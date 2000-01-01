Jakela Rivers

Contract Attorney

Fears Law PLLC

Jakela Rivers

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Meet the attorney

Licensed in

Florida

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

11 years of legal experience, practicing since 2015.

About

Hi, I'm Jakela. I use the law as a strategic tool to protect, advocate, and deliver results where it matters most.

I’m most proud of my consistency and unwavering commitment to my clients. No matter the complexity of the case or the circumstances, I show up prepared, responsive, and focused on achieving the best possible outcome. That reliability has allowed me to build strong, lasting relationships and earn the trust of the people I represent. It’s also shaped my career by reinforcing a reputation for diligence, accountability, and results-driven advocacy, qualities that I carry into every matter I handle.

Why practice law

I practice law because I’ve seen firsthand how overwhelming and confusing the legal system can be for people who simply need help. Early on, I realized that behind every case is a person trying to protect their family, their livelihood, or their future; and they deserve someone who can both advocate for them and make the process understandable.

What drew me in wasn’t just the complexity of the law, but the opportunity to use it as a tool for clarity, protection, and resolution. I enjoy breaking down complicated legal issues into straightforward guidance so my clients feel informed and confident in the decisions they’re making.

For me, practicing law is about more than legal strategy. It's about building trust, solving problems, and helping people move forward with certainty.

Fun fact

A fun fact about me is that I love to travel and spend quality time with my family. Whether it’s exploring a new destination or just enjoying a simple weekend together, those experiences keep me grounded and give me a fresh perspective that I bring back into my work.

Professional background

Education

  • Florida Coastal School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2014
  • University of Texas at Dallas
    BA., 2010

Experience

  • Fears Law PLLC
    Managing Partner
    2026 - Present
  • Rivers Law Firm
    Attorney
    2016 - Present

Associations

  • Gwen S. Cherry Bar Association
    Board Member
    2024 - Present
  • D. W. Perkins Bar
    Association Member (former president)
    2015- Present
  • Jacksonville Women Lawyer Association
    Member
    2015 - Present
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