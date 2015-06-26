State trademark or federal trademark: Which one is right for you?

Trademarks can be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, or they can be registered with your state. Find out the advantages and disadvantages of each.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: February 6, 2024 · 4 min read
If you want to register a trademark, you have two choices: you can register with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), or you can register your trademark with your state.
State trademark registration is relatively quick and inexpensive, while federal trademark registration is more complex and costs more. However, federal registration offers far more protection. Before you decide which is best for you, it’s important to understand the differences.
To register a trademark with your state, you must file an application with the state trademark office. Although requirements vary from state to state, in general you must fill out a form, submit a specimen and/or drawing of your trademark and pay a filing fee that ranges from about $50-$75 for each class of goods or services registered. You typically cannot apply for a state trademark until you are actually using the mark.
By using your mark in commerce, you already have some common law trademark rights. Registering your trademark with the state doesn’t give you much additional protection. However, state registration does create a record of the date that you began using your mark, and that record can be important if you are accused of trademark infringement or if you want to stop someone else from using a mark that is similar to yours.
Some points to remember about registering a state trademark:
To register a trademark with the USPTO, you must fill out a form and provide the following information: the name of the mark’s owner, the type of mark, a drawing and a specimen of the mark, a description of the goods or services the mark is used for and the class they fall into, and a filing basis. You must also pay a filing fee, currently $275-$375 per class of goods or services.
Your trademark application will be assigned to an examining attorney. If the attorney identifies issues with your application, you may receive an office action that you will need to respond to before your registration can move forward. A federal trademark application can take anywhere from several months to a few years to process.
Because of the complexity of the federal trademark process, you may need a lawyer to help you. Legal fees will add to the registration cost.
While the federal trademark registration procedure is unquestionably longer and more expensive than state registration, federal trademark registration offers more benefits and much greater protection.
The benefits of federal trademark registration include:
Registering a trademark helps you protect your brand and your intellectual property. While federal registration offers many more benefits, you might choose state registration instead if you are short on funds and don’t ever plan to do business outside your state. If you are unsure which is best, a trademark attorney can help you decide.
