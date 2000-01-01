Contract Attorney
Fears Law PLLC
Jakela Rivers
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Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Florida
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
11 years of legal experience, practicing since 2015.
About
Hi, I'm Jakela. I use the law as a strategic tool to protect, advocate, and deliver results where it matters most.
I’m most proud of my consistency and unwavering commitment to my clients. No matter the complexity of the case or the circumstances, I show up prepared, responsive, and focused on achieving the best possible outcome. That reliability has allowed me to build strong, lasting relationships and earn the trust of the people I represent. It’s also shaped my career by reinforcing a reputation for diligence, accountability, and results-driven advocacy, qualities that I carry into every matter I handle.
Why practice law
I practice law because I’ve seen firsthand how overwhelming and confusing the legal system can be for people who simply need help. Early on, I realized that behind every case is a person trying to protect their family, their livelihood, or their future; and they deserve someone who can both advocate for them and make the process understandable.
What drew me in wasn’t just the complexity of the law, but the opportunity to use it as a tool for clarity, protection, and resolution. I enjoy breaking down complicated legal issues into straightforward guidance so my clients feel informed and confident in the decisions they’re making.
For me, practicing law is about more than legal strategy. It's about building trust, solving problems, and helping people move forward with certainty.
Fun fact
A fun fact about me is that I love to travel and spend quality time with my family. Whether it’s exploring a new destination or just enjoying a simple weekend together, those experiences keep me grounded and give me a fresh perspective that I bring back into my work.
Professional background
Education
- Florida Coastal School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2014
- University of Texas at Dallas
BA., 2010
Experience
- Fears Law PLLC
Managing Partner
2026 - Present
- Rivers Law Firm
Attorney
2016 - Present
Associations
- Gwen S. Cherry Bar Association
Board Member
2024 - Present
- D. W. Perkins Bar
Association Member (former president)
2015- Present
- Jacksonville Women Lawyer Association
Member
2015 - Present