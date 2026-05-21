How to Register a Foreign Entity in Georgia

Georgia foreign entity registration at a glance

A foreign entity in Georgia is any LLC, corporation, LP, or LLP formed in another state that is conducting business in Georgia. It has nothing to do with being from another country.

Georgia requires foreign entities to obtain a certificate of authority from the Georgia Secretary of State before conducting business in the state.

The standard filing fee for a foreign LLC or foreign corporation is $235, with expedited processing available for an additional fee.

You must appoint and maintain a registered agent with a physical Georgia address before your application can be approved.

Operating in Georgia without registering can result in fines, back fees, and loss of the right to sue in Georgia courts.

After approval, foreign entities must file an annual registration each year between January 1 and April 1.

What is a foreign entity in Georgia?

A foreign entity in Georgia is any LLC, corporation, LP, or LLP formed under the laws of another state that wants to conduct business within Georgia's borders. "Foreign" is a legal term that simply means your business was organized somewhere other than Georgia, with no connection to international origin.

Under Georgia law, a foreign entity may not transact business in the state until it obtains a certificate of authority from the Secretary of State. Businesses formed in Georgia are called domestic entities and follow a separate registration process.

What counts as "transacting business" in Georgia?

Georgia law doesn't offer a single definition of "transacting business." Instead, each relevant statute lists activities that do not constitute transacting business. If your activity falls into one of those categories, you don't need to file.

Activities that typically require registration:

Maintaining a physical office, storefront, or warehouse in Georgia

Hiring W-2 employees who work in Georgia

Regularly soliciting and accepting orders from Georgia customers on an ongoing basis

Signing long-term commercial leases on Georgia property

Activities that typically do not require registration:

Attending a single trade show or conference in Georgia

Holding a one-time board or shareholder meeting in Georgia

Using a Georgia-based independent contractor for a single, isolated project

Maintaining a Georgia bank account without any other in-state presence

The statutory list of exempt activities isn't exhaustive. Your entity is responsible for determining whether it needs to file.

Georgia certificate of authority vs. foreign qualification

These terms describe the same process from two different angles. Foreign qualification is the act of applying to conduct business in a state where your entity was not formed. A certificate of authority is what Georgia issues once it approves that application. Georgia's official statutes use "certificate of authority" for the document; "foreign qualification" appears more broadly in legal practice and multi-state compliance discussions. They point to the same outcome, so you don't need two separate filings.

Do you need to register your business in Georgia?

If your out-of-state business regularly conducts operations inside Georgia, whether by physically operating, employing people, or maintaining space there, you almost certainly need a Georgia certificate of authority before you start. The question isn't whether Georgia customers buy from you. It's whether your business has a real, recurring presence within the state.

Scenarios that require registration

You open a Georgia office, storefront, or warehouse. Any physical location maintained for ongoing operations triggers registration, regardless of size.

Any physical location maintained for ongoing operations triggers registration, regardless of size. You regularly fulfill orders from Georgia. Shipping products from a Georgia-based facility as a normal part of operations crosses the threshold.

Shipping products from a Georgia-based facility as a normal part of operations crosses the threshold. You hire W-2 employees who work in Georgia. Salaried or hourly employees based in the state establish the continuous presence the registration requirement is designed to capture.

Salaried or hourly employees based in the state establish the continuous presence the registration requirement is designed to capture. You sign a long-term commercial lease on Georgia property. Ongoing leasing demonstrates a sustained commitment to operating in the state.

Scenarios that typically do not require registration

You sell exclusively online with no Georgia physical presence. Online sales alone may not require registration.

Online sales alone may not require registration. You attend a single Georgia trade show. A one-time event is not the kind of repeated, ongoing operation the law contemplates.

A one-time event is not the kind of repeated, ongoing operation the law contemplates. You use a Georgia-based independent contractor for a one-time project. An isolated engagement typically does not create a registration obligation.

An isolated engagement typically does not create a registration obligation. You hold an annual board or shareholder meeting in Georgia. Internal governance activities do not constitute transacting business under Georgia law.

The line between "transacting business" and exempt activity isn't always obvious. Courts consider duration, frequency, and economic significance when evaluating whether a business has crossed the threshold.

If you operate without a certificate of authority, your entity cannot maintain a lawsuit in Georgia courts until it registers and pays penalties, and you face a minimum civil fine of $500 for operating more than 30 days without registering, with additional fines possible depending on how long the violation continues.

Georgia foreign entity registration requirements

Requirements differ depending on whether you're registering a foreign LLC, corporation, LP, LLLP, or LLP. Submitting an incomplete application is one of the fastest ways to delay your authorization to operate.

Requirements for a foreign LLC

File an Application for Certificate of Authority (Form CD 241) with the Georgia Secretary of State's Corporations Division. Have the following ready.

Your LLC's legal name as it appears in your home state, exactly as it reads on your formation documents.

exactly as it reads on your formation documents. An alternate name for Georgia use, if your legal name is unavailable. That name must be distinguishable from existing Georgia registrations.

That name must be distinguishable from existing Georgia registrations. A certificate of existence from your home state, no more than 90 days old, certified by the home state. An expired certificate is one of the most common reasons applications get rejected, so don't order it too early.

no more than 90 days old, certified by the home state. An expired certificate is one of the most common reasons applications get rejected, so don't order it too early. Name and Georgia street address of your registered agent. A P.O. box is not acceptable. You must list a physical Georgia street address.

A P.O. box is not acceptable. You must list a physical Georgia street address. Principal office address.

Manager's name and address.

Date business commenced (or is proposed to commence) in Georgia. ⚠️ If that date is more than 30 days prior to the effective date of the application, a $500 penalty plus fees must be paid. That penalty cannot be waived.

