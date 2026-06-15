A DBA in the District of Columbia is officially called a trade name. Under D.C. Code § 47-2855.02, any business operating under a name other than its legal name must register that name with the D.C. Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP). The initial registration costs $55, renewable every two years. This guide covers who needs a D.C. trade name, how to file online through CorpOnline or by mail using Form TN-1, the full fee schedule, and what to do once your registration is approved.
What is a DBA in Washington, D.C.?
A DBA, short for "doing business as," is a name a business uses publicly that differs from its legal or registered entity name. D.C.'s official term is trade name. D.C. Code § 47-2855.02 requires registration with DLCP for any name other than your own legal name or your entity's formation name.
A trade name does not create a new legal entity, provide liability protection, or grant exclusive trademark rights. Another business could use the same name in a different state or industry unless you file for federal trademark protection separately.
If sole proprietor Maria Chen wants to run her consulting practice as "Capitol Hill Consulting" rather than under her own name, she must register "Capitol Hill Consulting" as a trade name with DLCP before operating under it in the District.
Who needs to register a trade name in D.C.?
Any business that operates publicly under a name other than its legal or registered entity name must file a trade name registration with DLCP.
Sole proprietors
You only need a trade name registration when you operate under something other than your own full legal name. "John Smith" doing business as John Smith needs nothing. "John Smith" doing business as "Capitol Plumbing Services" must register that name before using it.
LLCs, corporations, and partnerships
If you conduct business under any name that differs from the name on your formation documents, you need a trade name registration. A multi-member limited liability company (LLC) named "Smith Holdings LLC" that markets itself as "D.C. Home Pros" must register "D.C. Home Pros" as a trade name. The same holds true for corporations and partnerships in D.C. The name on your contracts, signage, and invoices must either match your registered entity name exactly or be separately registered.
Foreign entities operating in D.C.
If your home-state registered name differs from the name you use in the District, you must file a D.C. trade name. Foreign entities should confirm their specific requirements directly with DLCP or consult a D.C. business attorney.
|Business structure
|Trade name required?
|Notes
|Sole proprietor
|Yes, if operating under any name other than owner's full legal name
|Most common DBA scenario
|Single-member LLC
|Yes, if operating under a name different from the LLC's formation name
|Formation name is the registered entity name
|Multi-member LLC
|Yes, if operating under a name different from the LLC's formation name
|Same rule as single-member LLC
|Corporation
|Yes, if operating under a name different from the corporation's registered name
|Applies to both domestic and D.C.-registered corps
|General partnership
|Yes, if operating under a name different from the partnership's legal name
|Partnership agreements should reflect the registered name
|Foreign entity
|Yes, if the name used in D.C. differs from the home-state registered name
|Confirm requirements with DLCP
What happens if you operate in D.C. without registering a trade name?
Under D.C. Code § 47-2855.02, failure to register exposes a business to penalties. Banks typically won't open a business account under an unregistered name. You may not be able to enforce contracts entered into under that name. And you have no standing to object if another business registers the same name first.
How to check if a business name is available in D.C.
DLCP will reject an application for any name identical or too similar to one already on file, and the filing fee is non-refundable outside a narrow sixty-day window. Search before you file.
- Access the CorpOnline Business Filings Search at corponline.dlcp.dc.gov. An Access D.C. account is required; it's free.
- Search your exact proposed trade name. Click the "Business Filings Search" tab and enter your proposed name in the "Find Your Organization" field.
- Search without entity designators. Exclude identifiers like "LLC" to return all entities using the same or similar names.
- Search for phonetically similar or close variations. Search using just the first unique word of your name. A name differing only by punctuation, a common word, or a slight spelling change may still fail DLCP's distinguishability standard.
- Check the federal trademark database. Search the USPTO trademark database to confirm your desired name doesn't infringe on a federally registered trademark. A D.C. trade name registration does not protect you from federal trademark infringement claims.
- Evaluate your results. If your search returns no results, your desired name is likely available. If similar names appear, choose a different name before filing.
You can also use LegalZoom's D.C. business name search tool as a starting point before logging into CorpOnline.
D.C. also restricts words that could confuse your business with a government agency or licensed profession. The full list of rejection triggers is covered in the section on common application rejections below.
How to file a DBA in D.C.: Step-by-step
There are two ways to file: online through CorpOnline or by mail using Form TN-1. Online is faster and the method DLCP recommends.
Before you start, gather the exact legal name of the owner or registered entity, the entity's formation name if applicable, and the principal business address in D.C.
Filing online through CorpOnline
Filing online offers a streamlined process for registering your trade name, allowing you to submit your information and pay fees electronically. This method is generally recommended for its speed and convenience.
