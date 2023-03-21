Thomas M. Dunlap, Esq.

Tom Dunlap is managing partner at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig. His practice focuses on patent, trademark, trade secret, commercial, business and government contracts disputes, litigation and transactions. He has been repeatedly named a Virginia SuperLawyer (top 2.5%) and maintains an AVVO “Superb” rating (10.0). In addition to nine years as an Army officer (Cavalry), holding an instrument pilot’s license, an MBA and an MS in biotechnology, Mr. Dunlap has served as a special prosecutor and has a background in finance from time spent in commercial banking at JP Morgan Chase and the Bank of New York in the Private Client Group. He is licensed in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.