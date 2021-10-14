What is a Schedule C tax form?

Sole proprietors use Schedule C to report their business income and expenses.
Updated on: November 20, 2023
Businesses with no formal entity structure and a single owner—called sole proprietorships—file Schedule C, Profit or Loss From Business, with their individual returns. By contrast, formally structured business entities such as corporations, partnerships, and some limited liability companies (LLCs) file separate tax returns.
The Schedule C tax form combines a sole proprietor's business income and expenses to determine the net profit reported on Form 1040, the individual income tax return.
Besides sole proprietorships, three other types of business may use Schedule C. This includes:
Schedule C does not include most rental real estate income, farm income, or hobbies. Those types of income are reported on separate forms and schedules (for example, Schedule E for rental income or Schedule F for farm income). For the IRS to consider an activity as a business instead of a hobby, the owner must attempt to earn a profit, and continually and regularly participate in the activity.
Sole proprietors attach the Schedule C tax form to their 1040 and file it by the 1040 due date—April 15th or the next business day. Any extensions to the 1040 due date apply to Schedule C as well.
Lines A through J on Schedule C collect basic information about the business, including whether it uses the cash or accrual method of accounting.
Part I of the Schedule C tax form includes all business income then subtracts returns and allowances as well as cost of goods sold—itself calculated in Part III—to arrive at gross income.
Expenses—except for business use of the owner's home—go on Part II of Schedule C. Many special rules apply to certain expenses, and some expenses require other tax forms to calculate.
Finally, lines 28 through 32 calculate net income or loss, which then goes to Line 3 of Schedule 1, which in turn finally makes it onto Line 8 of Form 1040. Net income or loss also flows from Schedule C to line 2 of Schedule SE to help determine self-employment tax.
The IRS website has a copy of the Schedule C tax form as well as Instructions for Schedule C.
Even simple sole proprietorships usually require multiple other tax forms along with Schedule C. Some of the most common related forms include:
Reading the IRS instructions for Schedule C and the related forms takes a great deal of time. Moreover, the instructions alone don't provide a thorough understanding of all the tax issues involved.
Hiring a certified tax professional can ensure you prepare Schedule C correctly and don't pay more tax than legally required.
