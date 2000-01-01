Associate Attorney
Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC
John Deming
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Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Washington
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
3 years of legal experience, practicing since 2023.
About
Hi, I'm John. The law is stressful and complicated; my job is making it manageable and understandable.
I secured a guilty verdict on a case where a woman's ex was secretly recording her phone calls to other people in her family. During my time as a prosecutor, the most meaningful part of the job was always getting justice for people who had been hurt by crime.
Why practice law
Before I was a lawyer, I was a comedian. I love practicing law for the same reason I love writing jokes: they both take that part of the brain that focuses on the things other people miss and turns it from a quirk to a superpower. Just like finding the exact word or cadence can turn a random thought or nagging observation into something that can make an entire room burst out laughing, finding the right detail that everyone else missed can transform a losing case into a winning one.
My love for the law comes from that. The great thing about the law is that it rewards looking a little closer, thinking a little harder, and being a little more creative.
Fun fact
When I was in high school, a video my friends and I made as an extra credit project accidentally went viral on the Internet and wound up getting used in classrooms around the country.
Professional background
Education
- Seattle University School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2023
- Brigham Young University
BA in Spanish & Minor in Political Science, 2019
Experience
- Dunlap, Bennett, & Ludwig PLLC
Associate Attorney
2026 - Present
- Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney's Office
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney
2024 - 2026
- Montgomery County District Attorney's Office
Assistant District Attorney
2023 - 2024
- City of Puyallup
Rule 9 Legal Intern
2022 - 2023
Associations
- Washington State Bar Association
Member
2024 - Present
- Pennsylvania Bar Association
Member
2023 - 2024