including compliance notices and filing reminders Administrative notices. Communications about your business's registration status or good standing

Utah law requires every registered agent to maintain a physical street address in Utah, not a P.O. box, and to be present and available at that address during normal business hours. If a process server shows up with a lawsuit and no one is there, your business could miss a filing deadline without ever knowing a case was brought against it.

Do you need a registered agent for a Utah LLC or corporation?

Yes, with no exceptions. Utah law requires every business entity registered with the Utah Division of Corporations & Commercial Code to designate and maintain a registered agent at all times, starting the moment you file your formation documents.

The requirement applies to:

Domestic LLCs: Any limited liability company formed under Utah law (Utah Code Title 48, Chapter 3a)

Any limited liability company formed under Utah law (Utah Code Title 48, Chapter 3a) Domestic corporations: For-profit corporations formed under Utah law (Utah Code Title 16, Chapter 10a)

For-profit corporations formed under Utah law (Utah Code Title 16, Chapter 10a) Nonprofit corporations: Charitable, religious, educational, and other nonprofit entities registered with the state

Charitable, religious, educational, and other nonprofit entities registered with the state Limited partnerships (LPs) and limited liability partnerships (LLPs): Partnership entities formed under Utah law

Partnership entities formed under Utah law Foreign entities: Out-of-state LLCs, corporations, and other business entities that register to do business in Utah

If you don't list a registered agent, the Division will reject your filing.

Sole proprietors and general partnerships that operate without registering as a formal entity are not subject to this rule. But as soon as you form a registered entity, the obligation attaches immediately.

A few additional rules apply once you've named an agent. You can designate only one registered agent; the role cannot be split across multiple people. You also cannot leave the position temporarily vacant. If your current agent resigns or becomes unavailable, file a replacement with the Division right away to avoid a compliance gap.

Utah registered agent requirements: Who can serve

Not everyone qualifies. The state sets specific eligibility rules, and a filing that names a noncompliant agent will be rejected. A registered agent must be one of the following:

An individual who maintains a physical street address in Utah

A domestic or foreign business entity authorized to transact business in the state with a physical Utah address

A commercial registered agent that has filed a listing statement with the Utah Division of Corporations & Commercial Code

Both individuals and companies must have a physical Utah address where service of process can be delivered. A P.O. box does not qualify.

Residency and address rules

The registered agent must have a physical street address in Utah and be available during normal business hours. That address appears in Utah's publicly searchable business registry the moment you file.

A home address satisfies the requirement, but listing your personal residence means anyone searching the state's business database can find it. That privacy tradeoff is worth thinking through before you decide who fills the role.

Commercial vs. noncommercial registered agents in Utah

Utah draws a legal distinction between two agent categories that most small business owners have never encountered. The practical difference is simpler than the terminology suggests.

A noncommercial registered agent is an individual or entity that serves as an agent for a specific business only. No separate state registration is required; the filing simply states the agent's name and address (Utah Code § 16-17-203). Most business owners who name themselves, a trusted friend, or an attorney fall into this category.

A commercial registered agent is a company or individual that serves multiple businesses professionally and must submit a Commercial Registered Agent Application with the Division (Utah Code § 16-17-204). Professional registered agent services operate as commercial agents and carry broader, ongoing compliance obligations, including keeping their listing information current with the Division at all times (Utah Code § 16-17-302).

If you name yourself as agent for your own LLC, you're acting as a noncommercial agent. If you hire a professional service, that company operates as a commercial agent. Both are legally valid.

Can I be my own registered agent in Utah?

Yes. Utah law allows you to serve as your own registered agent, but you must meet every eligibility requirement: a physical Utah street address and consistent, in-person availability at that address during normal business hours on every business day.

That last condition is where most business owners hit friction. Being your own agent means committing to consistent availability, not occasional remote days, not business travel, not a long weekend where a process server happens to show up.

Consider serving as your own registered agent if:

You operate from a fixed Utah office during regular business hours

You are comfortable with your address appearing on Utah's publicly searchable business registry

Your operations are straightforward and the risk of missing an official document is low

Keeping annual costs down is a priority

Consider hiring a professional registered agent service if:

You work remotely, travel frequently, or keep unpredictable hours

You want to keep your home address off Utah's publicly searchable business registry

Your business operates across multiple states and needs consistent coverage in each

You want a dedicated point of contact who won't miss a lawsuit filing or compliance deadline

LegalZoom's Registered Agent Services send alerts when important mail arrives, scan and upload documents for digital access, and send email reminders about annual report deadlines through the Compliance Calendar.

When you list your home address as your registered agent address, it appears in the Division's business database, visible to anyone who searches your entity name. For home-based and single-member LLC owners, that privacy tradeoff often tips the decision more than anything else.