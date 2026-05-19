How to Dissolve a Business in Illinois: 2026 Guide

Closing your business in Illinois is one decision. Successfully completing a business dissolution in IL is another, because stopping operations and walking away does not close your business in the eyes of the Illinois Secretary of State or the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR).
Until you formally dissolve or terminate your business entity, Illinois treats it as active, which means annual report fees keep accruing, tax obligations continue, and penalty notices keep arriving long after you thought it was over.
The information below contains important guidance on the full business dissolution process in IL for limited liability companies (LLCs), corporations, nonprofits, foreign entities, and sole proprietorships.
Quick answers before you start
Can you dissolve a business in Illinois without a lawyer?
Yes. For most businesses in good standing, you can handle the formal dissolution process yourself or through an online service. However, if your business has issues related to back taxes, ownership disputes, unpaid debts, or is not in good standing, then it would be prudent to consult with an Illinois-based business attorney.
Can LegalZoom help with the business dissolution process?
Yes. For businesses in good standing, LegalZoom can help prepare and coordinate your Illinois Secretary of State filing and organize your shutdown checklist. In addition, LegalZoom’s Dissolution Concierge service offers peace of mind with hands-on dissolution management, start to finish, by trained and dedicated professionals. It does not replace your accountant for final tax filings or the services of an attorney for legal disputes.
What are the minimum required steps to legally dissolve in Illinois?
At a minimum, you must get internal approval from members or shareholders, confirm good standing with the Illinois Secretary of State, file the correct dissolution or termination form with the Illinois Secretary of State, and resolve your tax obligations with IDOR.
What is business dissolution in IL?
Business dissolution is the formal legal process of ending a business entity's existence within the state. Simply closing your doors, pausing operations, or going dormant is not enough—a business can stop operating entirely and still appear as a live and active entity on Illinois state records. Until you file the correct paperwork with the Illinois Secretary of State, your annual report obligations will continue, your tax filings remain due with IDOR, and state fees will continue to accrue.
Think of dissolution as the formal end of the same process that began when you were forming an LLC in Illinois or incorporating. Each path has a specific form, fee, and eligibility requirements. The sections below cover each one.
Why formally dissolving your business in Illinois matters
Until you file with the Illinois Secretary of State and separately close your accounts with IDOR, both agencies will continue to treat your business as active.
The cost of walking away without filing
Your business doesn’t automatically disappear from the Illinois Secretary of State records just because you stop operating. In fact, you will start accumulating fines after your first missed annual report. After your report is overdue by 180 days, the state will dissolve your business. However, your fines don't go away, in fact, they will continue growing if you don't pay them.
Administrative dissolution also does nothing to close your IDOR tax accounts, which stay open regardless of what the Secretary of State's records show. IDOR continues to expect filings across every account type your business registered, including sales and use tax, withholding tax, and income and replacement tax.
Illinois tax law is always evolving, and recent legislation has changed requirements for small businesses. It's wise to consult with a tax expert about your obligations before filing your final returns and closing your accounts.
Personal liability risks of an improperly closed business
An LLC or corporation separates your personal assets from business liabilities. That protection does not survive an improper business closure. If you distribute remaining business funds to yourself or other members before paying your debts, you may be held personally liable.
Owners, officers, and managers who control payroll decisions can be held personally liable for unpaid federal and state payroll taxes under what the IRS calls the trust fund recovery penalty. Unpaid payroll taxes do not disappear when the business closes, and any unresolved obligations can affect your personal ability to start a new business, open a bank account, or apply for credit.
How to dissolve a business in Illinois: Step-by-step
Every Illinois-based business owner faces the same multi-agency process, but the exact forms, fees, and filing path depend on your entity type. Use the table below to identify how to start your filing with the Secretary of State before reading the steps.
|Entity Type
|Form
|Filing Fee
|Domestic Illinois LLC
|Form LLC-35.15
(Statement of Termination)
|$5
|Domestic Illinois corporation
|Form BCA 12.20
(Articles of Dissolution)
|$5
|Early-stage corporation (no shares issued, no directors elected)
|Form BCA 12.20
(Incorporator Path)
|$5
|Foreign LLC registered in Illinois
|Form LLC-45.40
(Application for Withdrawal)
|$100
|Foreign corporation registered in Illinois
|Form BCA 13.45
(Application for Withdrawal and Final Report)
|$25
Important: Your business must be in good standing to terminate or withdraw. An LLC cannot terminate or withdraw if it has been administratively dissolved, revoked, merged, converted, domesticated, or expired.