- Go to corponline.dlcp.dc.gov and log in. Create a free Access D.C. account if you don't have one.
- Navigate to trade name registration. From the left menu, select "Filings > Trade Name Services," then select the "Trade Name Registration" tile.
- Enter your proposed trade name exactly as you want it to appear. Spelling, spacing, and capitalization carry over to your registration certificate. The trade name may not be the same as the individual's legal name or contain a corporate suffix that doesn't match your actual business structure.
- Select your business structure such as sole proprietor, LLC, corporation, general partnership, or other, matching your actual legal structure.
- Enter the legal name of the owner or registered entity. For a sole proprietor, that's your full legal name. For an LLC or corporation, that's the name on your formation documents.
- Provide your principal business address in D.C.
- Describe the nature of your business. One or two sentences is sufficient.
- Pay the $55 filing fee by credit card.
- Submit your application and save your confirmation number. DLCP will issue a certificate of trade name registration once approved. Confirm current processing times directly with DLCP when you file.
Filing by mail using Form TN-1
If an entity will own the trade name, that entity must be in good standing before filing.
- Download Form TN-1 from the DLCP website at dlcp.dc.gov under the Corporations Division section. Use only the current version; DLCP may reject outdated forms.
- Complete all required fields: proposed trade name, business structure, owner or entity legal name, principal business address in D.C., and a description of the business.
- Sign and date the form. A false statement on the application can result in a fine up to $1,000, imprisonment up to 180 days, or both.
- Include a check or money order for $55 payable to the D.C. Treasurer.
- Mail your completed form and payment to: Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection, Corporations Division, P.O. Box 92300, Washington, D.C. 20090.
Mail filings take longer to process. If you need the certificate quickly, file online.
D.C. DBA fees, renewal, and timeline
The base fee for every D.C. trade name transaction is $55.
|Filing type
|Fee
|Notes
|Initial trade name registration
|$55
|Online via CorpOnline (credit card) or by mail (check/money order payable to D.C. Treasurer)
|Biennial renewal
|$55
|Due by April 1 of the second year from registration or last renewal
|Late renewal fee
|$55
|Applies if you renew after April 1 but before September 1 of the renewal year
|Amendment (name or ownership change)
|$55
|Filed via CorpOnline or using Form TN-4; requires original file number
|Cancellation
|$55
|Filed via CorpOnline or using Form TN-3; effective on the date of filing
|Expedited same-day processing
|$100 (in addition to the base fee)
|Available through DLCP's Corporations Division
|Expedited 3-day processing
|$50 (in addition to the base fee)
|Available through DLCP's Corporations Division
Government fees sourced directly from DLCP's Corporations Division fee schedule at dlcp.dc.gov. These fees are separate from any third-party filing service fees.
How the renewal cycle works
A D.C. trade name registration is valid for two years. You must renew by April 1 of every second year from the year of registration. The deadline is tied to the year of registration, not the exact filing date. Register in March 2025 or November 2025 — your first renewal deadline is still April 1, 2027.
What happens if you miss the April 1 deadline
You can still renew after April 1 but no later than September 1. Late renewal costs $110 total: $55 for the renewal plus $55 for the late fee.
Miss the September 1 window entirely and DLCP cancels the registration. The name is no longer protected, reinstatement is not available, and re-registration requires the full $55 with no guarantee the name hasn't been claimed by someone else.
How to renew
Renew on CorpOnline under "Filings > Trade Name Services" using the "Trade Name Renewal" tile, or by mail using Form TN-2. If an entity owns the trade name, it must be in good standing before filing.
Amending or canceling a trade name
To change your business name or transfer ownership, file a trade name amendment on CorpOnline under "Filings > Trade Name Services" using the "Trade Name Amendment" tile. The fee is $55.
To close your business or stop using the name, file a voluntary cancellation using Form TN-3. Cancellation takes effect on the date of filing. If the owning entity is no longer in active status, DLCP automatically cancels the trade name.
Common reasons a D.C. trade name application gets rejected
Nearly all rejections are avoidable if you know what to check before you submit.
- The name is identical to an existing registration. DLCP will reject the application outright. Avoid it: Run a thorough CorpOnline search before filing, not just for the exact name, but for all active registrations and entities.
- The name is deceptively similar to an existing registration. A name differing only by punctuation, spacing, or a filler word like "the" may still fail DLCP's distinguishability standard. Certain characters are ignored by the business entity search, so a name you think is unique may not clear the bar. Avoid it: Search the core distinctive word, not the full phrase, to surface close variations.
- The name contains a restricted or regulated word without authorization. Words like "Bank," "Trust," "University," "Medical," "Engineering," and terms suggesting a government connection such as "Federal" or "Treasury" generally require a professional license or special regulatory approval. Avoid it: Confirm with the relevant D.C. regulatory board that you're authorized to use the word before you file.
