Rachel Hirschfeld, Esq.

Rachel Hirschfeld is a nationally renowned expert in estate planning and the preeminent authority on continuing protection of all animals. Her mission is to ensure that every pet that has found a loving home is guaranteed a secure future. She was one of the first attorneys in the country to focus on what is now known as animal law. Ms. Hirschfeld co-founded and co-chairs the New York County Lawyers Association’s Animal Law Committee and works closely with many animal centers, shelters, sanctuaries and the animal committees of the American Bar Association, New York City and New York State Bar Associations.