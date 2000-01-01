Daria DiJulio, CPA, MBT

Daria DiJulio is a certified public accountant with a master’s degree in business taxation. She has a comprehensive knowledge of tax and accounting as it relates to real estate, banking, manufacturing and technology. She has particular expertise in federal and state income taxes as well as sales, use and property taxes. She received her certification from the California State Board of Accountancy and her B.S. and M.B.T. from USC.

For more information about Daria's services, visit http://www.palosverdescpa.com.