Skylar Hagen

Associate Attorney

Lyda Law Firm

Skylar Hagen

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Meet the attorney

Licensed in

Colorado

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

8 years of legal experience, practicing since 2018.

About

Hi, I’m Skylar Hagen. I help people handle legal problems that impact their lives and livelihoods. I represent individuals in civil litigation, with a focus on personal injury and employment law. I also specialize in matters involving contracts, estate planning, and medical malpractice.

I believe clients are best served through a thoughtful, holistic approach. Every person comes with a unique background and set of experiences, and taking the time to truly understand those perspectives helps me build stronger legal strategies and advocate more effectively.

Before entering private practice, I served in the United States Air Force as an Assistant Staff Judge Advocate, where I prosecuted courts-martials and advised military command on legal matters ranging from military justice to employment disputes and government contracts. In 2026, I was honored to be recognized by the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys as one of the Top 10 Personal Injury Attorneys Under Age 40 in Colorado.

Why practice law

My decision to practice law was driven by a desire to advocate for people during some of the most difficult moments in their lives. I believe the legal system should work for individuals, not overwhelm them, and I strive to help my clients understand their rights while guiding them toward meaningful solutions.

Fun fact

Before becoming a lawyer, I spent time living in Japan and originally planned to pursue a career in media production. My undergraduate studies focused on journalism, media studies, and Japanese language, and I was fascinated by storytelling and global media. Living abroad gave me a deeper appreciation for different cultures and perspectives—something that continues to shape how I approach my work with clients today.

Professional background

Education

  • Pepperdine University School of Law, J.D. in Law, 2018
  • Rutgers University
    B.A. in Journalism/Media and Japanese, 2012

Experience

  • Lyda Law Firm
    2026 - Present
  • U.S. Air Force
    Assistant Judge Advocate General
    2019 - 2023
  • Hagen & Associates PLLC
    Managing Attorney
    2024 - 2026

Associations

  • National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys (NAOPIA)
    Member
    2026 - Present
  • Colorado Attorney Mentoring Program (CAMP)
    Mentor
    2025 - Present.
  • Colorado - Women Owned Law Firms (WOLF)
    Member
    2025 - Present
  • American Bar Association
    Member
    2024 - Present
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