Step 1: Get internal approval to dissolve
Before filing anything with the Illinois Secretary of State, get documented authorization from the people who own or control the business.
- For Illinois LLCs: Your operating agreement should specify dissolution procedures, and you should follow it precisely to avoid disputes. If you don’t have an operating agreement or your agreement doesn’t outline the procedure, default to Illinois law. According to the Illinois Limited Liability Company Act, an LLC dissolves upon the consent of all members. For a single-member LLC, that means your own written decision to dissolve.
- For Illinois corporations: First, the board of directors adopts a resolution to dissolve, then shareholders vote to approve it. Under the Illinois Business Corporation Act of 1983, approval requires at least two-thirds of the votes of shares entitled to vote on dissolution, unless the articles of incorporation specify a different threshold. Alternatively, Section 12.10 allows dissolution by unanimous written consent of all shareholders entitled to vote, without director action. If all shareholders agree and sign, the written consent route is often faster than a formal meeting.
- Special case: Early-stage corporations with no shares issued. Pursuant to 805 ILCS 5, Section 12.05, a majority of incorporators may authorize dissolution. This path uses Form BCA 12.20 and is only available if your corporation has never issued shares.
Document all approvals in writing before you file anything. Create and sign a member resolution, board resolution, or written consent, and store these documents permanently. Improper procedure allows other members or shareholders to challenge the dissolution. The filing may be legally ineffective, and owners or officers can face disputes over authority or personal liability for unauthorized distributions.
Step 2: Confirm your Illinois business is in good standing
Before preparing any paperwork, verify your entity's current status using the Illinois Secretary of State Business Entity Search or LegalZoom’s free compliance health check widget below. Look for active, good-standing status. Any other status, such as administratively dissolved, revoked, or delinquent, must be resolved first or your dissolution will be rejected.
Business Compliance Check
Review your business compliance status with our free tool. Enter your details, and we'll prepare your report.
Confirm you're active with the state
Source: Secretary of State
If you’re not sure how to resolve a noncompliant status, you should speak with an Illinois business attorney.
Step 3: File with the Illinois Secretary of State
This filing formally ends your entity's active status in Illinois, but be sure to use the correct form for your entity type. Using the wrong form is a common reason filings are rejected, and a rejected filing means your entity stays active while you wait to refile. This can be completed through an online process.
Note: Withdrawing your foreign qualification in Illinois does not dissolve your business. If you are trying to close your business, you will need to dissolve it in every state where you have foreign qualification, plus the state where it originally formed.
Expedited service requires in-person filing at the Department's Springfield or Chicago offices. Standard processing is 7–10 business days.
501 S. Second St., Rm. 350
Springfield, IL 62756
69 W. Washington, Suite 1240
Chicago, IL 60602
Download the current form directly from ilsos.gov or the above links before filing. Do not rely on non-official third-party forms, which may be outdated. LegalZoom’s dissolution services can take care of the paperwork for you, ensuring you use the right form and include all the required information.
Step 4: Close tax accounts with the IDOR and IRS
Filing with the Illinois Secretary of State does not close your tax accounts. IDOR is a completely separate agency with no visibility into your SOS filing.
Before contacting IDOR, compile a list of every tax account your business holds. Common accounts include:
- Illinois income and replacement tax
- Sales and use tax
- Withholding tax (if you had employees)
- Any other registered IDOR account types
To close each account:
- Log into MyTax Illinois.
- Find the account on the “Summary” screen.
- Choose “View more account options.”
- Under the “Account Maintenance” panel, click “Request to close.”
You can also submit Form REG-16, Request to Cancel Business Tax Registration, by mail or fax.
Consult with an accountant or an attorney for a clear picture of your tax obligations before filing. When you file your final return for each tax type, check the “Final return” box. Final income tax returns are due by March 15 of the year following your final year in business. Final IRS tax returns are due on April 15, as usual.
If your Illinois-based business is selling assets as part of the closure, you may need to file Form CBS-1 (Notice of Sale, Purchase, or Transfer of Business Assets) with IDOR. This form protects the buyer from inheriting your outstanding Illinois tax liabilities. Confirm with IDOR or your accountant whether it applies before the asset sale closes.
If you have (or had) employees, notify the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) and close your unemployment insurance account. Request closure through MyTax Illinois or submit Form UI-50 reporting that the business has ceased operations.
Step 5: Notify creditors, settle debts, and wind up business affairs
A dissolved business entity should not carry on any business, except what is necessary to wind down and liquidate its affairs, including giving notice, discharging liabilities, and distributing remaining assets to shareholders.
