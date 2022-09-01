How LegalZoom makes it easy to start an LLC

LLCs are beneficial to most small business owners. LegalZoom makes the process of setting one up simple.
by Belle Wong, J.D.
Updated on: March 21, 2024 · 3 min read
If you've been considering forming a limited liability company (LLC) to make your small business official, you can kickstart your LLC using LegalZoom's easy and affordable LLC formation service. LegalZoom has helped more than 2 million people launch their LLCs since 2001.
LLCs are the most popular business entity, and for a good reason:
As with all legal business entities, there are pluses and minuses to running your business as an LLC. But for many small business owners, the pros often outweigh the cons.
LLCs provide many benefits, including:
There are also certain disadvantages to an LLC, such as:
One significant advantage of an LLC is the limited liability protection it offers the small business owner. If you maintain your LLC as a separate entity—meaning you don't mix your personal assets with the LLC's assets—your personal assets should be protected from business related lawsuits and creditors.
In addition to mixing your business and personal assets, there are some other exceptions to an LLC's limited liability protection:
Making your business official by forming an LLC doesn't have to be complicated. Here's how to start an LLC with LegalZoom in three simple steps:
As a small business owner, you're already juggling many tasks. The decision to register your business as an LLC doesn't have to mean adding more to your plate. Since 2001, LegalZoom has helped 3 million entrepreneurs form, run, and protect their businesses and is here to help your business too.
Small business owners all across the country have used LegalZoom to form their LLCs. Here are a few of the testimonials:
- "Excellent people and great professional service. The person I spoke to walked me through with patience, knowledge, and professionalism. She showed me the details of opening an LLC with relative ease and clarity. The tools they offer are affordable and intelligent, encompassing parts of the business that I hadn't even thought of yet. I am quite happy and relieved to have found LegalZoom." - Catherine D., Eugene, OR
- "I used LegalZoom for setting up our LLC, and it could not have been easier. User-friendly, and when I had a question I just picked up the phone—on a weekend—and spoke to someone who answered my question as well as sent me contact information in an email in case I had further questions. Highly recommended!" - Margaret S., Nellysford, VA
If you're ready to make your business official and protect your personal assets by starting an LLC, LegalZoom makes the LLC business formation process straightforward, convenient, and affordable.
