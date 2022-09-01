How LegalZoom makes it easy to start an LLC

Updated on: March 21, 2024 · 3 min read

Why are LLCs so popular?

LLCs are the most popular business entity, and for a good reason:

LLCs are easy to form.

LLCs are typically easier to maintain and manage than other legal business entities.

LLCs provide small business owners with benefits such as liability protection that aren't available to sole proprietorships or partnerships.

What are the pros and cons of an LLC?

As with all legal business entities, there are pluses and minuses to running your business as an LLC. But for many small business owners, the pros often outweigh the cons.

The benefits of an LLC

LLCs provide many benefits, including:

An LLC's limited liability status helps protect your personal assets.

Running your business as an LLC gives you increased credibility as a business.

Having an LLC usually makes it easier to open a business bank account.

Unlike a corporation, you retain flexibility in running and managing your business with an LLC.

You can choose a "disregarded entity" status for IRS taxation purposes, meaning you claim your LLC's income on your personal tax return.

The disadvantages of an LLC

There are also certain disadvantages to an LLC, such as:

There are fees and costs associated with running your business as an LLC. For example, depending on your state, initial filing fees and annual fees exist to maintain your status.

While it can be less burdensome to maintain an LLC than a corporation, you will still need to ensure you stay up-to-date on all of your yearly filing and fee obligations.

It may be more difficult to attract investors.

How does an LLC protect you?

One significant advantage of an LLC is the limited liability protection it offers the small business owner. If you maintain your LLC as a separate entity—meaning you don't mix your personal assets with the LLC's assets—your personal assets should be protected from business related lawsuits and creditors.

Are there exceptions to an LLC's limited liability protection?

In addition to mixing your business and personal assets, there are some other exceptions to an LLC's limited liability protection:

You'll still be liable for any personal guarantees you've made for your LLC's debts.

You can still be held liable if you're sued for damages caused by your own negligence or wrongdoing.

You may be liable for your LLC's unpaid payroll taxes.

