What Is Wrongful Termination? 5 Examples

An employer can be liable if they fire someone in a way that violates the law or its own HR policies. Here’s what you should know about wrongful termination.
Updated on: November 20, 2024
In most cases, wrongful termination happens when an employer illegally fires someone by violating employment laws or public policies. It can also refer to situations where the employer breaches its own workplace agreements with the employee. In either case, individuals who have been wrongfully terminated should consult an employment attorney to discuss their options—and we’ll explain the steps to consider in the sections below.
Most employees in the U.S. work “at-will,” meaning their employer can let them go without providing a reason or prior notice. However, this doesn’t give employers complete freedom in their decisions—they must still follow all applicable federal and state employment laws.
If the employer disregards these laws and fires someone in a way that violates their rights, it's considered wrongful termination. In addition, wrongful termination can occur when employers don’t honor the following:
Whether the employer violates company policies or breaks the law, employees may pursue remedies through legal action, including reinstatement, back pay, or damages.
Here are some examples of wrongful termination where employers violate specific employment laws or public policies:
Laws enforced by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) protect workers from being fired due to discrimination. These laws—including Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), among others—cover the following protected classes:
It’s important to note that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which covers most protected classes except age and disability, only applies to employers with 15 or more employees.
In order to prove job discrimination, the employee must show that their protected characteristic was a motivating factor in their employer’s decision to fire them. For example, if an employer fired an employee shortly after learning that they’re pregnant, or if an employer made discriminatory comments about a worker’s religious views before firing them, this can be used to prove that the termination decision was made with discriminatory intent.
Moreover, many states have additional protections that go beyond federal anti-discrimination laws, such as protecting workers from discrimination based on marital or family status.
The National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) protects employees’ rights to form, join, or assist labor unions. Employers can’t fire workers for exercising these rights, including the following activities:
Importantly, these protections apply whether or not a union already exists in your workplace. The NLRA also protects “concerted activities,” meaning you can’t be fired for attempting to improve working conditions with your coworkers, even if these efforts aren’t part of formal union organizing.
This means discussions about wages, benefits, or safety concerns with coworkers are protected, whether at work, outside of work hours, or through electronic communications.
Employers can’t fire employees for refusing to engage in activities that violate laws, regulations, or widely accepted ethical standards. Here are some examples.
While specific protections vary by state, courts generally recognize a termination as wrongful if the employee refuses to do something illegal or harmful to the public. There may be specific case precedents that apply to your situation, so it’s always best to talk to a lawyer.
Taking time off from work isn’t automatically protected from termination, but certain types of leave are protected by law. Here are various examples of legally protected leave:
In addition, many states have their own laws and mandates for paid family leave programs, sick leave, and extended leave periods.
If an employer fires an employee because they took legally protected time off, this could qualify as wrongful termination and provide grounds for legal action. However, employees must still follow all internal policies and procedures when requesting these leaves.
Federal laws protect employees who report illegal activities or safety concerns—often called “whistleblowers”—from being fired in retaliation. Whistleblower protections apply whether the employee files a complaint internally or with government agencies.
Here are a few examples of protected complaints:
If an employer terminates someone for making these types of complaints, it’s considered wrongful discharge. However, termination isn’t the only form of illegal retaliation. Other actions like demotion, reduction in work hours, or unfavorable schedule changes are also unlawful.
If you believe you’ve been wrongfully terminated, you can begin by filing a claim with the appropriate federal agency, which may vary depending on the reason you believe you were fired. Then, you can follow these steps to assess and build your case.
Start by researching wrongful termination or employment attorneys in your area. Many of them offer free initial consultations to evaluate your case, including the following:
Even if you don’t move forward with their services, it’s highly recommended to contact an attorney as soon as possible to at least review your options. You should also consider the statute of limitations (i.e., the deadline) for filing a wrongful termination case, which depends on your state (discussed more below).
Next, you should gather your employment contract and any other relevant documents you’re still able to access, such as:
Look for any clauses or statements that might affect your claim, such as standard disciplinary procedures, termination policies, or required notice periods. You should also note any clauses for dispute resolution, also known as an arbitration agreement, as this could affect how you pursue your case.
Still, your wrongful termination lawyer will ask for these documents and review them to identify potential violations and strengthen your claim.
You’ll need to clearly establish how your employer’s actions violated the law or your employment agreement. If it’s the latter, you’ll also need to demonstrate that you followed proper workplace procedures and didn’t deserve to be fired.
To establish grounds, you or your attorney will determine which laws apply to your termination and develop the legal arguments for why your employer was in the wrong. Sometimes, this might involve multiple grounds, such as job discrimination and retaliation.
Besides the employment documents you’ve already gathered, it helps to show additional evidence to support your case, such as:
Keep all original documents and be sure to make copies for your attorney. You should also try to create a timeline of events leading up to your termination to establish any patterns for your claim.
If you haven’t already filed a complaint with the EEOC, you’ll need to do so before pursuing most wrongful termination lawsuits. Be thorough and honest when filing your complaint, as any inconsistencies or errors could affect your case later.
Your attorney can also help you file this complaint and ensure you include all the relevant details. However, keep in mind that you have a limited time to file—usually 180 days from the date of the termination, though this deadline may be extended to 300 days in some circumstances.
Before proceeding with a formal lawsuit, your attorney may attempt to negotiate a settlement with your former employer. Many wrongful termination cases are resolved through negotiation, saving both parties the time and expense of a court battle.
During this phase, your attorney will draft a demand letter outlining your claims, grounds for wrongful termination, and proposed settlement terms. This might include compensation for lost wages, benefits, emotional distress, and attorney fees.
If negotiations fail and the other side won’t agree to a fair settlement, you may still proceed with your lawsuit. First, your attorney will submit a legal complaint and file all the necessary forms with the appropriate court. Once filed, your former employer will have the chance to respond to your claims, which officially begins the formal legal process.
Still, settlement negotiations can continue before reaching trial, so you may be able to reach a resolution without attending a hearing.
If your case proceeds to court, both sides will present evidence and testimony supporting their positions. Your attorney will argue your case, question witnesses, and respond to the other side’s defense. Finally, though it could take one or several appearances, the court will decide whether your termination was illegal and what compensation you deserve.
Many employment attorneys handle wrongful termination cases on a contingency fee basis, so they only get paid if you win your case. Typically, attorneys take 30% to 35% of the final settlement or court award, which is the largest expense of the process.
This investment often pays off—the average compensation for wrongful termination cases without a lawyer is around $19,000, while those with legal representation average nearly $49,000. Still, the exact range can be quite broad, with successful claims ranging anywhere from $5,000 to $100,000 or more.
However, federal limits on damages may affect your case’s potential compensation. For reference, the EEOC sets the following limits on compensatory and punitive damages based on employer size.
While these cases are rare and often challenging, they can certainly be worth pursuing if you have a valid claim. In 2023, the EEOC secured more than $665 million in monetary relief for over 22,000 victims of employment discrimination, though this includes all legal claims at issue, not just wrongful termination.
Yes, at-will employers can be sued for wrongful termination if they violate employment laws or their own policies. For instance, they can’t fire an employee for discriminatory reasons, in retaliation for protected activities, or because the employee escalated a complaint.
If you’re an employer facing a wrongful termination claim, you should contact an employment attorney immediately. They can help review the circumstances, gather evidence supporting your decision, and advise you on how to proceed.
The timeline varies by state and circumstances, but for most cases, you must first file a complaint with the EEOC within 180 days of termination (some states may extend this to 300 days). Then, you must file a lawsuit within the statute of limitations, which varies by jurisdiction.
