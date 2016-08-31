Advantages and disadvantages of LLC vs. LLP

LLC or LLP? The initials are nearly identical, but there are important differences between them as forms of business organization.
Ready to start your business? Plans start at $0 + filing fees.
Excellent
by Ronna L. DeLoe, Esq.
Ronna L. DeLoe is a freelance writer and a published author who has written hundreds of legal articles. She does...
Updated on: March 21, 2024 · 4 min read
As a business entrepreneur, you can form different types of business entities. Two of the most common are a limited liability company (LLC) and a limited liability partnership (LLP).
Most, but not all, states allow LLPs. Whether to form an LLC or an LLP depends upon your state's laws, what type of protection from liability you want, and what type of business you have.
An LLC is a business entity that limits the liability of its owners or members. You can create an LLC for any business, although, in some states, you cannot have an LLC for professionals who require a license to practice their profession, such as attorneys.
A limited liability partnership is a general partnership formed by two or more owners (called partners). An LLP is a cross between a corporation and a partnership, with the partners enjoying some limited personal liability. Professional businesses are commonly organized as an LLP.
In some states, partners are liable for their own negligence only, not other partners' negligence. In other states, partners also are liable for the LLP's debts.
You can have an LLP in 40 states at this time, but each state has different rules as to who can form an LLP.
Most states require that the owners of an LLP are professional business workers, such as accountants, attorneys, physicians, engineers, surveyors, architects, or consultants. Some states limit LLPs to only a few of these professions, so consult with an attorney or check your state's laws to see whether your profession qualifies for inclusion in an LLP.
You can create an LLP by filing a certificate of limited liability partnership, or similarly named documents, in your state. LLPs operate under a partnership agreement, which defines each partner's duties, liabilities, and decision-making responsibilities.
LLCs and LLPs each have pros and cons. The advantages and disadvantages of each type of entity are important to consider when deciding whether to create an LLC or LLP for your business.
Advantages of an LLC are:
Advantages of an LLP are:
LLCs and LLPs also have disadvantages, so which one you choose makes a difference to your business.
Disadvantages of an LLC include:
Disadvantages of an LLP include:
Choosing to run your company as an LLC or LLP depends upon your profession and your state. If you're a professional who needs a license to do business, you're better off running your company as an LLP if your state allows it.
If you are not a professional, an LLC is usually the best fit for your business. Check with your state to see whether it allows LLPs and, if so, who's allowed in an LLP. If you want more liability protection, you're best advised to form an LLC instead of an LLP.
When in doubt, check with an attorney who can help you decide whether an LLC or an LLP is best for your business. The attorney also can prepare the forms for you. Additionally, state law will govern what type of business you can form, so check with your state or with a business attorney.
Regardless of which type of business you create, you'll need to file the proper documents, pay the filing fees, and create your operating or partnership agreement.
You may also like
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read