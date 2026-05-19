How to Dissolve a Business in Indiana: 2026 Step-by-Step Guide

Shutting your doors or marking your business closed in INBiz does not dissolve your Indiana business. Dissolution is a multi-agency process requiring filings with the Indiana Secretary of State (SOS) and separate closure steps with the Indiana Department of Revenue. Until both are complete, your entity stays legally alive. Biennial reports keep coming due, tax accounts stay open, and personal liability exposure can persist for months or years.
Quick answers: Indiana business dissolution
Can you dissolve your Indiana business without a lawyer?
Yes, but if the business has active lawsuits, disputed debts, insolvency issues, or complex asset distributions, consult an Indiana attorney before you file anything.
Can LegalZoom's Dissolution Concierge handle the process?
Partly. Dissolution Concierge can coordinate the Indiana Secretary of State filing, surface the required DOR steps, and keep your checklist organized. But you must still authorize dissolution internally, sign required documents, handle creditor obligations, and file final tax returns.
What are the minimum required steps to legally dissolve in Indiana?
- Obtain the internal approval required under your governing documents and entity type.
- File articles of dissolution with the Indiana Secretary of State through INBiz.
- File Form IT-966 with the Indiana Department of Revenue.
- File Form BC-100 to close Indiana business trust tax accounts, such as sales tax and withholding tax.
- File all final federal and state tax returns.
Additional steps apply if the business has employees, sales tax accounts, licenses, or outstanding debts.
What is business dissolution?
Business dissolution formally ends a business entity's legal existence through a government filing. Indiana does not treat inactivity as dissolution, so a business that goes dormant, stops taking clients, and lets its bank account sit empty still legally exists in Indiana until you file the correct paperwork.
Closing your business in INBiz ends only your obligations to the Secretary of State. You remain responsible for closing the business with every other agency where it's registered.
The SOS filing alone does not finish the job. Dissolution moves through four phases:
- Internal authorization
- Filing articles of dissolution with the Indiana Secretary of State Business Services Division
- Closing tax accounts with the Indiana Department of Revenue
- Winding up operations, settling debts, and distributing remaining assets
Why proper dissolution in Indiana matters
Until you file articles of dissolution, your business stays legally active and may be subject to penalties, fees, and other legal consequences from the state.
Your filing obligations do not stop
Most corporations, LLCs, LPs, LLPs, nonprofits, cooperatives, and religious corporations file a Business Entity Report every other year during their anniversary month. Filing fees are $32 on INBiz or $50 by paper for for-profit businesses, and $22 on INBiz or $20 by paper for nonprofit businesses. That obligation does not pause just because the business has stopped operating.
Miss the deadline, and the state moves quickly. Under Indiana Code § 23-0.5-6-1, the Secretary of State may initiate administrative dissolution if the entity doesn't fails to meet requirements for 60 days.
You could remain personally exposed to business liabilities
Administrative dissolution is not a clean substitute for voluntary dissolution. You are still responsible for all open tax accounts, active licenses, and unresolved closure obligations.
An administratively dissolved Indiana entity continues to exist, but it may only carry on the business necessary to wind up operations and liquidate its affairs. Because the entity loses its authority to continue ordinary business operations, owners and managers may face increased risk if they continue operating as though the business were still in good standing.
Distributing money to owners before paying creditors can trigger clawbacks. Indiana Code § 23-18-9-9 provides LLC-specific claim-notice procedures that, when used properly, establish a claims deadline and limit post-dissolution exposure from unknown creditors. That protection is only available through a proper voluntary dissolution.
Your tax accounts stay open and keep generating notices
Filing articles of dissolution does not notify the Indiana Department of Revenue. If your business has Indiana tax accounts, you must separately notify DOR by filing Form IT-966 and close those business tax accounts through INTIME.
If you do not have an INTIME account, you will need to file Form BC-100. This form is used to close business trust tax accounts, such as sales tax and withholding tax accounts. If those accounts are not closed, DOR may continue issuing bills for estimated taxes or for failure to file returns. You must also file a final federal tax return for the year the business closes and check the ‘final return’ box on the return.
How to dissolve a business in Indiana: Step-by-step
Work through every step below in order. Skipping any one can leave your business legally active on paper, in state records, or both.
