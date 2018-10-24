Recommendation letters: How to request them and how to write them

When applying to schools or for a job, it's important to provide letters of recommendation from teachers, coworkers, or supervisors who know you well. Discover what you need to have in a well-written recommendation letter.
Get your recommendation letter
Excellent
by Ronna L. DeLoe, Esq.
Updated on: December 13, 2023 · 4 min read
Many job applicants rely on letters of recommendation in today's competitive business market. If you're a job applicant, a letter of recommendation can help you gain an advantage in hiring within your company or in a job outside your company. Likewise, solid letters of recommendation can help you get into colleges and advanced degree programs.
Sometimes the people you ask for references have no idea how to write a proper business letter of recommendation or academic letter of recommendation. Providing a few tips can help you get the recommendation ltter you want.
The first hurdle in getting a letter of recommendation for employment or for admission to schools is asking someone to write one for you. There are several steps involved in requesting a letter of recommendation, including:
Also make sure that your potential reference knows you well enough to speak about you in a compelling way. It's not enough to get a letter of recommendation—you need a very good letter of recommendation or the letter will be of little value.
In some cases, you may need to show the potential reference how to write the kind of recommendation letter you need.
The format for writing a letter of recommendation varies, depending on whether you need the letter for employment or educational purposes. There are letter of recommendation templates and examples you can find by doing an internet search.
You may choose to engage an online service provider who can help you with writing either a business letter of recommendation or an academic letter of recommendation. While there are letter of recommendation samples on the internet, they're not all good ones, nor are they necessarily tailored to your particular situation.
Make sure your reference knows to keep the letter to between one and two pages, although they should feel free write a longer letter in cases where you're going for a prestigious position or are a Masters or Ph.D. candidate.
Likewise, a recommendation letter with just one or two paragraphs isn't usually helpful, because it doesn't seem like a stellar endorsement.
Some basic guidelines for formatting recommendation letters include the following:
A letter of recommendation, when done properly, can help give you an advantage over your competition. A solid letter of recommendation may mean the difference between getting the job—or getting into your desired school—or being rejected.
