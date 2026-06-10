Very easy to create and obtain wills… Very easy to create and obtain wills and power of attorney that my husband and I needed. The cost was also very reasonable. I also like that I am able to go in and make changes to my documents whenever I want. Jerry June 10, 2026

When You Need it Done Rights, Go to the Pros! I had a lot of moving parts in this P.O.A., helping a friend, changing e-mail addresses, phone numbers, etc., and I needed it expedited right away. I spoke to several of your highly skilled staff, and they all came through for this wonderful lady who needed everybody on board, A.K.A. All hands on deck! I want to thank each and every one of you involved. We got it done under the wire, and now she will be able to look after her family properly, as she has always done, but now legally without repercussions or reprisals! ¡Mucho Grassy Ass! William William Colvin March 22, 2026

Fast and easy to use Fast and easy to use. I had The Power of Attorney paperwork notarized at a bank and they told me this was the most up to date paperwork that they have seen for POA. Becdog March 12, 2026

I set up my Trust I set up my Trust, Will, Health Directive, and Power of Attorney all at the same time with their estate plan. Incredibly easy. Of course I had to dig out all the info, but the input was simple and straightforward, and the free consults were priceless. Had I used an attorney alone, it would easily have cost me 3k+. Thanks Legal Zoom! Michael D. McClish April 23, 2025

User-Friendly Will & Estate Plan Process The process to create a personal Will & Estate Plan, including a power of attorney and advanced medical directive was very user friendly and fast. The signing directions and explanatory documentation was also very helpful. The cost was reasonable and the on-line assistance chat feature allowed for quick resolution of a special request. COH October 7, 2025

Jona was amazing Jona was amazing! I chatted to find the best way to become power of attorney for my parents and she went above and beyond to help me complete the process. She emailed me her information and was soooo helpful. Above and beyond what I expected but much appreciated. Peggy Ward October 1, 2025

Incredible Service I called to ask about cost estimates for Power of Attorney. Sarah McLain was extremely helpful and considerate. She patiently explained the LegalZoom offerings, helped me re-establish my old account, and provided me with the exactly the forms I needed to fill out. She has a wonderful no-pressure disposition and made me feel she truly cared about my situation. Excellent, exceptional person. Shao-Cheng Lin September 25, 2025

Rey was very helpful Rey was very helpful as I went through the questions to create a power of attorney for my elderly father. Terry Kruschke September 19, 2025

Living Will and Durable POA changes I need to change the name of the primary contact for both my living will and durable power of attorney. Your representative walked me through the online process in about five minutes. Lorin R Wilson September 8, 2025

Tammy is my “go to” contact with all… Tammy is my “go to” contact with all things Legalzoom. Navigating power of attorney and living trusts for elderly parents is not easy, especially when decisions are now mine. She is so knowledgeable and caring every time I call, and never rushes me when I have questions. I will always use Legalzoom! Thank you again. Amy ONeal August 8, 2025