John Deming

Associate Attorney

Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC

John Deming

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Meet the attorney

Licensed in

Washington

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

3 years of legal experience, practicing since 2023.

About

Hi, I'm John. The law is stressful and complicated; my job is making it manageable and understandable.

﻿I secured a guilty verdict on a case where a woman's ex was secretly recording her phone calls to other people in her family. During my time as a prosecutor, the most meaningful part of the job was always getting justice for people who had been hurt by crime.

Why practice law

Before I was a lawyer, I was a comedian. I love practicing law for the same reason I love writing jokes: they both take that part of the brain that focuses on the things other people miss and turns it from a quirk to a superpower. Just like finding the exact word or cadence can turn a random thought or nagging observation into something that can make an entire room burst out laughing, finding the right detail that everyone else missed can transform a losing case into a winning one.

My love for the law comes from that. The great thing about the law is that it rewards looking a little closer, thinking a little harder, and being a little more creative.

Fun fact

When I was in high school, a video my friends and I made as an extra credit project accidentally went viral on the Internet and wound up getting used in classrooms around the country.

Professional background

Education

  • Seattle University School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2023
  • Brigham Young University
    BA in Spanish & Minor in Political Science, 2019

Experience

  • Dunlap, Bennett, & Ludwig PLLC
    Associate Attorney
    2026 - Present
  • Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney's Office
    Deputy Prosecuting Attorney
    2024 - 2026
  • Montgomery County District Attorney's Office
    Assistant District Attorney
    2023 - 2024
  • City of Puyallup
    Rule 9 Legal Intern
    2022 - 2023

Associations

  • Washington State Bar Association
    Member
    2024 - Present
  • Pennsylvania Bar Association
    Member
    2023 - 2024
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