- The name contains an incompatible corporate suffix. A sole proprietor cannot register a trade name ending in "LLC" or "Inc." Avoid it: Drop any entity-type designator unless it accurately reflects your registered structure.
- The name is the same as the owner's individual legal name. DLCP will reject it. Avoid it: Your trade name must differ meaningfully from your personal legal name or your entity's formation name.
- The application is incomplete or contains errors. Missing fields, mismatched information, or a payment issue can stall or kill an application. Avoid it: Review every field before submitting. For mail filings, confirm your check is made out to the D.C. Treasurer and that Form TN-1 is the current version.
- The entity owning the trade name is not in good standing. An LLC or corporation with expired reports, outstanding fees, or revoked status will have its application rejected regardless of the name. Avoid it: Verify your entity's standing through CorpOnline before filing.
Under D.C. Municipal Regulations Title 17, Chapter 708.1, refund requests must be submitted within sixty calendar days of DLCP's rejection notification. If your application is rejected, act quickly.
What to do after you register your D.C. trade name
After receiving your certificate from the DLCP, you can take the following steps to finalize your business setup and maintain compliance in the District.
- Open or update your business bank account. Most banks require your DLCP registration certificate to open a business checking account under the trade name. Without it, you generally can't deposit checks made out to that name or separate business finances from personal accounts.
- Update contracts, invoices, and agreements. You can now legally sign contracts and issue invoices under your trade name. All client-facing documents should reflect the registered name exactly as it appears on your DLCP certificate.
- Update your marketing materials. Your registered trade name can now appear on your website, signage, business cards, and advertising.
- Determine whether you need a D.C. Basic Business License. A trade name registration and a Basic Business License (BBL) are two entirely separate filings. Almost every business operating in the District needs a BBL from the DLCP Business Licensing Division, applied for through DLCP's My D.C. Business Center portal. Check your industry's requirements before assuming your trade name registration alone authorizes you to operate.
- Consider federal trademark protection. A D.C. trade name registration does not give you exclusive rights to the name outside D.C. If your brand has value beyond the District, filing a trademark application with the USPTO is worth exploring separately. LegalZoom’s trademark registration service can help you navigate the process.
- Consider whether your business structure still fits your needs. A trade name gives you a branded identity but doesn't change your underlying legal structure. Sole proprietors have no liability separation between personal and business assets. If that matters to you, starting an LLC in Washington, D.C. is worth evaluating.
- Set a renewal reminder for your biennial deadline before the day-to-day of running your business crowds it out.
If your situation involves multiple trade names, a foreign entity operating in D.C., trademark interactions, or uncertainty about your business structure, connecting with a D.C. business attorney before a problem arises is almost always less expensive than addressing one after the fact.
Washington D.C. DBA FAQs
How do I verify a D.C. business license?
Verify an active D.C. Basic Business License through SCOUT, DLCP's online license verification tool at dlcp.dc.gov, or by calling the Business Licensing Division at (202) 671-4500. A trade name registration and a Basic Business License are two distinct filings; verifying one tells you nothing about the status of the other.
How do I get a DBA in D.C.?
File online at corponline.dlcp.dc.gov or mail Form TN-1 to DLCP's Corporations Division with a $55 check payable to the D.C. Treasurer. Confirm your proposed name is available first using the CorpOnline business search. Online filing is faster.
Is a DBA considered a legal name?
No. A trade name is a public-facing operating name, not a legal name. It does not create a new legal entity, provide liability protection, or grant exclusive trademark rights. Your legal name remains your personal name (sole proprietors) or your entity's formation name (LLCs, corporations, partnerships).
Does registering a trade name in D.C. protect my business name from competitors?
No. A D.C. trade name registration does not give you exclusive rights within the District or nationally. For protection across state lines, you need a federally registered trademark through the USPTO. LegalZoom’s Comprehensive Trademark Search starts at $199 and can help you determine if your name is available for trademark.
Can I register more than one trade name in D.C.?
Yes. A single business entity can register multiple trade names, provided each passes the availability check and meets DLCP's naming requirements. Each requires its own $55 registration fee and biennial renewal. File a voluntary cancellation via Form TN-3 for any name you stop using.
Do I need a D.C. trade name if my LLC already has a unique name?
Not if your LLC operates exclusively under the exact name on its formation documents. A trade name registration is only required when you conduct business under a name that differs from your registered entity name.
How do I check if a business name is taken in D.C.?
Use the CorpOnline Business Filings Search at corponline.dlcp.dc.gov. Search your exact proposed name, then search the core distinctive word alone to surface similar registrations. DLCP will reject any application for a name that isn't distinguishable from an existing registration.