Whitnie Riden

Of Counsel

Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC

Whitnie Riden

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Meet the attorney

Licensed in

Georgia

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal, Intellectual Property*

Years of Experience

5 years of legal experience, practicing since 2021.

About

Hi, I'm Whitnie. I am an attorney providing strategic, client-centered counsel across personal, business, and complex legal matters.

﻿One of my greatest accomplishments has been building and managing a law practice that prioritizes both strong advocacy and meaningful client relationships. Through that work, I’ve been able to guide clients through a wide range of legal matters while also developing the ability to collaborate effectively with other attorneys and professionals. That experience has strengthened my ability to step into matters, add value efficiently, and support clients and firms in a seamless and strategic way.

Why practice law

I was drawn to the practice of law by a desire to help people navigate complex and often overwhelming situations with clarity and confidence. Early on, I witnessed family and friends enter into agreements without fully understanding the terms or long-term implications, which highlighted the importance of thoughtful contract review and legal guidance. Whether advising individuals, families, or business owners, I value being a trusted resource and steady advocate during important and often pivotal moments.

Fun fact

I enjoy traveling and am a self-proclaimed coffee enthusiast. I love perfecting my at-home lattes.

Professional background

Education

  • Atlanta's John Marshall Law School
    J.D. in Law, 2021
  • Georgia State University
    B.A in Journalism, 2016

Experience

  • Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
    Of Counsel
    2026 - Present
  • The Riden Law Firm
    Managing Partner
    2023 - Present
  • Law Offices of Lawson McKinley
    Associate Attorney
    2021 - 2023

Associations

  • American Bar Association
    Member
    2021 - Present
  • Gainesville Northeastern Bar Association
    Member
    2021 - Present
  • State Bar of Georgia
    Member
    2021 - Present

* Also covering Intellectual Property matters for the following states:  Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia

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