Step 1: Get internal approval to dissolve
For LLCs, start with your operating agreement—it governs how dissolution must be approved. If it specifies a vote threshold, follow it exactly. If the operating agreement doesn’t specify, Indiana Code § 23-18-9-1.1 requires unanimous member consent for LLCs formed after June 30, 2013. For LLCs formed between July 1, 1999 and June 30, 2013, the default is two-thirds in interest. A written operating agreement can specify a lesser vote in either case.
For corporations, the process takes two steps. First, the board adopts a resolution recommending dissolution and submits it to shareholders. Under Indiana Business Corporation Law, unless the articles of incorporation or the board require more, a majority of all votes entitled to be cast must approve. The corporation notifies each shareholder that one meeting purpose is to consider dissolution, and shareholders vote.
Regardless of entity type, create a written record of the authorization—meeting minutes, written consents, or a formal board resolution. Keep it permanently.
Note: Filing dissolution paperwork before getting valid internal authorization can trigger owner disputes, invalidate distributions, and expose managers or officers to unauthorized-action claims. Resolve any owner disagreements before you file.
Step 2: File articles of dissolution with the Indiana Secretary of State
This filing removes your entity from Indiana's active business records. The form depends on your entity type.
- LLCs: File Form 49465, Articles of Dissolution of a Limited Liability Company and pay $30.
- Corporations: File Form 34471, Articles of Dissolution, with the Indiana Secretary of State Business Services Division and pay $30.
You can file online via INBiz or by mailing your forms to the following address:
302 West Washington Street
Room E-018
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Once processed, verify your entity's status in INBiz business search to confirm it shows as dissolved before moving to the DOR steps.
Step 3: Notify the Indiana Department of Revenue and close tax accounts
The SOS and the Indiana DOR are two separate agencies, so filing with the SOS does not notify the DOR. Complete both DOR steps independently. Below are the forms you’ll need:
Form IT-966—Notice of Dissolution. File within 30 days of the earliest of the following circumstances:
- Issuance of a certificate of dissolution
- Entry of a decree of dissolution
- Adoption of a resolution or plan of dissolution
- Filing a statement of withdrawal
Form BC-100—Business Tax Closure Request. BC-100 closes Indiana business trust tax accounts, including sales tax and withholding tax. File your final returns first, then submit BC-100. Without it, the DOR may keep sending bills for estimated taxes.
Submit IT-966 and BC-100 through INTIME, Indiana's online tax portal. Without an INTIME account, mail IT-966 to:
Indiana Department of Revenue
100 N. Senate Ave., Room N241
Indianapolis, IN 46204-2253.
Mail BC-100 to:
Indiana Department of Revenue
Tax Administration Processing
P.O. Box 6197
Indianapolis, IN 46206-6197
Or, can fax it to 317-232-1021.
The DOR may issue a clearance if officers and directors have met statutory requirements and submit a written request within thirty days of filing IT-966. That clearance releases officers and directors from personal liability under Indiana Code § 6-8.1-10-9. Indiana doesn't require this clearance before the SOS accepts your articles of dissolution, but for businesses with significant tax exposure, it's worth requesting.
Note: Failure to submit Form IT-966 can create personal liabilities for corporate officers. Without BC-100 or INTIME account closure, sales tax, withholding, and other trust tax accounts stay open and keep generating obligations and penalty notices.
Step 4: Notify creditors and settle outstanding debts
Before any money goes to owners, identify every known debt, notify every known creditor in writing, and pay or adequately reserve funds for each obligation.
Send direct written notice to every creditor—vendors, landlords, lenders, and service providers. Give them a clear deadline to submit claims, which must be no fewer than 60 days after the effective date of the written notice.
For unknown creditors, a dissolved LLC can publish a notice of dissolution and request that claimants present claims by a stated deadline. Publication is not mandatory, but it establishes a claims cutoff and limits future liability. Dissolved corporations have an equivalent option, which starts a two-year bar on unknown claims.
Under Indiana Code § 23-18-9-6, LLC assets must go to creditors first—by payment or adequate reserves—before anything is distributed to owners. Reversing that sequence is one of the fastest ways dissolution creates a personal liability problem rather than solving one.
Step 5: Cancel licenses, permits, and registrations
Articles of dissolution do not automatically cancel any license, permit, or tax registration. Cancel each one separately.
