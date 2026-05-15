Nebraska Registered Agent: Requirements, Rules, and How to Choose One

Nebraska registered agent at a glance

Every Nebraska LLC, corporation, nonprofit, and foreign entity must maintain a registered agent with a physical street address in Nebraska.

A registered agent receives service of process and official state mail on behalf of your business during normal business hours.

You can serve as your own registered agent if you have a physical Nebraska street address and are consistently available during business hours, but there are real privacy and flexibility tradeoffs.

Failing to maintain a registered agent can result in administrative dissolution by the Secretary of State.

Changing your registered agent requires a formal filing with the Nebraska Secretary of State; the process differs slightly by entity type.

Professional registered agent services typically cost $49–$300 per year and provide privacy protection, compliance reminders, and document scanning.

What is a Nebraska registered agent?

A Nebraska registered agent is a person or entity you designate to receive service of process and official state correspondence on behalf of your Nebraska business. This is your business's official point of contact with the government and the courts.

Nebraska law requires the agent to maintain a physical street address in the state (sometimes called a registered office) and to be available there during normal business hours. A P.O. box does not qualify.

Who can be a Nebraska registered agent?

Any individual Nebraska resident or business entity authorized to conduct business in the state can serve as a registered agent, as long as they maintain a physical Nebraska street address and are reliably available there during normal business hours. A professional service, an LLC member, a relative, or a trusted friend can all qualify.

Eligibility requirements

Nebraska has a few eligibility requirements that any registered agent must meet to be compliant with state law.

Nebraska residency or authorization. An individual must be a Nebraska resident. A business entity must be authorized to conduct business in the state.

An individual must be a Nebraska resident. A business entity must be authorized to conduct business in the state. Physical street address. The agent must maintain a physical Nebraska street address where they can reliably receive documents. A P.O. box does not satisfy this requirement.

The agent must maintain a physical Nebraska street address where they can reliably receive documents. A P.O. box does not satisfy this requirement. Availability during business hours. The agent must be present at that address during normal business hours, typically Monday through Friday during standard daytime hours.

Can you be your own registered agent for a Nebraska LLC?

Yes. A member or manager of a Nebraska LLC can serve as the registered agent if they have a qualifying Nebraska street address and can be there consistently during business hours.

Reasons you might serve as your own agent:

No annual service fee

Direct control over incoming documents

Reasons to think twice:

You must be physically present during business hours, limiting travel and remote work flexibility

Your personal or business address becomes part of the public record, searchable by anyone

Missing a legal notice even once can result in a default judgment against your business

You must be physically present during business hours, limiting travel and remote work flexibility

Missing a legal notice even once can result in a default judgment against your business

Nebraska registered agent requirements

Nebraska law sets three core requirements every registered agent must meet.

Physical Nebraska street address. P.O. boxes and virtual office addresses are not permitted on their own.

P.O. boxes and virtual office addresses are not permitted on their own. Availability during normal business hours. Typically Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Typically Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Consent to serve. The person or business you appoint must agree to represent your business as agent for service of process. Nebraska statute requires the new agent's written consent to be included on or attached to the filing statement.

There is no grace period if any of these requirements lapses.

Why your Nebraska LLC needs a registered agent

When your LLC gets sued, a process server delivers legal paperwork to your registered agent's address. Service on your registered agent is legal proof your business was notified, regardless of whether you personally receive the documents. Once your registered agent accepts them, the clock starts.

If your agent misses the delivery, was unavailable, or no longer maintains a valid Nebraska address, you may have no idea a legal action is underway. The court could rule against your business in its absence, a default judgment, without your business ever having a chance to respond.

State correspondence carries its own deadlines. Your registered agent is also the designated recipient for official government communications, including notices about annual report filings and administrative actions. Missing those risks falling out of good standing, which can block your ability to enforce contracts, secure financing, or renew licenses.

How to appoint a Nebraska registered agent

Appointing a registered agent is not a separate step after formation. It happens as part of your initial filing with the Nebraska Secretary of State, and that appointment stays on the public record until you file a change.

When forming a new Nebraska LLC

Provide the name and physical address of your registered agent in your Certificate of Organization, the formation document Nebraska uses in place of what many states call Articles of Organization. Nebraska does not provide a standard form to download; you'll need to create your own document or use a template that meets state requirements. Once you have a properly prepared and signed PDF, submit it through the Nebraska Secretary of State's online eDelivery system or file by mail or in person.

As of 2024, the filing fee is $100 online and $110 by paper, with a processing time of approximately two business days.

Nebraska requires LLCs to publish notice of their organization in a local newspaper for three consecutive weeks. This runs concurrently with your formation process, so plan for it early.

Before you file, consider putting an operating agreement in place. A Nebraska LLC operating agreement sets out how your business is managed, how decisions get made, and how profits are divided. It is not filed with the state but is one of the most important internal documents your LLC can have.

For a complete formation walkthrough, see our guide on how to start an LLC in Nebraska.

Nebraska registered agent filing reference