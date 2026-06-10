Business dissolution

made easy

Need to close your limited liability company (LLC), corporation, or nonprofit? We make it easy to dissolve your business with the state. Starts at $129 + filing fees.

To learn about our full service Business Dissolution Manager, call (833) 998-6912.

Start my dissolution

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Choose a package that meets your needs

Choose a package for your needs

Standard Dissolution

We'll process your paperwork once you answer a few questions online.


We'll process your paperwork once you answer a few questions online.

$129

+ state filing fees

Start my dissolution

Includes:

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Creation of your dissolution paperwork
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Filing with the state

Rush Dissolution

Get Standard Dissolution, plus have it expedited for faster legal closure.


Get Standard Dissolution, plus have it expedited for faster legal closure.

$239
+ state filing fees

Start my dissolution

Everything from Standard, plus:

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Expedited processing of your dissolution paperwork

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Delivery of your filed doc 2-3 business days after we receive it from the state

Full Service

Business Dissolution Manager

Get peace of mind with hands-on dissolution management from a trained, dedicated Business Dissolution Manager.

$799

+ state filing fees

Start my dissolution

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CALL A BUSINESS MANAGER AT (833) 998-6912﻿

Everything in Rush, plus:

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White-glove, hands-on management of your dissolution by a trained, dedicated Business Dissolution Manager

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Execution of every aspect of your dissolution, from initial research & planning to confirming lawful closure

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Evaluation of your Secretary of State status to identify prerequisites, gaps, and steps to a legal closure

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Access to full-service solutions required for closure, including outstanding filings like Annual Reports

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Unlimited phone & email access to your Business Manager as we handle your dissolution

phone

CALL A BUSINESS MANAGER AT (833) 998-6912﻿

100% Accurate Filing Guarantee

100% Accurate Filing Guarantee

We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect 

due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.

We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.

Why use LegalZoom to dissolve your business?

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Experience

We've helped small business owners dissolve more than 250,000 LLCs and corporations.

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Accuracy

Feel confident your dissolution will be filed correctly, backed by our 100% accurate filing guarantee.

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Ease & speed

We process all the paperwork when officially dissolving your business with the state.

What does it mean to dissolve a business?

Dissolving a business officially ends its legal existence with the state. LLCs, nonprofits, and corporations must file articles of dissolution (or similar paperwork) with the state where the business was formed. Sole proprietorships generally don’t need to file formal dissolution documents, though they may still need to cancel licenses, permits, and tax registrations.

“One of the most common misconceptions is that you can simply stop operating and walk away. In reality, the business still exists on the state’s records until it’s formally dissolved, which can trigger ongoing tax obligations, fees, and potential liability.”

Allison DeSantis
Allison DeSantis

J.D., Senior Director of Product Counsel at LegalZoom

Why should you dissolve your business?

Dissolution is a normal part of a business’ lifecycle. Many owners choose to dissolve when they retire, reach their goals, or move on to new opportunities. Regardless of why you’re closing your business, formally dissolving with the state is important for several reasons.

Avoid fees and taxes

The state may continue to charge annual fees and expect tax filings, even if you’ve stopped operating.

Limit future liability

Properly dissolving your business helps prevent new debts from being incurred in the company’s name.

Get what you're owed

After paying final bills, you can distribute any remaining assets to owners, partners, or shareholders.

Be compliant with the state

Failing to properly dissolve an LLC, nonprofit, or corporation may lead to fines, penalties, or administrative dissolution according to your state’s rules. 

Tie up loose ends

If you're going to make a clean break by closing one company before starting another, do it the right way by dissolving your unneeded business.

Start my dissolution

Brunette White man with a 5 o'clock shadow and glasses wearing a green button up shirt on top of green t-shirt filling out the dissolution paperwork that he received from LegalZoom.
Brunette White man with a 5 o'clock shadow and glasses wearing a green button up shirt on top of green t-shirt filling out the dissolution paperwork that he received from LegalZoom.
Brunette White man with a 5 o'clock shadow and glasses wearing a green button up shirt on top of green t-shirt filling out the dissolution paperwork that he received from LegalZoom.
A black man wearing glasses sits at his desk and uses a laptop.
A black man wearing glasses sits at his desk and uses a laptop.
A black man wearing glasses sits at his desk and uses a laptop.

