Certificate of Existence in West Virginia: What It Is and How to Get One

West Virginia doesn't use the phrase "certificate of good standing" as an official document name. Instead, the West Virginia Secretary of State issues a certificate of existence for domestic entities and a certificate of authorization for foreign entities, while the West Virginia State Tax Division issues a separate letter of good standing tied to tax compliance.

Learn how to get a certificate of existence in West Virginia as well as a certificate of authorization, and a letter of good standing. This guide maps each document to the right agency, explains which one your business actually needs, and walks you through how to request it.

The three West Virginia certificates

The West Virginia Secretary of State issues a certificate of existence for domestic entities (businesses originally formed in the state) and a certificate of authorization for foreign entities (businesses formed elsewhere but registered to operate in West Virginia). Both of these certificates confirm that your entity is active and legally registered to do business in the state and is up to date on annual reports.

The West Virginia Tax Division's letter of good standing

The West Virginia State Tax Division issues a letter of good standing, but it’s not the same thing as what the Secretary of State provides, though you may be asked for both. The Tax Division's letter confirms that your business is current on state tax obligations.

Here’s how to request a letter of good standing from the Tax Division:

Log in to your MyTaxes account . In the “More” section on the home page, click “Letters.” Then, select “Request Letter of Good Standing.” Fill out the form completely and submit your request. (There is no fee.)

If your business entity is current on its taxes, the letter of good standing will appear in your MyTaxes account on the next business day. It expires after 90 days.

When you may need a West Virginia certificate of existence or authorization

The following are some common situations that trigger requesting a certificate of existence or authorization:

Opening a business bank account for your West Virginia entity.

for your West Virginia entity. Applying for a business loan. Lenders want proof that your West Virginia entity is active before they approve financing.

Lenders want proof that your West Virginia entity is active before they approve financing. Expanding into another state. Foreign qualification typically requires you to submit a certificate of existence from the West Virginia Secretary of State to the new state's filing office. Learn more about foreign qualification requirements by state .

Foreign qualification typically requires you to submit a certificate of existence from the West Virginia Secretary of State to the new state's filing office. Learn more about . Signing major contracts. Vendors, partners, or clients may ask for a certificate before they finalize an agreement.

Vendors, partners, or clients may ask for a certificate before they finalize an agreement. Applying for or renewing state or professional licenses. Certain licensing bodies require proof of good standing as part of their application review.

How to check if your West Virginia business is in good standing

Before you request a certificate of existence or authorization, confirm that your business actually qualifies for one. Here’s how to do it:

Navigate to the state business search portal. The West Virginia Secretary of State's Business Entity Search is a free tool that pulls up registration details and current status for any entity on file. No account or fee is required. Type in your organization name. The Secretary of State recommends entering key words rather than the full legal name, since minor differences in punctuation or spacing can throw off your results. Click “Search.” Check the status column. On the Search Results page, locate your business. Then, take a look at the “Status” column. "Active" means that your entity is in good standing and authorized to do business in the state. Other statuses, such as “Not Active,” mean that you'll need to fix the underlying compliance issues before a certificate can be issued. Open your entity’s detail record. Click "Details" to see more information about your business, such as its full address, organization ID number, formation date, registered agent, and annual report filings. Confirm that everything matches your business before you order a certificate of existence or authorization.

How to get a West Virginia certificate from the Secretary of State

You have four ways to request a certificate of existence or authorization in West Virginia: online, by phone, by mail, or by fax. Online is the fastest.

Requesting a West Virginia certificate online

Navigate to the certificate request page. Go to the Secretary of State’s Request for Certificates of Existence page (this is the same page as the Business Entity Search tool). Search for your business. Type in your business name (or key words) in the search bar. Click “Search.” Find your business, then select your certificate type. On the search results page, navigate to your business. In the “Certificate” column, there should be a green button labeled “Purchase Certificate of Existence.” Alternatively, you can click “Details,” scroll to the bottom of the page, and click “Purchase Certificate of Existence.” (This option will not appear if your entity is not in good standing.) Complete the order form. Provide your email address, then click “Checkout.” Pay the $10 filing fee. The Secretary of State accepts credit card payment for online orders. Submit and save your confirmation. Write down your order request number. You'll use it to track your order and validate the certificate once it's issued.

