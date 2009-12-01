Key tips to keeping corporate minutes

Follow these tips for writing effective corporate minutes to ensure your business doesn't risk losing the advantages of operating as a corporation.
Updated on: March 27, 2023
Corporations are required to have board meetings to document important issues affecting the organization and decisions that are made. Failing to hold board meetings can put the company's corporate liability protection, tax advantages, and other benefits at risk.
The only way to prove that a meeting was held, is to assign the job of taking corporate minutes to one person in attendance. Usually, that job falls to the corporate secretary.
Taking corporate minutes isn't limited solely to corporate board meetings. Other business meetings where official minutes should be taken and filed include:
Meetings where discussions regarding issues that do not affect the corporation as a whole are less important. These might include meetings about vendor selection on minor contracts, discussions about holiday party plans, or meetings between entry-level employees, for example.
Before the meeting starts, it's always a good idea to write or type at the top of the document any details surrounding the meeting, such as:
At the start of most meetings, there is a discussion surrounding the previous meeting's minutes. Corrections and amendments to previous minutes will likely be brought up and noted during that conversation. A vote will be taken to approve the minutes. And the next steps on any remaining open business will be brought up. Then the discussion shifts to new business to be dealt with.
The biggest challenge in taking meeting notes is recognizing the discussions that are material, or that could impact the business, and those that are immaterial, such as what kind of office chair Bob ordered or where Wendy is going on vacation with her bonus. However, if you're not sure, write it all down and decide later what to include and what to leave out.
Here are some other tips for writing corporate minutes that get read:
At the end of the meeting, there should be agreement on the next meeting date and time, and the secretary should note the time the meeting was adjourned.
Once reviewed, approved, and signed, meeting minutes should be printed and stored in a file folder or binder for that purpose and stored electronically. This allows past discussions to be referenced as needed when related issues come up again in the future.
"The main goal of corporate minutes is to have a reliable document to revisit as evidence to the meeting's proceedings," says Yaniv Masjedi, CMO of Nextiva. "It should contain content with little to no alterations."
