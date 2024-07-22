10 questions to ask an employment attorney

Before you hire an employment lawyer to support your business in creating employment documents, you’ll want to ask them these 10 questions.
Find out more about hiring an attorney
Excellent
by Page Grossman
Page is a writer and strategist who covers finances and entrepreneurship, among other topics. In her spare time, she ...
Updated on: July 22, 2024 · 8 min read
An employment attorney plays a crucial role in helping employers build compliant employment practices and effectively handle employee disputes. By offering expert guidance on labor laws and regulations, these attorneys ensure that businesses adhere to legal standards, thereby minimizing the risk of costly litigation.
Working with an employment lawyer not only helps navigate the complexities of employment law but also significantly lessens the stress for employers. With professional legal support, employers gain peace of mind, knowing they have a knowledgeable ally to manage potential issues and protect their business interests.
Finding the right attorney is essential because their expertise can tailor strategies to the specific needs of your business, ensuring comprehensive compliance and dispute resolution. Finding the right attorney is all about asking the right questions. We’ve got the 10 most important questions you should ask an attorney before hiring them.
Before hiring an employment lawyer to work with you and your company, you’ll want to assess whether or not they’re a good experience and personality fit. We put together the 10 most important questions you should ask before hiring an employment lawyer.
These questions will help you assess if someone is a good fit financially, personality, and experience to work on the employment issues you’re facing.
One place to start when assessing whether or not a lawyer is a good fit for your situation is by asking about the most common legal issues in your industry. This will help you to assess whether or not the lawyer has experience working on the issues you are most likely to face.
The most common employment law issues are around unlawful discrimination and wrongful termination. These might include violations of:
One of the things you’re assessing for when interviewing a lawyer you want to work with is whether or not they’re current on the newest employment laws.
This question will also help you to understand how they work and will ensure that your documents remain up to date as laws change over time.
Lawyers may charge in a variety of ways. You may pay a flat fee for the creation of documents or pay an hourly rate for legal defense. Understanding how your lawyer will charge will help you to create a budget in order to afford the help of an attorney.
When working with a lawyer, you’ll want to be able to reach them for status updates and, as you need, new documents created. You’ll also want to make sure your communication styles are compatible. Asking about how they like to communicate, by email, phone, or text, and how often will ensure you’re finding someone you’ll work well with.
One of the most common tasks employment lawyers will help with is drafting employment agreements Asking this question will give you an understanding of how they work and the processes they follow.
A legally enforceable employee handbook is one of your main defenses against employment litigation from a former employee and other types of employee complaints. An employment rights attorney will know what must be included in your employee handbook and if there have been any updates to employment law that need to be included.
Asking this question will help you assess the lawyer’s knowledge and ability to stay up to date on law changes. You’ll also get an idea as to whether or not they’re knowledgeable of your industry.
Bringing on a lawyer to be part of your team is about lowering your stress. Asking about how to document performance issues and termination will help you to better understand how to protect your business every step of the way.
Some lawyers and law firms will offer trainings that help companies stay in compliance of employment laws. These trainings help employers to learn about the laws and make updates on their own. These trainings can lower the overall cost for employers and increase knowledge of employment laws in the community. It can be beneficial to lawyers, employers, and employees.
The best lawyers are the ones who will know what to do in a crisis. Asking this question will help you assess whether or not your potential lawyer has a plan for when things go wrong. Understanding their plan can give you the confidence that you’re hiring the right person to work with.
Before you seek legal advice, you'll want to ask about their knowledge of employment discrimination. So much of what you’re trying to do by working with an employment lawyer is to protect your business. A lawyer should be able to walk you through some general tips to protect your business from lawsuits during an interview.
As a business owner, you want your business to last forever. One of the ways you can protect your business is through hiring an employment lawyer. There are many ways that they can have a positive impact on your business.
Working with an employment attorney isn’t just about hiring the first person you meet. You want to find a lawyer who is compatible with you and your company, who understands your goals, and who can work well with you and your team.
Here’s how you can find a lawyer with labor and employment law to work with your company:
There are many points in time where your business might need the support of an attorney. The most likely times you might want to consult an employment attorney include:
The cost of hiring an employment attorney will vary and be dependent upon their experience and where you live. Attorneys can set their own hourly rate. They might also work with paralegals who charge a lower hourly rate and can do part of the work you need done, which would lower your overall cost.
A legal investigation and case can take anywhere from a few months to years. If it’s an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) case on discrimination, you can expect that to take years.
You may also like
Can I file for unemployment if I'm a business owner?
What rights do business owners have to file for unemployment insurance?
February 17, 2023 · 4min read
5 ways to protect your small business from a cyberattack
A cyberattack can devastate a small business, and the risk is greater than you might think. Find out what you can do to avoid an attack and protect yourself if one does happen.
January 25, 2023 · 3min read
Deciding between a 1099 independent contractor and a W-2 employee can affect your working relationship, costs, and tax implications. Make an informed choice with our guide.
July 17, 2024 · 11min read