Pennsylvania Registered Agent: Requirements, Costs, and How to Stay Compliant

Pennsylvania registered agent at a glance

Pennsylvania does not require a "registered agent." State law requires every LLC and corporation to maintain a registered office address or use a CROP, governed by 15 Pa.C.S. § 109 and § 135(c)(1).

A registered office must be a physical Pennsylvania street address where legal documents can be delivered. P.O. boxes are not permitted.

A CROP is a state-authorized commercial service that provides a Pennsylvania address on your behalf, functioning like a registered agent service in other states.

You can serve as your own registered agent by listing your own Pennsylvania street address, but doing so means giving up some privacy and being available during all business hours.

Commercial CROP services typically cost between $49 and $300 per year. Advertised low prices often exclude forwarding fees, renewal costs, and add-on charges. Compare total annual cost, not just the headline price.

Failing to maintain a valid registered office or CROP can result in lost good standing and missed service of process.

What is a Pennsylvania registered agent?

A Pennsylvania registered agent is a designated point of contact who receives legal documents on behalf of your business, including lawsuit notices, government correspondence, and official state filings. Pennsylvania, however, doesn't use that term. What most states call a "registered agent," Pennsylvania calls a registered office or a Commercial Registered Office Provider (CROP).

The function is identical to what you'd find in any other state. Your registered office or CROP accepts service of process and forwards those documents to you promptly. That contact point must be a physical Pennsylvania street address, staffed and available during normal business hours.

This terminology gap matters. It determines what you list on your formation documents, how Pennsylvania's Department of State regulates the arrangement, and whether the compliance provider you hire actually meets the state's legal requirements. When a commercial service advertises a "Pennsylvania registered agent," it's legally functioning as a CROP. That distinction doesn't change what the service does for you, but it does affect how Pennsylvania classifies and oversees it.

LegalZoom has helped more than 4 million businesses get started, including thousands of Pennsylvania LLCs and corporations working through exactly this distinction.

Does Pennsylvania require a registered agent?

Pennsylvania does not require a "registered agent." Under 15 Pa.C.S. § 109, every domestic LLC and corporation must maintain a registered office: a physical Pennsylvania street address where legal documents can be reliably delivered during normal business hours. Under 15 Pa.C.S. § 135(c)(1), a business may also designate a CROP to fulfill that role.

The requirement doesn't end after formation. You must maintain a valid registered office or active CROP for as long as your business remains registered in Pennsylvania.

Registered agent vs. registered office vs. CROP in Pennsylvania

What is a registered office in Pennsylvania?

A registered office is a physical Pennsylvania street address where your business can reliably receive legal documents during normal business hours. Under 15 Pa.C.S. § 109, every business entity registered in Pennsylvania must maintain one. That address can be your own business location, an attorney's office, or a commercial provider's address, but not a P.O. box.

What is a Commercial Registered Office Provider (CROP)?

A CROP is a business or individual authorized by the Pennsylvania Department of State to supply a registered office address to other entities under 15 Pa.C.S. § 135(c)(1). Hiring a CROP is the Pennsylvania equivalent of hiring a registered agent service in any other state. The provider accepts legal documents at their address and forwards them to you.

The Pennsylvania Department of State maintains an official CROP directory on pa.gov. Before designating any commercial service as your registered office, confirm they appear on that list.

How are these terms different from "registered agent"?

"Registered agent" is the term most other states use, and many commercial services still advertise it that way in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania law doesn't use that phrase, though. The legally operative terms are registered office and CROP.

Who can be a registered agent in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania doesn't restrict the registered office role to licensed professionals. Any person or entity with a valid Pennsylvania street address can fill it, subject to practical conditions.

Can you be your own registered agent in Pennsylvania?

Yes. If you have a physical Pennsylvania street address, you can list it as your registered office on your formation documents. That address cannot be a P.O. box, and you must be present and available during normal business hours, because legal documents can be hand-delivered at any point during those hours.





