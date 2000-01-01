Hi, I’m Skylar Hagen. I help people handle legal problems that impact their lives and livelihoods. I represent individuals in civil litigation, with a focus on personal injury and employment law. I also specialize in matters involving contracts, estate planning, and medical malpractice.

I believe clients are best served through a thoughtful, holistic approach. Every person comes with a unique background and set of experiences, and taking the time to truly understand those perspectives helps me build stronger legal strategies and advocate more effectively.

Before entering private practice, I served in the United States Air Force as an Assistant Staff Judge Advocate, where I prosecuted courts-martials and advised military command on legal matters ranging from military justice to employment disputes and government contracts. In 2026, I was honored to be recognized by the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys as one of the Top 10 Personal Injury Attorneys Under Age 40 in Colorado.