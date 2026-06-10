Business dissolution
made easy
Business dissolution
made easy
Need to close your limited liability company (LLC), corporation, or nonprofit? We make it easy to dissolve your business with the state. Starts at $129 + filing fees.
To learn about our full service Business Dissolution Manager, call (833) 998-6912.
Choose a package that meets your needs
Choose a package for your needs
Standard Dissolution
Standard Dissolution
We'll process your paperwork once you answer a few questions online.
We'll process your paperwork once you answer a few questions online.
We'll process your paperwork once you answer a few questions online.
We'll process your paperwork once you answer a few questions online.
$129
Includes:
Filing with the state
Rush Dissolution
Rush Dissolution
Get Standard Dissolution, plus have it expedited for faster legal closure.
Get Standard Dissolution, plus have it expedited for faster legal closure.
Get Standard Dissolution, plus have it expedited for faster legal closure.
Get Standard Dissolution, plus have it expedited for faster legal closure.
Everything from Standard, plus:
Expedited processing of your dissolution paperwork
Delivery of your filed doc 2-3 business days after we receive it from the state
Full Service
Business Dissolution Manager
Business Dissolution Manager
Get peace of mind with hands-on dissolution management from a trained, dedicated Business Dissolution Manager.
Get peace of mind with hands-on dissolution management from a trained, dedicated Business Dissolution Manager.
$799
Everything in Rush, plus:
White-glove, hands-on management of your dissolution by a trained, dedicated Business Dissolution Manager
Execution of every aspect of your dissolution, from initial research & planning to confirming lawful closure
Evaluation of your Secretary of State status to identify prerequisites, gaps, and steps to a legal closure
Access to full-service solutions required for closure, including outstanding filings like Annual Reports
Unlimited phone & email access to your Business Manager as we handle your dissolution
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect
due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
Why use LegalZoom to dissolve your business?
Why use LegalZoom to dissolve your business?
Experience
Experience
We've helped small business owners dissolve more than 250,000 LLCs and corporations.
Accuracy
Accuracy
Feel confident your dissolution will be filed correctly, backed by our 100% accurate filing guarantee.
Ease & speed
Ease & speed
We process all the paperwork when officially dissolving your business with the state.
What does it mean to dissolve a business?
Dissolving a business officially ends its legal existence with the state. LLCs, nonprofits, and corporations must file articles of dissolution (or similar paperwork) with the state where the business was formed. Sole proprietorships generally don’t need to file formal dissolution documents, though they may still need to cancel licenses, permits, and tax registrations.
Why should you dissolve your business?
Why should you dissolve your business?
Dissolution is a normal part of a business’ lifecycle. Many owners choose to dissolve when they retire, reach their goals, or move on to new opportunities. Regardless of why you’re closing your business, formally dissolving with the state is important for several reasons.
Avoid fees and taxes
Avoid fees and taxes
The state may continue to charge annual fees and expect tax filings, even if you’ve stopped operating.
Limit future liability
Properly dissolving your business helps prevent new debts from being incurred in the company’s name.
Get what you're owed
Get what you're owed
After paying final bills, you can distribute any remaining assets to owners, partners, or shareholders.
Be compliant with the state
Be compliant with the state
Failing to properly dissolve an LLC, nonprofit, or corporation may lead to fines, penalties, or administrative dissolution according to your state’s rules.
Tie up loose ends
Tie up loose ends
If you're going to make a clean break by closing one company before starting another, do it the right way by dissolving your unneeded business.
Start my dissolution
How to dissolve your business
How to dissolve your business
While the exact requirements vary by state and entity type, most LLCs, corporations, and nonprofits follow similar steps when dissolving.
Approve the decision to dissolve
Approve the decision to dissolve
Follow your operating agreement or corporate bylaws to formally approve dissolution. This typically involves a vote by members (LLCs) or directors and shareholders (corporations), and documenting the decision.
Notify creditors and settle debts
Notify creditors and settle debts
Inform creditors of your intent to dissolve and pay outstanding obligations. Settling debts before filing helps limit future claims and legal issues.
Take care of taxes and licenses
Take care of taxes and licenses
File final federal, state, and local tax returns, pay any taxes owed, and deactivate your EIN if required. Cancel business licenses, permits, and registrations.