- Indiana DOR sales tax permit and withholding account: Close through BC-100 and final returns as covered in Step 3.
- Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) unemployment account: File State Form 46800 (SUTA Account Termination or Transfer Request) within 30 days of your final decision to cease operations. Keep filing quarterly wage reports until DWD confirms your account is terminated or inactivated.
- Local city or county business licenses: Contact the issuing municipality directly. There is no central Indiana portal for local license cancellations.
- Professional or industry-specific licenses: Contact the applicable licensing board, such as the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency.
- Assumed names (DBAs): LLCs and corporations cancel an assumed name by filing a Cancellation of Assumed Business Name form with the Indiana Secretary of State at no charge. Sole proprietors cancel with the county recorder's office where the DBA was filed.
- Registered agent: Keep your registered agent service active until the dissolution is fully complete. Legal notices, tax correspondence, and creditor claims can still arrive after your articles of dissolution are filed.
Open licenses and tax registrations keep generating renewal notices, compliance demands, and filing obligations, even after the entity is dissolved with the SOS. Each open account is an independent obligation.
Step 6: File final federal and state tax returns
File your regular tax returns with both the IRS and the Indiana DOR. Check the "final return" box on each—that single checkbox tells both agencies to stop expecting future filings.
You may have additional federal obligations if the business had employees.
- File final Form 941 or 944 for the quarter of final wage payments and check the "Final return" box.
- Issue W-2s to all employees by the due date of your final Form 941 or 944—not the standard January 31 deadline.
- File Form W-3 to transmit Copy A to the Social Security Administration.
- Issue 1099s to contractors if applicable.
- Make all outstanding federal payroll tax deposits before filing. Failure to withhold or deposit employee income, Social Security, and Medicare taxes can trigger the Trust Fund Recovery Penalty, assessed personally against owners and officers.
File your final Indiana income or business tax return through INTIME. You can submit the final tax return for all Indiana tax types together with IT-966 and BC-100. The Indiana DOR may accept a copy of federal Form 966 in lieu of its own notification form for corporations. LLCs and partnerships should still file IT-966 directly with the Indiana DOR, since they're not required to file federal Form 966.
If the business closed mid-year, file a short-year return covering the period from your last filing through dissolution. Don't wait for the standard annual deadline—filing promptly stops the filing-obligation clock at both the state and federal level.
Without a filed final return with the "final return" box checked, the IRS and Indiana DOR will keep expecting returns and will assess failure-to-file penalties for every missed period. This is the most common reason owners keep receiving tax notices months after they thought the business was closed.
Step 7: Close financial accounts
Don't rush to close bank or payroll accounts. Wait until all outstanding checks and ACH payments, all final tax payments and payroll deposits, and all expected refunds have fully cleared. Then close business checking, savings, merchant accounts, and payroll processor accounts. Also cancel all your active vendor contracts, software subscriptions, and business credit cards.
The IRS does not cancel or delete an employer identification number (EIN). After filing your final return, close the associated IRS business account by sending a written request that includes your EIN, legal business name, business address, and reason for closure to:
Internal Revenue Service
Cincinnati, OH 45999
The IRS cannot close your business account until all necessary returns are filed and all taxes are paid. See IRS guidance on closing a business for current instructions.
Indiana dissolution costs and fees
State filing fees for Indiana dissolution are modest. The real cost is what happens when steps get skipped. Open DOR accounts, missed biennial reports, and unfiled final returns generate penalties that can quickly dwarf the cost of doing this correctly from the start.
Indiana does not require a DOR tax clearance certificate before the Secretary of State accepts your articles of dissolution, so there's no pre-clearance fee to worry about.
|Cost item
|Amount
|Indiana Articles of Dissolution—LLC (State Form 49465)
|$30
|Indiana Articles of Dissolution—Corporation (State Form 34471)
|$30
|Foreign Entity Statement of Withdrawal (State Form 56374)
|$30
|Nonprofit dissolution filing
|$30
|Indiana Biennial Business Entity Report (if overdue at dissolution)
|For-profit: $32 online / $50 by paper.
Nonprofit: $22 online / $20 by paper
For a straightforward dissolution with no employees, no open disputes, and no outstanding tax liabilities, expect to spend approximately $20 to $50 in state fees.
