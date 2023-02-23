Michael H. Cohen, Esq.
Healthcare and FDA lawyer Michael H. Cohen is Founder & President of the Michael H. Cohen Law Group. The Michael H. Cohen Law Group provides legal strategy for health and wellness products and technologies, practices, and ventures that accelerate health and healing. Mr. Cohen is admitted to practice in California, Massachusetts, New York and Washington, D.C.
Connect with Michael on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/michaelhcohenhealthcarefdalaw
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