How to Legally Change Your Name and Gender at the Same Time

Changing your name and your gender all at once may seem overwhelming, but it's probably going to be easier to do both at the same time.
Find out more about legal name change
Excellent
by Geoff Williams
Geoff specializes in personal finance and business articles. He is a regular contributor to U.S. News & World Rep...
Updated on: September 11, 2024 · 9 min read
Changing your name and gender at the same time starts with filing a written request to the court for a name change. After getting it approved you can update your records. To change your gender marker is a simpler process, which typically means updating your preferred gender on documents such as a passport. Both a name change and a gender marker change may require paying fees, and requirement will depend on your state's laws.
Generally, if you’re going to change your legal name, you’ll need to file a petition with your local court. A petition is simply a formal written request to the court. Here’s what you’ll need to do:
As with many legal decisions, the laws governing how people change their names vary from state to state. You may want to consider working with a lawyer. Working with somebody who knows the territory well can be a cost-effective way to simplify the process of changing your legal name and steer you away from making any expensive or time-consuming mistakes.
Changing your legal name may require filling out many forms. This depends on your state's laws. For instance, you might need to fill out a name change application and also an affidavit, which is a written statement signed under oath and offered up to a judge.
A minor would likely have more forms, including one to be signed by a parent or guardian.
Most petitions for changing your legal name can be filed at the local courthouse or clerk’s office. Depending on your state, you may need to bring paperwork, such as your birth certificate.
This can feel invasive, and it’s arguably an outdated practice that anyone needs to publish their new identity, but it’s a practice with historical roots. Traditionally, publishing somebody's name change gave townspeople a heads up, in case the person was changing their name for an unethical reason such as avoiding paying a debt.
If you’re uncomfortable sharing with the world that you're changing your legal name, a lawyer can help. If you make a convincing case to a judge that publishing your name would cause you harm, you may be able to get this requirement waived.
A hearing for a petitioned name change is typically a straightforward process, and it’s unlikely you have anything to worry about. (If you are nervous, though, that’s where an attorney can guide you through the process.)
You will be asked to share your current name. Afterwards, you’ll typically be asked what you want to change your name to—and you’ll offer a simple explanation of why.
Unless there’s some persuasive reason why your chosen name shouldn’t be approved, the judge should approve it. Your family and friends, if they haven’t been doing so already, can start calling you by your new legal name.
The petitioner—you, in this case—will receive copies of the court-ordered name change from the clerk’s office. You’ll want to make copies and store the decree in a safe place. You may, down the road, need proof of your name information, such as when you update your federal and state records.
This is going to be a process, possibly a long one. There are many different types of documents you may need to alter your name. Because of that, you may want to consult a lawyer or start brainstorming a name change checklist.
For instance, assuming you drive, you'll have to get your driver's license changed. But you may have financial accounts, estate planning documents, or deeds and titles that need to be changed.
The term gender marker refers to what you select on documents when you’re asked what your gender is. Generally, you will select M if you identify as a male, F if you identify as a female, or X if you would rather not specify.
You’ll want to change your gender on federal documents to keep them current, and a good place to start is with your Social Security card. Simply contact the Social Security Administration (SSA) and fill out the application for a new Social Security card (Form SS-5). Bring identification with you, but you don’t need medical or legal evidence of your gender designation. You simply update your new designation on the form.
Once you’ve made the change, the SSA will update their records and mail your free replacement card.
After that, you'll likely want to change your name and legal gender on your birth certificate.
Once you've changed some of your federal records, such as your Social Security card and birth certificate, you'll likely want to change your legal gender with your state documents.
The steps you'll need to take will vary from state to state. In some states, like California, you may find it fairly easy; in other states, you may find more red tape.
In any case, you’ll likely want to start with updating your driver's license. You may need to submit your court name change order certifying how you now identify, and you may need to complete paperwork such as a “declaration of gender change” form.
On the other hand, depending on your state, you may not need to worry about showing a court order showing that you have made a legal transition to a new gender.
Keep in mind that in most states, you’ll need to be 18 years old, or at least an emancipated minor, to make a gender marker change on state documents.
Plan for at least a couple of months, although it may take longer, depending on your state. Scheduling a hearing to legally change your name and gender will probably take the longest time. After that, it may take a few weeks to get everything changed on your federal and state identification documents.
Don’t be surprised if it takes several months, or longer, if you have many documents that need updating. You'll be changing your Social Security card, birth certificate, and likely a driver's license, and possibly many other legal documents.
The cost to legally change your name and gender varies from state to state, but you should plan on budgeting for at least $500. While changing your Social Security card is free, some of the costs you may encounter with other legal documents and various expenses include:
You may get some fees, such as the filing fee, waived if it’s a financial hardship to pay it. If you have an attorney, they can help you with this.
Nobody is required to hire anyone to help change what they're called or what gender they identify as. That said, it's not a bad idea to have some help. The new name and gender mark journey can be complicated and frustrating, especially in states with stricter laws and red tape.
While it can be time-consuming to change one’s name and gender, the nice part of all of this is almost anyone can do it, if they want to. Nobody goes through a gender transition lightly, of course, but in most cases, with changing your name, if you wanted to change it for any reason, you can.
A capable lawyer can help you make these changes more efficiently.
If you have a criminal record, you may find it difficult or impossible to change your name. Where people run into trouble is if they have a felony on their record, especially if they are on a sex offender registry or if they’ve been convicted of stealing somebody's identity. If you are worried about your background, a good lawyer can advise you on whether you can change your name.
Depending on the state, if you change your legal name, you may need to publish your name change in your local newspaper. (Sometimes you can get that requirement waived, especially if you have a good lawyer to help make your case.) It can seem invasive to be forced to publish your updated name in the paper, but it’s part of a long-standing tradition that came about for a good reason—to make it harder for people to commit fraud.
A gender marker is a term used to describe an individual’s gender identity. Most often, you’ll find that somebody identifies as F (female) or M (male). But some people prefer to use X, if they consider themselves non-binary (an identity that doesn’t fit as male or female), intersex (a person born with a combination of male and female biological traits), or gender non-conforming (your behavior or appearance doesn’t conform to social expectations of how your gender should act).
You may also like
Can I Make My Ex Change Their Last Name After Divorce?
Legally, you can't force your ex-spouse to change their last name when you get divorced. Here are some tips for navigating the situation.
August 21, 2024 · 2min read
How Much Does It Cost to Change Your Name?
Actually changing your legal name may be more complicated than you might think. Still, despite a name change taking some time and money, it can be worth the effort.
July 24, 2024 · 12min read
Estate planning for the modern family
Today's families come in many forms. Stepping back to consider who you want protected should tragedy occur can be tough. Whether you have a life partner, lifelong friend, or you're part of a husband-and-wife team with or without kids, a parent or grandparent to biological kids, adopted children, or stepkids, the family tree can have many branches. It's important to act now to help everyone you care about—including your pets.
March 26, 2024 · 2min read