What is a DBA in Washington, D.C.?

A DBA, short for "doing business as," is a name a business uses publicly that differs from its legal or registered entity name. D.C.'s official term is trade name. D.C. Code § 47-2855.02 requires registration with DLCP for any name other than your own legal name or your entity's formation name.

A trade name does not create a new legal entity, provide liability protection, or grant exclusive trademark rights. Another business could use the same name in a different state or industry unless you file for federal trademark protection separately.

If sole proprietor Maria Chen wants to run her consulting practice as "Capitol Hill Consulting" rather than under her own name, she must register "Capitol Hill Consulting" as a trade name with DLCP before operating under it in the District.

Who needs to register a trade name in D.C.?

Any business that operates publicly under a name other than its legal or registered entity name must file a trade name registration with DLCP.

Sole proprietors

You only need a trade name registration when you operate under something other than your own full legal name. "John Smith" doing business as John Smith needs nothing. "John Smith" doing business as "Capitol Plumbing Services" must register that name before using it.

LLCs, corporations, and partnerships

If you conduct business under any name that differs from the name on your formation documents, you need a trade name registration. A multi-member limited liability company (LLC) named "Smith Holdings LLC" that markets itself as "D.C. Home Pros" must register "D.C. Home Pros" as a trade name. The same holds true for corporations and partnerships in D.C. The name on your contracts, signage, and invoices must either match your registered entity name exactly or be separately registered.

Foreign entities operating in D.C.

If your home-state registered name differs from the name you use in the District, you must file a D.C. trade name. Foreign entities should confirm their specific requirements directly with DLCP or consult a D.C. business attorney.