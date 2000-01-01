Before I was a lawyer, I was a comedian. I love practicing law for the same reason I love writing jokes: they both take that part of the brain that focuses on the things other people miss and turns it from a quirk to a superpower. Just like finding the exact word or cadence can turn a random thought or nagging observation into something that can make an entire room burst out laughing, finding the right detail that everyone else missed can transform a losing case into a winning one.

My love for the law comes from that. The great thing about the law is that it rewards looking a little closer, thinking a little harder, and being a little more creative.