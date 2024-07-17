Alimony in Florida: What you should know

Our comprehensive guide to Florida alimony law will teach you what to expect should you file for divorce in your state.
Find out more about divorce
Excellent
by Fabrienne Bottero
Fabrienne is a writer and journalist who specializes in branding and content strategy. In the last five years, s...
Updated on: July 17, 2024 · 9 min read
Transparency is integral to a successful marriage—and a successful divorce. Alimony can sometimes be a contentious subject, so it’s important to know the laws so you can stay on the same page with one another, avoid unwanted financial surprises, and understand your rights.
So, what is alimony? Also called spousal support, alimony refers to court-ordered payments that one former spouse pays the other after a divorce or legal separation. An alimony attorney can help ensure these payments work for both parties.
Let’s take a closer look at how alimony works in Florida, including types of alimony, tax implications, and how to modify alimony payments should your circumstances change.
Alimony exists to address economic hardships following a divorce that may unfairly impact one spouse. The types of spousal support available vary by state. In Florida, alimony may be awarded periodically or as a lump sum payment.
Florida does not award permanent alimony, although long-term support is a possibility for long-term marriages. In July 2023, a new alimony law in Florida eliminated what was previously known as "permanent periodic alimony" and instituted stricter alimony laws.
There are four core types of spousal support in Florida:
Alimony laws in Florida are periodically adjusted to meet changes in the economy. These revisions aim to encourage mutual financial independence while steering alimony decisions toward fairer, more personalized outcomes.
Let’s dive into how these changes affect alimony in Florida, including who's eligible, the factors determining alimony, and how the court calculates the duration and amounts.
To determine whether or not to offer spousal support, Florida alimony law now puts the burden of proof on the spouse requesting alimony. That means that if they can demonstrate both their need and the other spouse's ability to pay alimony, the court will award the most appropriate form(s) based on several factors.
Florida courts determine the amount and duration of spousal support on a case-by-case basis, considering both spouses' financial needs and resources. There is no strict formula, but guidelines provide a framework.
For example, the amount of durational alimony in Florida is either calculated based on the financial needs of the spouse requesting support, or 35% of the difference between both party's incomes—whichever is less.
Florida courts aim to ensure that any alimony awarded is fair for both parties. For that reason, there are a number of factors that can block someone from qualifying for spousal support:
A premarital agreement (prenup) is a contract a couple signs before marriage. It dictates the distribution of assets, debts, alimony, and other issues in the event of a death or divorce.
With the help of an attorney, well-articulated prenups set forth divorce terms in advance, rather than a judge dictating the terms for you during an inherently stressful time. A prenup may waive alimony altogether, depending on the terms you've agreed to.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 reshaped federal and state tax laws regarding alimony. For those married before January 1, 2019, alimony payments are typically tax-deductible for the payer and taxable for the recipient. For those married in or after 2019, alimony payments are no longer tax-deductible or taxable. This change drastically impacts how couples entering marriage or considering divorce should approach the division of their assets.
Florida law recognizes that our lives are not stagnant. For that reason, the spouse paying alimony can request to reduce or eliminate payments if their or their ex-spouse's financial circumstances change. However, the burden of proof is on them.
Modification can happen either through one of two ways:
While Florida courts allow room to modify the terms of your spousal support, they take existing cases very seriously and will enforce late payments.
Although this is true nationally, there are some methods of enforcing alimony that are particular to Florida:
Florida is famous for its complex alimony laws, and regular updates and amendments complicate the process further. An alimony lawyer offers expertise that can not only simplify the processes but also guarantee you arrive at the most beneficial outcome possible.
Spousal support lawyers provide a range of valuable benefits:
Florida alimony law is extensive. If you still have questions regarding the process, explore these frequently asked questions.
Yes, alimony is not the same as child support. Kids are a consideration but not a requirement for alimony eligibility in Florida. Instead, the court considers one spouse's needs against the other's ability to pay spousal support.
Recent changes in July 2023 include the elimination of permanent alimony for new cases, caps on the duration of alimony based on the length of the marriage, clearer guidelines for modifying or terminating alimony upon the payer’s retirement, and more defined provisions regarding cohabitation and its impact on alimony.
All forms of spousal support automatically end if either spouse dies or the recipient remarries. Courts may terminate a durational or rehabilitative alimony order due to changes in either spouse's financial circumstances—such as retirement or cohabitation in a romantic relationship—if those changes impact the obligee's financial needs or the obligor’s ability to pay alimony. However, the amount and duration of bridge-the-gap alimony isn’t modifiable by changes in financial circumstances.
You may also like
Alimony lawyer: How to know when you need one
If a divorce jeopardizes your financial future, you might want to hire an alimony lawyer. Learn how they advocate for you and what to expect from their services.
July 9, 2024 · 6min read
10 questions to ask a divorce attorney
The divorce process is not always simple. Different states have different requirements. To get through unscathed, it’s best to ask your divorce lawyer as many questions upfront as possible. Here are 10 questions to ask a divorce attorney.
July 11, 2024 · 9min read
Alimony vs. child support: The legal difference
Unravel the complexities of alimony and child support: Learn the key differences and how they impact your finances post-divorce.
July 16, 2024 · 7min read