Here are some practical wind-up steps:
- Identify all creditors, including vendors, landlords, lenders, service providers, and any pending or threatened legal claims.
- Provide written notice of dissolution to known creditors. For Illinois corporations, the Illinois Business Corporation Act provides an optional statutory creditor-notice procedure. A Section 12.75 notice does not cover contingent liabilities or claims arising after the effective date of dissolution. For LLCs, written notice to known creditors is recommended.
- Pay debts before distributing assets. Creditor obligations, including debts owed to LLC members or corporate officers, must be resolved before distributing assets. Any remaining assets after debt resolution can be distributed to members per the rights outlined in the corporate bylaws or operating agreement.
- Collect all outstanding receivables before closing bank accounts.
- Terminate open contracts, leases, subscriptions, and service agreements. Check each for early termination penalties.
- Cancel business insurance policies only after all applicable claims periods have passed. This, in particular, can leave you exposed if cancelled too early.
Step 6: Cancel licenses, permits, registrations, and DBAs
The SOS dissolution filing does not automatically cancel any other registrations your business holds. Illinois has no centralized license cancellation process, so each license or permit must be cancelled separately with the issuing agency.
- Local municipal and county business licenses: Requirements vary by city and county. Cancel any local licenses, permits, or zoning registrations with the issuing office(s).
- Professional licenses: Contact the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) directly. Each regulated profession has its own cancellation or surrender process.
- Industry-specific state and federal permits: Contact the issuing agency for each permit's cancellation process.
- Sales tax permits: Handled through IDOR, as covered in Step 4 above.
- DBA registrations: Illinois LLCs and corporations cancel DBAs with the state using the same registration form, indicating cancellation. The cancellation fee is $5. Sole proprietorships, general partnerships, and professional service corporations cancel with the county clerk where the DBA name was registered.
Tip: It’s wise to request written confirmation of each cancellation.
Step 7: Close financial accounts
Do not close your bank accounts until every final tax payment, payroll deposit, and outstanding checks have fully cleared. Accounts closed too early can cause bounced tax payments, penalties, and potential personal liability.
Once all payments are clear, close every financial account tied to the business, such as:
- Business checking and savings accounts
- Merchant processing accounts
- Payment gateways
- Business credit cards
- Lines of credit
- Dedicated payroll accounts
Request written confirmation of closure from each institution.
Step 8: Retain records
Keep permanent or long-term records of every dissolution-related document. These records are your proof if a state agency, creditor, or former employee raises a claim after the business closes.
- Filed and stamped SOS dissolution or termination document (keep permanently)
- IDOR correspondence and final return confirmations
- Member or shareholder approval resolutions or written consent
- Debt settlement records and creditor notices
- Final payroll records and W-2s
- Bank and merchant account closure confirmations
- License and permit cancellation confirmations
The Illinois LLC Act and Illinois Business Corporation Act do not establish a single explicit post-dissolution record retention period equivalent to federal law. Nevertheless, the practical minimum retention period is seven years from the date of dissolution, aligning with the IRS audit statute of limitations for most returns. Keep employment tax records for at least four years after the tax becomes due or is paid, whichever is later. Extend retention beyond seven years if the business has open litigation, unresolved creditor claims, or employment tax issues.
Illinois dissolution costs and fees
A straightforward domestic LLC termination or corporate dissolution typically costs between $5 and $100, depending on whether you need expedited processing and whether overdue annual report fees must be cleared first.
The real financial risk is not the filing fee, it’s the ongoing annual report fees, tax penalties, and potential personal liability that accumulate when dissolution is handled incorrectly or left incomplete.
Fees below are based on available Illinois SOS sources. Always confirm current fees directly with the Illinois Secretary of State Department of Business Services before filing, as fees are subject to change.
|Form
|Cost
|Domestic LLC termination (Form LLC-35.15)
|$5
|Domestic corporation dissolution (Form BCA 12.20)
|$50
|Foreign LLC withdrawal (Form LLC-45.40)
|$5
|Foreign corporation withdrawal (Form BCA 13.45)
|$25
|Expedited processing fee (LLC filings)
|$50
|DBA cancellation fee
|$5
Special cases: Early-stage corporations, foreign entities, and involuntary dissolution
Early-stage corporations with no shares issued
If your Illinois corporation was formed but never issued shares and never elected directors, dissolution may be authorized by a majority of incorporators. This path uses the same form but substitutes incorporator authorization for a shareholder vote. The signatures of a majority of the incorporators must appear on the articles of dissolution. Read the authorization checkboxes carefully before signing.