Other ways to request: Mail, fax, and phone options

All non-online requests use the Customer Order Request form, which you can download from the Secretary of State . Download and fill out this form and include payment. Then, submit in the following method of your choice.

Phone: ( 304) 558-8000

304) 558-8000 Mail: West Virginia Secretary of State, One Stop Business Center, Attn: Business Division, 13 Kanawha Blvd. W., Suite 201, Charleston, WV 25302

West Virginia Secretary of State, One Stop Business Center, Attn: Business Division, 13 Kanawha Blvd. W., Suite 201, Charleston, WV 25302 Fax: 304-558-8381

304-558-8381 In person: 1615 Washington Street East, Charleston, WV 25311 (payment options include cash, check, credit card, and money order).

Fees and processing times

Filing fee: $10 per certificate, with the option to add expedited processing for up to $500.

$10 per certificate, with the option to add expedited processing for up to $500. Standard and expedited processing: Standard processing time is 5–10 business days. Expedited processing ranges from one hour to 24 hours for additional fees.

What to do if your West Virginia business is not in good standing

If your entity search showed anything other than "Active," the Secretary of State won't issue a certificate of existence or authorization until you sort out the underlying problem. Here’s how to get your business back in good standing:

Identify the specific compliance issue. Pull up your full entity detail record using the Business Entity Search tool . Look for any outstanding annual reports, unpaid fees, or missing or outdated registered agent information. Resolve the compliance issue. The most common reason for inactive, revoked, or administratively dissolved status in West Virginia is failure to file and pay for the required annual report (corporations, LLCs, and limited partnerships) or annual notice (limited liability partnerships). Fix the issue, whether that’s filing your late annual report or updating your registered agent details through your WV One Stop Business Portal account. Reinstate your business, if necessary. If your domestic entity has been administratively dissolved by the West Virginia Secretary of State, you will need to submit a reinstatement application for your LLC or other type of entity , along with a letter of good standing from the Tax Division, the $25 application fee, and payment for any outstanding fees. Confirm that your status has been restored. Return to the Business Entity Search tool and verify that your status shows "Active." You can now place your certificate order.

How to validate a West Virginia certificate of existence after ordering

Each West Virginia certificate of existence or authorization includes a unique validation ID printed on the certificate, so any recipient can confirm that the document is authentic. All you need to do is visit the Secretary of State’s Certificate Validation page , enter your validation ID number, and click “Validate.”

Then, verify that the business name, entity type, and status align with the certificate.

How LegalZoom can help

LegalZoom’s compliance services can take a number of tasks off of your hands, from filing annual reports to serving as your registered agent. Our certificate of good standing service can help you acquire either the certificate of existence or the certificate of authorization you need. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.

If you need to get your business back into good standing first, our reinstatement management service will help you draw up a roadmap and manage ongoing compliance deadlines so you don’t fall out of good standing again.

FAQs

Is a West Virginia certificate of existence the same as a certificate of good standing?

Yes. A certificate of existence in West Virginia is the same as a certificate of good standing. West Virginia uses the official term "certificate of existence.” Whatever name your state uses, it proves to a third party that your business is legally registered to do business in a state and is compliant with state requirements.

How do I get a certificate of good standing in West Virginia?

You can’t, because in West Virginia, you require a certificate of existence or certificate of authorization. To get those, head to the Secretary of State’s Business Entity Search tool to verify that your entity's status is "Active,” then order your certificate through this tool. The filing fee is $10. Phone, mail, and fax options are also available.

How long is a West Virginia certificate of existence valid?

There is no expiration date on a West Virginia certificate of existence. However, most parties require a certificate issued within the last 30 to 90 days. Confirm the recipient's window before submitting, and reorder your certificate if needed.

Can a foreign entity get a West Virginia certificate of good standing?

Yes. For foreign entities, the West Virginia Secretary of State issues a certificate of authorization rather than a certificate of existence. The document serves the same purpose as a certificate of existence. The filing fee for a certificate of authorization is $10.

What is the difference between the West Virginia Secretary of State certificate of existence and the Tax Division letter of good standing?