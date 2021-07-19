Self-employment deductions you might be missing

Self-employment comes with many benefits—and a high tax rate. Learn what you can do to maximize your profits by minimizing your taxes.
Self-employment taxes are Social Security and Medicare taxes that self-employed individuals must pay, with a combined tax rate of 15.3%. Employees are subject to the same tax, but the tax is split between employer and employee, with each paying 7.65%. The IRS considers self-employed individuals, both the employer and employee, hence the higher self-employment tax rate.
Self-employment includes many benefits, but higher taxes are a concern for many and, like accounting, require periodic effort to understand and manage. Paying the lowest amount of self-employment tax possible is a high priority to maximize profits.
The good news is that there are many techniques you can utilize to minimize your self-employment tax. Here are some tips every self-employed business owner should know about.
There is no way to get around paying self-employment tax, but with proactive planning and meticulous record-keeping, you can significantly reduce the tax burden you face and enjoy being your own boss.
You can and should lower your net profit by deducting any necessary and ordinary expenses for running your business and generating income. These expenses can significantly reduce the amount of your self-employment income that will be subject to tax. Use a Schedule C and be as thorough as possible in documenting all legitimate business expenses.
Keep in mind that these expenses must be directly related to your business; the IRS can scrutinize these deductions since there is so much room for abuse. In many cases, valid business use may be mixed with personal use, such as a business trip where you took your spouse along or a vehicle used for both personal and business use. Always be sure to deduct only the legitimate business portion as a business expense.
As a rule of thumb, ask yourself the same question that the IRS would ask: Is this expense ordinary and necessary in my line of work? If the answer is yes, then go for it.
Here are some common deductible business expenses; with each one, whether you use a standard IRS-provided allowance or go the itemized route, it cannot be overemphasized that detailed records are an absolute must.
Consider making an S corporation election with the IRS. As a sole proprietorship or an LLC that does not choose this option, you will pay self-employment tax on your entire share of business earnings. As an S corporation, you will only pay self-employment tax on a reasonable salary based on business earnings and not on the remainder of the business profits.
If you are not eligible for employer-sponsored health insurance on your own or through your spouse, you may be eligible to use health insurance premiums for yourself, your spouse, and your dependents under age 27 to reduce your personal taxable income to the extent that you had business income. This is not a business deduction; it appears on your personal tax return and can be taken whether you itemize or not.
There are additional deductions you may qualify for that are only calculated and deducted when your tax return is prepared. These include:
We recommend that you speak with a tax expert to discuss these topics in more detail and to see if any of them may apply to you.
