Of Counsel
Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC
Whitnie Riden
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Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Georgia
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal, Intellectual Property*
Years of Experience
5 years of legal experience, practicing since 2021.
About
Hi, I'm Whitnie. I am an attorney providing strategic, client-centered counsel across personal, business, and complex legal matters.
One of my greatest accomplishments has been building and managing a law practice that prioritizes both strong advocacy and meaningful client relationships. Through that work, I’ve been able to guide clients through a wide range of legal matters while also developing the ability to collaborate effectively with other attorneys and professionals. That experience has strengthened my ability to step into matters, add value efficiently, and support clients and firms in a seamless and strategic way.
Why practice law
I was drawn to the practice of law by a desire to help people navigate complex and often overwhelming situations with clarity and confidence. Early on, I witnessed family and friends enter into agreements without fully understanding the terms or long-term implications, which highlighted the importance of thoughtful contract review and legal guidance. Whether advising individuals, families, or business owners, I value being a trusted resource and steady advocate during important and often pivotal moments.
Fun fact
I enjoy traveling and am a self-proclaimed coffee enthusiast. I love perfecting my at-home lattes.
Professional background
Education
- Atlanta's John Marshall Law School
J.D. in Law, 2021
- Georgia State University
B.A in Journalism, 2016
Experience
- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Of Counsel
2026 - Present
- The Riden Law Firm
Managing Partner
2023 - Present
- Law Offices of Lawson McKinley
Associate Attorney
2021 - 2023
Associations
- American Bar Association
Member
2021 - Present
- Gainesville Northeastern Bar Association
Member
2021 - Present
- State Bar of Georgia
Member
2021 - Present
* Also covering Intellectual Property matters for the following states: Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia