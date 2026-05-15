Ohio Registered Agent: Requirements, Costs, and How to Appoint One

What is an Ohio registered agent?

An Ohio statutory agent is a person or entity you designate to receive legal documents on your business's behalf, including service of process, state correspondence, and other government notices. Your agent must maintain a physical Ohio street address and be available during normal business hours.

Without a registered agent, courts, government agencies, and opposing parties have no official way to deliver documents to your business. The requirement makes sure you receive time-sensitive documents before deadlines pass or default judgments are entered.

Ohio registered agent vs. statutory agent: Is there a difference?

No. Both terms describe the same role. Ohio law uses "statutory agent," found in Ohio Revised Code § 1701.07 for corporations and § 1706.09 for LLCs. Most other states use "registered agent," and that term carries over into everyday conversation and many online resources.

One additional term worth distinguishing: registered office. The registered office is the physical Ohio street address where your statutory agent is available, a location, not a person. When Ohio forms ask for your statutory agent's address, they're asking for your registered office.

What does an Ohio statutory agent actually do?

Your statutory agent serves as your business's official point of contact for legal and government communications. Specifically, they.

Accept service of process on your business's behalf

Receive official correspondence from the Ohio Secretary of State

Forward legal notices and state documents to you promptly

Maintain a physical Ohio street address on the public record, available during normal business hours

Does Ohio require a registered agent for an LLC?

Yes. Under Ohio Revised Code § 1706.09, every domestic LLC must maintain a statutory agent at all times, from formation through the life of the business. There are no exemptions for single-member LLCs, part-time operations, or businesses with no employees. The requirement also applies to foreign LLCs registering to do business in Ohio.

Which Ohio business entities must have a statutory agent?

The requirement to maintain a statutory agent applies to the following Ohio business entities:

Domestic LLCs. Must name a statutory agent in their Articles of Organization.

Must name a statutory agent in their Articles of Organization. Domestic corporations. Must designate a statutory agent in their Articles of Incorporation.

Must designate a statutory agent in their Articles of Incorporation. Nonprofit corporations. Must designate a statutory agent.

Must designate a statutory agent. Foreign LLCs. Must appoint an Ohio statutory agent as part of the foreign qualification process.

Must appoint an Ohio statutory agent as part of the foreign qualification process. Foreign corporations. Must appoint an Ohio statutory agent.

Who can be a registered agent in Ohio?

Ohio law sets three eligibility requirements. The agent must be either an authorized service provider or an individual who meets the following criteria.

Lives in Ohio or is an authorized entity. The agent must be an individual who lives in Ohio, or a business entity authorized to do business in Ohio.

The agent must be an individual who lives in Ohio, or a business entity authorized to do business in Ohio. Has a physical Ohio street address. A P.O. box alone does not satisfy this requirement.

A P.O. box alone does not satisfy this requirement. Is available during business hours. The agent must be present at that address during normal business hours on every business day.

A friend, family member, or employee can legally serve, as long as they meet all three conditions.

Can I be my own registered agent in Ohio?

Yes, as long as you have a physical Ohio street address and remain available there during normal business hours. That address becomes part of the public record, searchable by anyone, including process servers and opposing parties. If your Ohio address is your home, it's publicly accessible through the Ohio Secretary of State's business search tool.

Availability creates a second constraint. If you travel frequently, work remotely from outside Ohio, or can't guarantee you'll be at your listed address every business day, you risk missing service of process. Missing those documents doesn't make a lawsuit go away. It can result in a default judgment entered against your business without you ever having a chance to respond. For a deeper look at the tradeoffs, see Should I Be My Own Registered Agent? 6 Reasons Why Not.