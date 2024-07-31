Joseph Geisman, Esq.
Joe Geisman is an experienced attorney with an extensive background in commercial litigation, intellectual property litigation, intellectual property protection and licensing, brand management, strategic positioning and counseling, anti-counterfeiting, media matters, entertainment matters, technology matters, business affairs and government affairs. He received his juris doctor and bachelor of arts degrees from the University of California, Los Angeles.
More From This Author
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Video Games and Copyright Infringement
Video game piracy is estimated to cost the video game industry millions of dollars every year. Enforcing these rights is a never-ending battle. Here we discuss some of the industry's anti-piracy efforts—and successes—over the past year.
· 3 min read