File dissolution paperwork
File dissolution paperwork
Submit articles of dissolution (sometimes called a certificate of dissolution) to the Secretary of State or appropriate agency. This officially ends your business’ legal existence.
Wind up remaining affairs
Wind up remaining affairs
Close bank accounts and credit lines, cancel contracts, distribute remaining assets, notify all relevant parties of your closure, and keep important records for your files.
Dissolve your business in 3 easy steps with LegalZoom
Dissolve your business in 3 easy steps with LegalZoom
Handling dissolution on your own can mean a lot of work: researching state rules, preparing forms, and tracking deadlines. Here’s how LegalZoom compares.
Handling dissolution on your own can mean a lot of work: researching state rules, preparing forms, and tracking deadlines. Here’s how LegalZoom compares.
With LegalZoom
With LegalZoom
Share & we'll prepare
Share & we'll prepare
Simply answer some questions online, then we'll prepare your dissolution documents.
Simply answer some questions online, then we'll prepare your dissolution documents.
We'll check for errors & file
We'll check for errors & file
We'll check your articles of dissolution to be sure they’re complete before filing with the appropriate agency.
We'll check your articles of dissolution to be sure they’re complete before filing with the appropriate agency.
Get closure
Get closure
Receive your filed articles of dissolution and know you're officially closed for good.
Receive your filed articles of dissolution and know you're officially closed for good.
DIY
DIY
Learn the rules
Learn the rules
Research what rules on dissolution apply to your business and in your state.
Research what rules on dissolution apply to your business and in your state.
Prepare your documents
Prepare your documents
Track down the necessary forms from your state agency's website and prepare the necessary documents.
Track down the necessary forms from your state agency's website and prepare the necessary documents.
File & confirm
File & confirm
You’ll need to make sure the paperwork is complete and accurate before filing—then follow up to confirm they've received everything.
You’ll need to make sure the paperwork is complete and accurate before filing—then follow up to confirm they've received everything.
Want to view examples of dissolution documents?
Frequently asked questions
What are articles of dissolution?
Articles of dissolution are the documents you file with the state to officially end your LLC or corporation’s legal existence. Some states call this document a certificate of dissolution or certificate of cancellation. Regardless of the name, it reverses the formation filing (articles of organization or incorporation) that created your business.
How much does it cost to dissolve a business?
The exact cost depends on your state’s fees and whether you use a filing service. Dissolution filing fees vary by state, typically ranging from $0 to $200. California, Connecticut, and Georgia are a few states that have no fees for dissolving a business (whether an LLC or a corporation).
In comparison, states like Delaware charge at least $220 to file dissolution paperwork.
What happens after your business is dissolved?
Once you dissolve your business, you free yourself from having to file future annual reports and pay the ongoing fees and taxes that come with owning a business. You can’t operate or conduct business other than doing what’s necessary to wind down operations.
What is the difference between dissolving and terminating an LLC?
The difference is simply that dissolution is the proper term used by states. If your LLC has an operating agreement, review it to discover what requirements you need to follow to properly dissolve your business.
What happens if I don’t dissolve my business?
If you don't dissolve and fail to follow legal closing procedures like filing reports and paying taxes, you may face potential fines, penalties, and the loss of your liability protection.
Do I need to notify the IRS of a dissolution?
Once you sign and file the dissolution forms with the state, you should next notify the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to inform the agency about your intended company dissolution and cancel any of its employer identification numbers (EINs). It's important to pay all taxes due.
How do I dissolve a 501(c)(3) nonprofit?
Dissolving a 501(c)(3) nonprofit is similar to dissolving an LLC or corporation. You'll need to hold a formal vote, settle debts, and file dissolution documents with your state. Nonprofits must also transfer any remaining assets to another charitable entity, file a final IRS Form 990 to terminate their tax-exempt status, and notify the IRS that the EIN will no longer be used.
Should I close an unused LLC?
If you don't close an LLC that you're not using:
You may be responsible for filing future tax returns and annual report filings with your state.
You may still owe an annual LLC fee.
You may have to pay a penalty if your LLC does not file a local, state, or federal tax return.
Get your dissolution done the right way
Get your dissolution done the right way
Start my dissolution
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