State-specific dissolution requirements in Indiana
Indiana Secretary of State filing requirements
Indiana uses different dissolution forms depending on entity type.
|Entity type
|Form name
|Form number
|Domestic LLC
|Articles of Dissolution
|State Form 49465
|Domestic LP and LLP
|Cancellation of Certificate of Limited Partnership
|State Form 55338
|Domestic for-profit corporation
|Articles of Dissolution
|State Form 34471
|Domestic nonprofit corporation
|Articles of Dissolution
|State Form 39080
|Foreign LLC, corporation, LLP, or LP
|Withdrawal of a Foreign Entity
|State Form 56374
Indiana administrative dissolution rules
Administrative dissolution is a penalty the state imposes—not a substitute for a clean, owner-initiated closure. It does not close your DOR tax accounts, cancel your licenses, or fulfill your obligations.
The Secretary of State may initiate administrative dissolution if the entity misses any fee, tax, interest, or penalty payment by 60 days; fails to deliver a biennial report within 60 days; or lacks a registered agent for 60 consecutive days. Before dissolving, the Secretary of State sends a notice placing the entity in Pending Administrative Dissolution status.
You must get your entity back into good standing before you can formally dissolve and stop accruing fees and legal penalties. To reinstate after administrative dissolution, obtain DOR clearance with all tax filings current.
Indiana creditor notice and claims procedures
Known creditors always require direct written notice, regardless of entity type. The written notice must:
- Specify the amount the dissolved entity believes satisfies the claim
- Inform the creditor of their right to dispute that amount
- Provide a mailing address for disputes
- State a deadline of no fewer than 60 days after the effective date of the notice
- State that the claim will be fixed at the specified amount if no dispute arrives by the deadline
When dissolving a business, assets must distribute in the following order:
- To creditors to satisfy liabilities (by payment or adequate reserves)
- To members and former members to satisfy distribution liabilities
- To members in proportion to their returned contributions, unless the operating agreement provides otherwise
How LegalZoom's dissolution services can help
The biggest mistake Indiana business owners make is treating the SOS filing as the finish line. They file articles of dissolution through INBiz, check the box mentally, and stop—never touching Form IT-966, Form BC-100, or the Indiana Department of Revenue closure steps. That gap between two separate state agencies is exactly where LegalZoom's Dissolution Concierge is built to help.
LegalZoom's hands-on dissolution service manages your dissolution from initial research and planning through confirming lawful closure. That includes evaluating your Secretary of State status to identify prerequisites and gaps, determining the correct path, and then coordinating the state filing itself.
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
FAQs about Indiana business dissolution
What happens if I just stop operating my Indiana business without formally dissolving it?
Your business stays legally active. The Secretary of State can initiate administrative proceedings if you miss a biennial report by 60 days or go without a registered agent for 60 consecutive days, while your Indiana DOR tax accounts, sales tax permits, and withholding registrations stay open and keep generating filing obligations. File your articles of dissolution through INBiz, then complete the Indiana DOR closure steps separately.
How long does it take to dissolve a business in Indiana?
Online SOS filings process within 24 hours; mail filings take 3 to 5 business days (1-2 days upon receipt). The full wind-down—IT-966, BC-100, final tax returns, creditor notifications, and bank account closures—typically takes 30 to 90 days in straightforward cases. Entities with employees, outstanding debts, or disputed claims will take longer.
Does Indiana require a tax clearance certificate before I can dissolve my business?
No. The SOS accepts your articles of dissolution without DOR clearance. After dissolution is authorized—by adoption of a resolution or plan, issuance of a certificate of dissolution, entry of a decree of dissolution, or filing of a statement of withdrawal—you must file Form IT-966 within 30 days, and file Form BC-100 to close trust tax accounts, but you do not need to prove to the Secretary of State that you did this.
What is the difference between voluntary dissolution and administrative dissolution in Indiana?
Voluntary dissolution is owner-controlled: You approve, file, close DOR accounts, and file final returns on your timeline. Administrative dissolution is state-imposed closure when you fall out of compliance. Administratively dissolved entities can be reinstated within five years of dissolution. To reinstate, you need DOR clearance with all filings current.
Can I dissolve my Indiana LLC or corporation online, or do I have to file by mail?
Both options are available, but dissolving your entity online through INBiz is faster.