Two tradeoffs apply. First, your address becomes part of Pennsylvania's public business record, visible to anyone who searches the Department of State's database. If you work from home, that means your home address is publicly searchable. Second, you take on full responsibility for receiving and acting on every document that arrives, with no forwarding system or safety net. Missing a critical notice can mean penalties or potential closure.

Can I use a friend as a registered agent?

Yes, provided they have a physical Pennsylvania street address and consent to the role. The practical risk is reliability. If that person moves out of state, travels frequently, or misses a delivery, your business absorbs the legal consequences, including potentially missing a lawsuit notice that triggers a default judgment. Pennsylvania law doesn't distinguish between an overlooked document and a deliberate failure to respond.

How to appoint a registered agent for a Pennsylvania LLC

Appointing a registered office happens during formation. There's no separate filing. You designate your registered office directly on your Certificate of Organization (DSCB:15-8821) when you submit it to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Decide which option you'll use. Choose between listing your own Pennsylvania street address, designating an individual Pennsylvania resident, or hiring a CROP. Each carries different tradeoffs in privacy, availability, and cost. Verify your CROP's authorization status. If you plan to use a commercial service, confirm the provider appears on the Pennsylvania Department of State's authorized CROP directory before listing their address on your formation documents. Get the provider's consent and official address. Confirm their agreement in writing before you file. Obtain the exact Pennsylvania street address they want listed, as this is the address the state and courts will use to contact your business. Complete the Certificate of Organization. Enter the registered office address in the appropriate field on Form DSCB:15-8821. No P.O. boxes. Retain your documentation. After the Department of State accepts your filing, keep a copy of the approved Certificate of Organization and any agreement with your CROP or registered office contact.

For a full walkthrough of the Pennsylvania LLC formation process, see how to start an LLC in Pennsylvania. For corporations, the same registered office rules apply — you'll list the address on your Articles of Incorporation. More detail is available in the guide to forming a Pennsylvania corporation.

How to change your Pennsylvania registered agent or registered office

Pennsylvania makes the change straightforward, but the update isn't effective until the Department of State processes your filing.

Choose your new registered office or CROP. If moving to a CROP, confirm the provider appears on the Pennsylvania Department of State's authorized CROP directory before proceeding. Obtain written consent and the official address. Collect the exact Pennsylvania street address your new provider wants on record. No P.O. boxes. File the appropriate change form. For a Pennsylvania LLC, file the Certificate of Change of Registered Office (DSCB:15-8906). For corporations, use Form DSCB:15-1507. The filing fee is $5, nonrefundable. Both forms can be submitted online at corporations.pa.gov. Wait for confirmation. Keep your old registered office active until the Department of State confirms the change. Update your records and notify your new provider. Once confirmed, update your internal records and provide your new CROP with a copy of the accepted filing. Make sure there's no gap in coverage between providers.

If your CROP is initiating the address update on your behalf, they use Form DSCB:15-108 and must furnish you a copy of that filing once submitted, as required under 15 Pa.C.S. § 108(b).

How much does a Pennsylvania registered agent cost?

Pennsylvania CROP services typically cost between $49 and $300 per year. Using your own address costs nothing in direct fees, but carries indirect costs worth understanding.

DIY registered office (using your own address)

No annual service fee, but "free" isn't quite accurate. Your address becomes part of Pennsylvania's permanent public business record. If that's your home address, that's a real privacy tradeoff. You also take on full responsibility for receiving every legal document during business hours, with no backup system if you're unavailable.

Commercial CROP service pricing

Basic plans cover the registered office address and document forwarding. Mid-range and premium plans add document scanning, same-day notifications, compliance deadline reminders, and cloud storage.

The common surprise is the gap between a provider's advertised first-year price and renewal cost. Some introductory rates increase significantly after year one; others charge separately for certified mail handling or individual document forwarding. Before signing up, ask for the total annual cost, every fee included.

LegalZoom's registered agent service is priced at $249 per year and includes compliance calendar reminders, document scanning, and secure cloud storage, a mid-to-upper-range price that reflects what's included rather than a low introductory rate that climbs at renewal.