Foreign entities
A foreign LLC or corporation registered in Illinois files a withdrawal, not a dissolution, when ending its authority to operate here. The withdrawal removes the entity from Illinois records but does not end its existence in its home state. If your business was authorized in other states, withdrawing from Illinois does not end those registrations. You must file separate withdrawal or termination documents in each state.
Involuntary dissolution
Illinois corporations may dissolve involuntarily by court order as a result of a creditor lawsuit, or by the Illinois Secretary of State for failure to file an annual report or pay annual fees. Involuntary dissolution does not end your obligations. Debts, taxes, and creditor claims still must be resolved, and IDOR accounts remain open until separately closed.
Already administratively dissolved
If your business has already been administratively dissolved by the state, you must first return your business to active good standing before you can formally dissolve. For LLCs, file Form LLC-35.40, Application for Reinstatement Following Administrative Dissolution, by mail or in person. Corporations file Form BCA 12.45, Application for Reinstatement. A corporation cannot file electronically if it has a current hold from the Illinois Department of Revenue; a paper filing or attorney involvement is required. Once reinstated, proceed with voluntary dissolution through the standard path.
All annual reports (maximum of six years) and all fees due must be included.
Important: If your entity is already administratively dissolved, do not attempt to file voluntary dissolution paperwork. Complete reinstatement first, verify good standing, then file. Consult a business attorney if the delinquency period is long or if IDOR holds are involved.
How LegalZoom's dissolution services can help
LegalZoom's dissolution services can help you navigate the Secretary of State filing process, organize your shutdown checklist, and reduce the risk of administrative errors. They do not replace your accountant for IDOR tax closeout or an attorney for legal disputes.
All of our dissolution services will:
- Identify the correct filing path, such as LLC termination vs. corporation dissolution vs. foreign entity withdrawal
- Prepare and coordinate your Illinois Secretary of State filing package
- Track the filing and provide proof of submission and completion
Our end-to-end Dissolution Concierge service goes the extra step. Your dedicated concierge will be with you every step of the way, providing personalized service based on your needs, including:
- Developing a dissolution plan for a tidy, speedy process
- Organizing your shutdown checklist so you do not confuse "filed with the Illinois SOS" for "fully closed everywhere"
- Flagging good-standing issues early, alerting you if overdue annual reports or outstanding fees need to be resolved before the standard termination or dissolution path is available
FAQs about Illinois business dissolution
How do I dissolve an LLC in Illinois?
Secure member approval through your operating agreement, then confirm good standing with the Illinois Secretary of State. You may file online, or use Form LLC-35.15 (Statement of Termination) to file by mail or in person. Standard processing takes 7–10 days and costs $5. Separately, contact the Illinois Department of Revenue to close all IDOR accounts and file final returns.
What happens if you don't formally dissolve an Illinois-based business?
The entity stays active on state records, accruing annual reporting obligations and penalties. If annual reports go unfiled for 180 days past the due date, the state administratively dissolves the business entity, but that does not close your IDOR tax accounts or stop fees from accumulating.
Does Illinois require tax clearance before dissolving a business?
For LLCs, no. For corporations, settling all outstanding debts and filing final returns with IDOR is generally necessary before dissolution is approved. Contact IDOR's Central Registration Division at 217-785-3707 before filing your articles of dissolution. Regardless of entity type, outstanding IDOR liabilities do not disappear when the SOS filing processes—you will still need to pay your taxes or be subject to penalties.
How much does it cost to dissolve an Illinois business?
- Domestic LLC termination (Form LLC-35.15): $5 (standard); $55 (expedited)
- Domestic corporate dissolution (Form BCA 12.20): $5.
- Foreign corporation withdrawal (Form BCA 13.45): $25
If your business is not in good standing, you will need to pay a $200 reinstatement fee plus all delinquent annual reports and late penalties. Always confirm current fees with the Illinois Secretary of State Department of Business Services before filing.
Can dissolution be reversed after it's filed in Illinois?
For LLCs, no. Reinstatement applies only to administrative dissolution. A voluntarily terminated LLC that wants to resume operations must form a new entity. Corporations may file Form NFP 112.25, Articles of Revocation of Dissolution, but only within 60 days of the date their Articles of Dissolution were filed.
How long does it take to dissolve an Illinois business?
The Illinois Secretary of State typically processes dissolution or termination filings within 7–10 business days. Expedited 24-hour processing costs an additional $50 but requires in-person filing and cannot be submitted by mail. The full dissolution—which generally entails resolving tax matters with IDOR, settling creditor obligations, and closing outstanding contracts—can take several months depending on complexity.