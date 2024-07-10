Common law marriage in Texas is easier to create than you might think. Discover how a relationship becomes a common law marriage and what your rights are.
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Updated on: July 11, 2024
Common law marriage, or informal marriage, is a situation in which a couple that meets certain legal requirements qualifies as being legally married, even if they do not have a marriage license and have not had a marriage ceremony. Common law marriage in Texas has important implications for couples in the state. Our comprehensive guide explains everything you need to know.
Common law marriage occurs when a couple who have not obtained a marriage license and had a ceremonial marriage performed are considered formally married under state law. In the U.S., only seven states and the District of Columbia recognize common law marriage. The legal requirements are slightly different in each state.
Under Texas state law, a common law marriage is established only if certain conditions are met. If you meet the requirements, your marriage qualifies as a legal and formal marriage, giving you the legal rights of a married couple.
To qualify for a common law marriage in Texas, you must meet the specific legal requirements for traditional marriage in Texas, including:
To meet the qualifications for a marriage to be considered a common law marriage, the following three elements must be met. You must meet all the requirements:
You can register your common law marriage with the state of Texas by filing a declaration with the county clerk, but it is not required.
The Texas statute refers to “husband and wife,” which seems like it might exclude same sex couples, but the common law marriage rules also apply to same sex marriage couples. The U.S. Supreme Court legalized same sex marriage, so same sex couples follow the same process for common law marriage as other couples.
In some states, your relationship must last a certain period of years to establish common law status. In Texas, there is no minimum time requirement.
Parties who enter into a common law marriage in Texas have the same rights as a couple that marries the traditional way, including the following:
There is no separate legal process for common law divorce under Texas law. If you are in a common law union in Texas and want to end your marriage, you have two options:
1. Two year separation: If you and your partner physically separate in Texas but do nothing else to end the marriage, after two years from the separation date, Texas state law automatically assumes there never was a common law marriage unless proven otherwise. So, for legal purposes, your marriage dissolves two years after separation.
2. File for divorce: You can file for common law divorce just as a traditionally married couple would by following Texas family law:
There are several ways to prove common law marriages exist.
Yes, same sex marriage has legal recognition, and any couple can have a common law marriage under Texas law, so same sex couples can have a common law marriage that is a legal marriage. Same sex couples use the same process for informal marriage under Texas family law.
No, a prenuptial agreement becomes valid once there is a valid marriage license filed. There is no license if you are common law married. You can, however, create a postnuptial agreement during your common law marriage. You can also create cohabitation agreements.
Child custody is handled the same as in a traditional formal legal marriage under Texas law. There is a presumption that both parents are joint managing conservators, sharing in decision-making and time with children.
Yes, if you are common law married you can file joint tax returns. This is evidence proving the common law marriage exists.
The biggest disadvantage is you cannot simply show a marriage certificate to prove a common law marriage existed. If you do not file a Declaration of Informal Marriage, you have to gather proof to show you considered yourselves spouses and lived together as if you were married.