How to dissolve your business

While the exact requirements vary by state and entity type, most LLCs, corporations, and nonprofits follow similar steps when dissolving.

one

Approve the decision to dissolve

Follow your operating agreement or corporate bylaws to formally approve dissolution. This typically involves a vote by members (LLCs) or directors and shareholders (corporations), and documenting the decision.

two

Notify creditors and settle debts

Inform creditors of your intent to dissolve and pay outstanding obligations. Settling debts before filing helps limit future claims and legal issues.

two

Take care of taxes and licenses

File final federal, state, and local tax returns, pay any taxes owed, and deactivate your EIN if required. Cancel business licenses, permits, and registrations.

two

File dissolution paperwork

Submit articles of dissolution (sometimes called a certificate of dissolution) to the Secretary of State or appropriate agency. This officially ends your business’ legal existence.

three

Wind up remaining affairs

Close bank accounts and credit lines, cancel contracts, distribute remaining assets, notify all relevant parties of your closure, and keep important records for your files.

Dissolve your business in 3 easy steps with LegalZoom

Handling dissolution on your own can mean a lot of work: researching state rules, preparing forms, and tracking deadlines. Here’s how LegalZoom compares. 

With LegalZoom

Share & we'll prepare

Simply answer some questions online, then we'll prepare your dissolution documents.

We'll check for errors & file

We'll check your articles of dissolution to be sure they’re complete before filing with the appropriate agency.

Get closure

Receive your filed articles of dissolution and know you're officially closed for good.

DIY

Learn the rules

Research what rules on dissolution apply to your business and in your state.

Prepare your documents

Track down the necessary forms from your state agency's website and prepare the necessary documents.

File & confirm

You’ll need to make sure the paperwork is complete and accurate before filing—then follow up to confirm they've received everything.

Want to view examples of dissolution documents?

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Frequently asked questions

What are articles of dissolution?

Articles of dissolution are the documents you file with the state to officially end your LLC or corporation’s legal existence. Some states call this document a certificate of dissolution or certificate of cancellation. Regardless of the name, it reverses the formation filing (articles of organization or incorporation) that created your business. 

How much does it cost to dissolve a business?

The exact cost depends on your state’s fees and whether you use a filing service. Dissolution filing fees vary by state, typically ranging from $0 to $200. California, Connecticut, and Georgia are a few states that have no fees for dissolving a business (whether an LLC or a corporation). 


In comparison, states like Delaware charge at least $220 to file dissolution paperwork.

What happens after your business is dissolved?

Once you dissolve your business, you free yourself from having to file future annual reports and pay the ongoing fees and taxes that come with owning a business. You can’t operate or conduct business other than doing what’s necessary to wind down operations.

What is the difference between dissolving and terminating an LLC?

The difference is simply that dissolution is the proper term used by states. If your LLC has an operating agreement, review it to discover what requirements you need to follow to properly dissolve your business.

What happens if I don’t dissolve my business?

If you don't dissolve and fail to follow legal closing procedures like filing reports and paying taxes, you may face potential fines, penalties, and the loss of your liability protection.

Do I need to notify the IRS of a dissolution?

Once you sign and file the dissolution forms with the state, you should next notify the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to inform the agency about your intended company dissolution and cancel any of its employer identification numbers (EINs). It's important to pay all taxes due.

How do I dissolve a 501(c)(3) nonprofit?

Dissolving a 501(c)(3) nonprofit is similar to dissolving an LLC or corporation. You'll need to hold a formal vote, settle debts, and file dissolution documents with your state. Nonprofits must also transfer any remaining assets to another charitable entity, file a final IRS Form 990 to terminate their tax-exempt status, and notify the IRS that the EIN will no longer be used.

Should I close an unused LLC?

If you don't close an LLC that you're not using:

  • You may be responsible for filing future tax returns and annual report filings with your state.

  • You may still owe an annual LLC fee.

  • You may have to pay a penalty if your LLC does not file a local, state, or federal tax return.

    Get your dissolution done the right way

    Start my dissolution

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