⚠️ If that date is more than 30 days prior to the effective date of the application, a $500 penalty plus fees must be paid. That penalty cannot be waived. Payment of the $235 filing fee ($225 filing fee plus a $10 service charge).

Requirements for a foreign corporation

Applicants must provide the following information and documentation when applying:

Corporate name as registered in the home state, or an alternate name for Georgia use if your legal name conflicts with an existing Georgia entity.

or an alternate name for Georgia use if your legal name conflicts with an existing Georgia entity. State or country of incorporation and the date of incorporation.

and the date of incorporation. Principal office street address.

Name and Georgia street address of your registered agent. P.O. boxes are not accepted.

P.O. boxes are not accepted. Names and business addresses of your principal officers, specifically the CEO, CFO, and Secretary, or equivalent roles. This is a hard requirement for corporations; LLCs only need to provide manager information. Incomplete officer entries are one of the most common reasons corporate applications stall.

specifically the CEO, CFO, and Secretary, or equivalent roles. This is a hard requirement for corporations; LLCs only need to provide manager information. Incomplete officer entries are one of the most common reasons corporate applications stall. A certificate of existence from your home state, no more than 90 days old.

no more than 90 days old. The correct form for your corporation type: CD 236 for profit or nonprofit corporations, CD 238 for professional corporations, and CD 239 for benefit corporations.

CD 236 for profit or nonprofit corporations, CD 238 for professional corporations, and CD 239 for benefit corporations. Payment of the $235 filing fee.

If your entity is structured as a professional corporation, confirm your registration pathway with the Secretary of State's office before filing, since foreign professional corporations have specific requirements that differ from standard profit corporations.

Requirements for foreign LPs, LLLPs, and LLPs

Foreign LPs and LLLPs use Form CD 251; foreign LLPs use Form CD 2000. Key requirements across both include.

Entity name and alternate Georgia name, if the legal name is already taken.

if the legal name is already taken. A Georgia registered agent with a physical street address.

Certificate of existence from the home state, dated within 90 days of filing.

dated within 90 days of filing. Principal office address and contact information for managing partners or persons authorized to bind the entity.

The filing fee is $210 for foreign LLPs and $235 for all other entities. All fees are non-refundable.

How to register a foreign LLC in Georgia: Step-by-step

This five-step process guides foreign LLC applicants through the necessary actions to secure their certificate of authority from the Georgia Secretary of State.

Step 1: Check name availability in Georgia

Search the Georgia Secretary of State's business entity database to confirm your name is distinguishable from every entity already registered in Georgia. If another entity holds your name, you can designate an alternate name to use exclusively within Georgia. Run your search close to your filing date, as another entity could register a conflicting name while you wait.

Step 2: Appoint a Georgia registered agent

Your registered agent must have a physical street address in Georgia and be available there during normal business hours. They can be an individual Georgia resident, a Georgia-registered business entity authorized to serve in that role, or a professional registered agent service. Have their name and complete Georgia street address ready before you begin the application. Submitting a P.O. box is one of the most common reasons applications get rejected.

Step 3: Obtain a certificate of existence from your home state

Order your certificate of existence from your home state's secretary of state office and time the request so the document is no more than 90 days old at the time of filing. An expired certificate is one of the most preventable reasons applications get rejected.

Step 4: File the application for certificate of authority

Online filing is the faster option. You fill in the required information and the application is electronically generated; you do not upload a paper form. The filing fee is $235, payable by Visa, MasterCard, American Express, or Discover. Online filings are generally processed in approximately 7 business days.

Expedited options are available for online filings only.

2-business-day processing: +$120

+$120 Same-day processing (submitted before noon on a business day): +$275

All fees are non-refundable.

Mail filing is available for those who prefer a paper process. Download and complete Form CD 241, then mail the completed application and $235 fee by check or money order to: Office of Secretary of State, Corporations Division, 2 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., SE, Suite 313, West Tower, Atlanta, Georgia 30334. Paper filings are generally processed in approximately 15 business days, roughly twice as long as online. Expedited processing is not available by mail.

If the date business commenced in Georgia is more than 30 days prior to the effective date of your application, a $500 penalty plus fees must be paid and cannot be waived.

Step 5: Receive your certificate of authority

Once the Georgia Secretary of State approves your application, they issue your certificate of authority. If your application included an email address, you'll receive your documents by email; otherwise they'll arrive by mail. Keep a copy with your permanent business records. The certificate has no expiration date but can be revoked if you fail to file annual registrations or let your registered agent lapse.

How to register a foreign corporation in Georgia

Registering a foreign corporation follows the same five-step framework as a foreign LLC, with two key differences: you must select the correct form for your corporate structure, and your application must include officer disclosures.

Check name availability. Run a name search through the Georgia Secretary of State's business entity database before you file. If your corporate name is taken, designate an alternate name to use exclusively in Georgia. Appoint a Georgia registered agent. Your foreign corporation must designate a registered agent with a physical Georgia street address. Obtain a certificate of existence from your home state, no more than 90 days old. Select the correct form for your corporation type before filing with the Georgia Secretary of State..Using the wrong form will delay your application. Your filing must also include the names and business addresses of your CEO, CFO, and Secretary, or equivalent roles, which is a hard requirement for corporations that LLCs don't share. Incomplete officer entries are one of the most common reasons corporate applications stall. Receive your certificate of authority and plan for annual compliance. Once approved, you must file an annual registration between January 1 and April 1 each year. Missing that deadline will result in revocation of your certificate of authority.

Georgia foreign entity filing fees, expedited options, and processing times

Understanding the costs and turnaround times for your foreign entity registration is essential, as fees are non-refundable and processing times vary based on the filing method.

Filing fees by entity type