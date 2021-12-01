Export from the U.S.? Consider an IC-DISC to take advantage of the capital gains tax rate

An Interest Charge Domestic International Sales Corporation (IC-DISC) can provide tax savings for shareholders of businesses that make or distribute U.S. products for export.
Find out more about Business Taxes
Excellent
by Janet Berry-Johnson
A freelance writer with a background in accounting and income tax planning and preparation for individuals and small ...
Updated on: February 1, 2024 · 3 min read
Many exporters miss out on a lucrative tax incentive: an Interest Charge Domestic International Sales Corporation (IC-DISC). This tax strategy offers federal income tax savings for businesses that make or distribute U.S. products for export.
Could it benefit your business? Read on to learn more.
An IC-DISC is a separate corporation that earns a “commission" from an operating company's export sales. The IC-DISC allows U.S. exporters to reduce their tax liability by transferring income from the operating company to the IC-DISC. The operating company pays a commission to the IC-DISC. The IC-DISC generally pays no tax on this commission income, while the operating company can claim a deduction on its books. The higher the commission, the greater the tax savings.
The commission is capped at the greater of:
The exporter receives a deduction for the commission paid, reducing its taxable income.
The IC-DISC is able to defer tax on up to $10 million of qualified export revenue per year. and distributes all profits to shareholders as qualified dividends. The owners of the IC-DISC pay tax on those dividends at more favorable long-term capital gains tax rates.
Depending on the individual owner's personal tax situation, their qualified dividends may be taxed at 0%, 15%, or 20%, plus a potential 3.8% net investment income tax (NIIT).
To create an IC-DISC, you first need to form a corporation and get IRS approval to be treated as an IC-DISC. To qualify, the IC-DISC must:
Note that the IC-DISC does not have to have a separate office, employees, or assets. Also note that once you make an IC-DISC election, it remains in effect for future tax years until you revoke the election.
There are costs associated with creating and administering an IC-DISC, including legal fees, filing fees, and the cost of filing a separate corporate tax return. However, the benefits can quickly outweigh the costs in the right situation.
Example: International Home Decor, Inc. (an S Corporation with one owner, Jana) has net income of $1 million from its international exports. It pays a commission of $500,000 (50% of export net income) to an IC-DISC.
As a result of this commission payment, Home Decor’s net income is reduced from $1 million to $500,000. Jana reports this $500,000 taxable income on her individual tax return. Assuming Jana is in the top tax bracket and taxed at 29.6% (the top rate of 37% times 80% for the qualified business income deduction), she will pay $148,000 on this income.
However, the $500,000 of commissions paid to the IC-DISC also gets paid out to Jana, but as a qualified dividend taxed at only 23.8% (the top 20% qualified dividend tax rate plus the 3.8% NIIT). This results in an additional tax of $119,000.
While Jana would normally have paid $296,000 of federal tax on $1 million at 29.6%, she ended up paying just $267,000 by transferring half of Home Decor’s profit to the IC-DISC and paying the lower 23.8% dividend rate instead, resulting in savings of $500,000 times the 5.8% difference, or $29,000.
When used effectively, an IC-DISC can create significant tax savings and free up operating cash flow for exporters nationwide. However, navigating the complexities involved, including filing for the IC-DISC election and calculating your qualified export receipts, can be complex. For this reason, it's a good idea to discuss your potential tax savings with a qualified tax adviser.
You may also like
How to talk to your family about estate planning
Want to talk to your parents or grandparents about estate planning, but feel like the topic is taboo? You're not alone. Discussions about estate planning are difficult for many families. Use our tips to broach the subject with sensitivity.
May 17, 2023 · 2min read
How to Write a Will: A Comprehensive Guide to Will Writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
July 21, 2024 · 11min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
July 29, 2024 · 22min read