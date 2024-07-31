Joseph Geisman, Esq.

Joseph Geisman, Esq.

Joe Geisman is an experienced attorney with an extensive background in commercial litigation, intellectual property litigation, intellectual property protection and licensing, brand management, strategic positioning and counseling, anti-counterfeiting, media matters, entertainment matters, technology matters, business affairs and government affairs. He received his juris doctor and bachelor of arts degrees from the University of California, Los Angeles.

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