Nebraska Registered Agent: Requirements, Rules, and How to Choose One

Every Nebraska LLC, corporation, and foreign entity registered to do business in the state must maintain a Nebraska registered agent: a person or entity you designate to receive service of process and official state correspondence at a physical Nebraska address during normal business hours. Let that requirement lapse, and the Nebraska Secretary of State can administratively dissolve your business, stripping it of its legal standing to operate, enforce contracts, or defend itself in court.
Nebraska registered agent at a glance
- Every Nebraska LLC, corporation, nonprofit, and foreign entity must maintain a registered agent with a physical street address in Nebraska.
- A registered agent receives service of process and official state mail on behalf of your business during normal business hours.
- You can serve as your own registered agent if you have a physical Nebraska street address and are consistently available during business hours, but there are real privacy and flexibility tradeoffs.
- Failing to maintain a registered agent can result in administrative dissolution by the Secretary of State.
- Changing your registered agent requires a formal filing with the Nebraska Secretary of State; the process differs slightly by entity type.
- Professional registered agent services typically cost $49–$300 per year and provide privacy protection, compliance reminders, and document scanning.
What is a Nebraska registered agent?
A Nebraska registered agent is a person or entity you designate to receive service of process and official state correspondence on behalf of your Nebraska business. This is your business's official point of contact with the government and the courts.
Nebraska law requires the agent to maintain a physical street address in the state (sometimes called a registered office) and to be available there during normal business hours. A P.O. box does not qualify.
Who can be a Nebraska registered agent?
Any individual Nebraska resident or business entity authorized to conduct business in the state can serve as a registered agent, as long as they maintain a physical Nebraska street address and are reliably available there during normal business hours. A professional service, an LLC member, a relative, or a trusted friend can all qualify.
Eligibility requirements
Nebraska has a few eligibility requirements that any registered agent must meet to be compliant with state law.
- Nebraska residency or authorization. An individual must be a Nebraska resident. A business entity must be authorized to conduct business in the state.
- Physical street address. The agent must maintain a physical Nebraska street address where they can reliably receive documents. A P.O. box does not satisfy this requirement.
- Availability during business hours. The agent must be present at that address during normal business hours, typically Monday through Friday during standard daytime hours.
Can you be your own registered agent for a Nebraska LLC?
Yes. A member or manager of a Nebraska LLC can serve as the registered agent if they have a qualifying Nebraska street address and can be there consistently during business hours.
Reasons you might serve as your own agent:
- No annual service fee
- Direct control over incoming documents
Reasons to think twice:
- You must be physically present during business hours, limiting travel and remote work flexibility
- Your personal or business address becomes part of the public record, searchable by anyone
- Missing a legal notice even once can result in a default judgment against your business
- You must be physically present during business hours, limiting travel and remote work flexibility
- Missing a legal notice even once can result in a default judgment against your business
Nebraska registered agent requirements
Nebraska law sets three core requirements every registered agent must meet.
- Physical Nebraska street address. P.O. boxes and virtual office addresses are not permitted on their own.
- Availability during normal business hours. Typically Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Consent to serve. The person or business you appoint must agree to represent your business as agent for service of process. Nebraska statute requires the new agent's written consent to be included on or attached to the filing statement.
There is no grace period if any of these requirements lapses.
Why your Nebraska LLC needs a registered agent
When your LLC gets sued, a process server delivers legal paperwork to your registered agent's address. Service on your registered agent is legal proof your business was notified, regardless of whether you personally receive the documents. Once your registered agent accepts them, the clock starts.
If your agent misses the delivery, was unavailable, or no longer maintains a valid Nebraska address, you may have no idea a legal action is underway. The court could rule against your business in its absence, a default judgment, without your business ever having a chance to respond.
State correspondence carries its own deadlines. Your registered agent is also the designated recipient for official government communications, including notices about annual report filings and administrative actions. Missing those risks falling out of good standing, which can block your ability to enforce contracts, secure financing, or renew licenses.
How to appoint a Nebraska registered agent
Appointing a registered agent is not a separate step after formation. It happens as part of your initial filing with the Nebraska Secretary of State, and that appointment stays on the public record until you file a change.
When forming a new Nebraska LLC
Provide the name and physical address of your registered agent in your Certificate of Organization, the formation document Nebraska uses in place of what many states call Articles of Organization. Nebraska does not provide a standard form to download; you'll need to create your own document or use a template that meets state requirements. Once you have a properly prepared and signed PDF, submit it through the Nebraska Secretary of State's online eDelivery system or file by mail or in person.
As of 2024, the filing fee is $100 online and $110 by paper, with a processing time of approximately two business days.
