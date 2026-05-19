How to Dissolve a Business in Indiana: 2026 Step-by-Step Guide

What is business dissolution?

Business dissolution formally ends a business entity's legal existence through a government filing. Indiana does not treat inactivity as dissolution, so a business that goes dormant, stops taking clients, and lets its bank account sit empty still legally exists in Indiana until you file the correct paperwork.

Closing your business in INBiz ends only your obligations to the Secretary of State. You remain responsible for closing the business with every other agency where it's registered.

The SOS filing alone does not finish the job. Dissolution moves through four phases:

Internal authorization

Filing articles of dissolution with the Indiana Secretary of State Business Services Division

Closing tax accounts with the Indiana Department of Revenue

Winding up operations, settling debts, and distributing remaining assets

Why proper dissolution in Indiana matters

Until you file articles of dissolution, your business stays legally active and may be subject to penalties, fees, and other legal consequences from the state.

Your filing obligations do not stop

Most corporations, LLCs, LPs, LLPs, nonprofits, cooperatives, and religious corporations file a Business Entity Report every other year during their anniversary month. Filing fees are $32 on INBiz or $50 by paper for for-profit businesses, and $22 on INBiz or $20 by paper for nonprofit businesses. That obligation does not pause just because the business has stopped operating.

Miss the deadline, and the state moves quickly. Under Indiana Code § 23-0.5-6-1, the Secretary of State may initiate administrative dissolution if the entity doesn't fails to meet requirements for 60 days.

You could remain personally exposed to business liabilities

Administrative dissolution is not a clean substitute for voluntary dissolution. You are still responsible for all open tax accounts, active licenses, and unresolved closure obligations.

An administratively dissolved Indiana entity continues to exist, but it may only carry on the business necessary to wind up operations and liquidate its affairs. Because the entity loses its authority to continue ordinary business operations, owners and managers may face increased risk if they continue operating as though the business were still in good standing.