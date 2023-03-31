Jessica Zimmer
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Office Pools: Are They Legal?
The best advice for office pools is to keep betting 'in': informal, infrequent and insignificant. That way you won't invite unwanted guests, a category that includes the police and people that you know can't pay up.
· 4 min read
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Suing in California Small Claims Court: Step by Step
Almost any dispute can be taken to small claims court, provided the amount of money requested falls within the maximum allowed by California law.
· 4 min read