Nebraska requires LLCs to publish notice of their organization in a local newspaper for three consecutive weeks. This runs concurrently with your formation process, so plan for it early.
Before you file, consider putting an operating agreement in place. A Nebraska LLC operating agreement sets out how your business is managed, how decisions get made, and how profits are divided. It is not filed with the state but is one of the most important internal documents your LLC can have.
For a complete formation walkthrough, see our guide on how to start an LLC in Nebraska.
Nebraska registered agent filing reference
|Filing Action
|Filing Channel
|Fee
|Processing Time
|Domestic LLC
|Appointment (via Certificate of Organization)
|Online (eDelivery) or by mail/in person
|$100 online / $110 paper
|~2 business days
|Domestic LLC
|Change of Registered Agent
|Online (eDelivery) or by mail
|$10 + $5/page
|1–2 business days (online); 3–5 business days (paper)
|Domestic Corporation
|Change of Registered Agent
|Online or by mail
|$25
|1–5 business days
|Foreign LLC
|Registration (includes agent designation, via Certificate of Authority)
|Online (eDelivery) or by mail
|$120 state filing fee (plus $5/page recording fee)
|~2–5 business days
Fees and processing times are subject to change. Verify current information at sos.nebraska.gov before filing.
A few practical points before you submit:
- Original signatures are required on paper documents.
- A signed PDF upload is required for eDelivery filings.
- Documents can be submitted online, in person, or by mail.
How to change your Nebraska registered agent
Switching your registered agent requires a formal filing with the Nebraska Secretary of State. You cannot simply inform your old agent and move on.
- Choose a new registered agent and confirm their consent. The new agent must have a physical Nebraska street address and be available during normal business hours.
- Download the correct change of agent form for your entity type. Domestic corporations file the Domestic Change of Registered Agent and/or Office. LLCs file the Change of Registered Agent and/or Registered Office Limited Liability Company. Find the correct form on the Secretary of State's Forms and Fee Information page.
- Complete and sign the form. All forms are fillable PDFs. For corporations, the chairperson of the board, the president, or another officer must sign the form.
- Submit the form and pay the filing fee. Submit online via the Nebraska Secretary of State's Corporate Document eDelivery system, by mail, or in person. A domestic LLC pays a $10 filing fee; a domestic corporation pays $25.
- Confirm the update in the public record. After processing, verify the change appears correctly in the Nebraska Secretary of State's business entity database, the same record process servers and courts rely on. The official source for current forms and instructions is sos.nebraska.gov/business-services/updating-registered-agent-information.
What happens if your registered agent resigns?
A registered agent may resign by delivering a signed original and two copies of a statement of resignation to the Secretary of State. You then have 31 days to designate a new agent and file the change. After that window, your company is in violation of state law and subject to administrative dissolution.
If your Nebraska business operates without a valid registered agent, the Secretary of State can administratively dissolve your entity, stripping it of its legal standing to operate, enter into contracts, or defend itself in court.
The gap opens
A gap can open in several ways: your agent resigns without a replacement, their address becomes invalid, or you never appointed one at formation. For corporations, Nebraska statute § 21-2,193 specifies that the Secretary of State may commence dissolution proceedings if the business is without a registered agent or registered office for sixty days or more. The clock runs whether or not you know it has started.
Administrative dissolution
A dissolved corporation or LLC may not carry on any business except what is necessary to wind up and liquidate. Any contracts you try to enforce during that period may be challenged. The LLC's name is also reserved for one year before becoming available to other companies.
Personal liability exposure is a further concern. The liability shield an LLC or corporation provides becomes vulnerable to challenge when the business loses its legal standing.
Reinstatement is possible, but not painless.
To reinstate a domestic LLC, contact the Nebraska Secretary of State's office to receive the reinstatement application, report, and fee worksheet, then file in person or by mail. Online filing is not available.
Fees escalate the longer you wait. Reinstatement within two years of dissolution costs $10 plus $5 per page. After two years but within five years, the fee is a flat $500, plus any past biennial report fees and interest. After five years, you must form a new Nebraska LLC entirely.
One silver lining: when reinstatement becomes effective, it relates back to the date of administrative dissolution, and the LLC may resume its activities as if the dissolution had not occurred. Getting there still requires time, paperwork, and fees that are entirely avoidable.
How to find your registered agent in Nebraska
The Nebraska Secretary of State maintains a free, publicly searchable business entity database where you can look up any registered business and see its registered agent on file.
- Go to the Nebraska Secretary of State's Corporation and Business Search at sos.nebraska.gov.
- Search by business name or SOS account number. Using your complete legal name as registered ensures precise results.
