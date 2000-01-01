Hi, I'm Whitnie. I am an attorney providing strategic, client-centered counsel across personal, business, and complex legal matters.

﻿One of my greatest accomplishments has been building and managing a law practice that prioritizes both strong advocacy and meaningful client relationships. Through that work, I’ve been able to guide clients through a wide range of legal matters while also developing the ability to collaborate effectively with other attorneys and professionals. That experience has strengthened my ability to step into matters, add value efficiently, and support clients and firms in a seamless and strategic way.