- Open the full entity record. The agent's name and registered office address appear alongside the principal office address.
- Confirm the information is current. If anything no longer reflects your situation, file a change before the gap creates a compliance problem.
This database is public. Process servers, attorneys, and anyone else looking to serve your business will use the same tool. If you serve as your own agent and list your home address, that address is visible to anyone who searches. When you use a professional service, the service's address appears in the public record instead of yours.
Nebraska registered agent costs: DIY vs. professional service
|DIY (Self or Known Individual)
|Professional Registered Agent Service
|Annual Cost
|$0 (beyond state filing fees)
|~$49–$300/year
|Privacy
|Your address appears in the public record
|Service's address is listed instead of yours
|Availability
|You must be present during business hours
|Guaranteed coverage year-round
|Compliance Reminders
|None — you track deadlines yourself
|Typically included
|Document Scanning
|None
|Typically included with online account access
|Risk If Unavailable
|Missed legal notices, potential default judgments
|Minimal
When DIY may work
- You have a permanent physical Nebraska street address that won't change
- You work on-site during standard business hours every weekday, without exception
- You are comfortable managing your own compliance calendar
- Privacy is not a concern
When a professional service makes sense
- You work remotely, travel frequently, or operate out of a home address you'd prefer to keep private
- You want a buffer between your personal address and public legal records
- You want automatic reminders for annual report deadlines and state notices
- Your business receives frequent correspondence that needs to be tracked and forwarded promptly
The annual fee for a professional service is modest relative to the cost of missing a lawsuit notice or scrambling through a reinstatement filing. If you're ready to compare options, a Nebraska registered agent service can handle the appointment as part of your formation or as a standalone switch.
How to choose the best Nebraska registered agent service
Before you sign up for a registered agent in Nebraska, you’ll want to make sure it’s the right fit for your business and your needs. Here are a few things to consider as you explore your options.
- Annual price and renewal terms. Confirm whether the introductory price increases after the first year and whether the service auto-renews.
- Compliance reminders. A good service alerts you when your Nebraska biennial report is due and flags state notices that require action.
- Document scanning and online access. When your agent receives legal mail, you want an immediate digital copy, not a forwarded envelope that arrives days later.
- Privacy protection. The service's address appears in the public record instead of yours, which is important if you work from home or prefer to keep your address off public databases.
- Customer support. If a lawsuit arrives at your registered office, you need to reach a real person quickly. Check whether support is available by phone and how responsive the service is.
- Hidden fees. Some services charge extra for forwarding documents, scanning, or compliance alerts that competitors include at no additional cost. Read the fine print before signing up.
Nebraska LLC vs. foreign LLC registered agent considerations
Domestic Nebraska LLCs designate their registered agent at formation through the Certificate of Organization. Foreign LLCs must designate a Nebraska registered agent as part of their Certificate of Authority application. If you need to register a foreign LLC in Nebraska, the registered agent requirements are identical to those for domestic entities: a physical Nebraska street address, availability during business hours, and written consent to serve. The difference is in the filing forms and fees.
Nebraska registered agent FAQ
Can a Nebraska LLC have more than one registered agent?
No. Nebraska law requires each business entity to designate exactly one registered agent at any given time. To switch agents, file a change of agent form with the state.
What happens if my registered agent moves out of Nebraska?
A registered agent who moves out of Nebraska immediately loses eligibility. Your business is effectively operating without a qualifying agent, a compliance gap that can trigger administrative dissolution if left unresolved. File a change of agent with the Nebraska Secretary of State as soon as you learn the agent's address is no longer a valid Nebraska location.
Does my Nebraska registered agent have to be available on weekends?
No. Nebraska law requires availability during normal business hours, standard weekday hours, typically Monday through Friday. Weekend availability is not a statutory requirement.
Can a Nebraska registered agent service also help with annual reports?
Many professional services include compliance reminders that flag when your Nebraska biennial report is due. Some also offer report filing as a paid add-on. Confirm in writing what is included versus what carries an extra charge, as compliance alerts and actual filing assistance are not always bundled together. For a full breakdown, see Nebraska LLC annual report requirements.
What is service of process, and why does it matter for my Nebraska business?
Service of process is the formal legal procedure by which one party to a lawsuit delivers notice of the action to the other party. For a Nebraska LLC or corporation, that delivery goes to your registered agent's address. When your registered agent accepts it, the clock on your response deadline starts, whether or not the documents ever reach you personally. A registered agent who is unavailable or no longer maintains a valid Nebraska address can mean a missed deadline or an uncontested judgment against your business. To learn more about how this works, see our guide on what a registered agent is.