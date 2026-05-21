Texas Certificate of Authority: How to Register a Foreign Entity in Texas

LLP registrations must be renewed each year. Every other entity type listed above files once, subject to ongoing compliance obligations.

Note on form numbers: Always confirm the current form number at sos.state.tx.us before filing, since revisions do occur.

What Texas foreign entity registration actually costs you

The state filing fee is only part of what you will pay.

Cost summary: Texas foreign entity registration (2025)

State filing fee: $750 (foreign LLC, for-profit corporation, LP, or professional entity); $25 (nonprofit corporation); $200–$750 (LLP, based on Texas-resident general partners)

$750 (foreign LLC, for-profit corporation, LP, or professional entity); $25 (nonprofit corporation); $200–$750 (LLP, based on Texas-resident general partners) Online credit card surcharge: 2.7% of the total fee when paying through SOSDirect

2.7% of the total fee when paying through SOSDirect Registered agent service: Typically $50–$300 per year, depending on provider

Typically $50–$300 per year, depending on provider Expedited filing (Texas Express): Same-day ($750 fee), next-day ($500 fee), and standard expedited ($50 fee), each with an additional document filing fee. Same-day and next-day filings require in-person or courier delivery. Check sos.state.tx.us for current eligible filing types.

Same-day ($750 fee), next-day ($500 fee), and standard expedited ($50 fee), each with an additional document filing fee. Same-day and next-day filings require in-person or courier delivery. Check sos.state.tx.us for current eligible filing types. Late filing fee: Equal to the registration fee for each year, or partial year, the entity operated without authorization. A partial calendar year counts as a full year.

Equal to the registration fee for each year, or partial year, the entity operated without authorization. A partial calendar year counts as a full year. Civil penalty for failure to register: Equal to all fees and taxes that would have been imposed if the entity had registered on time. The entity also loses the ability to maintain any action or proceeding in a Texas court until it registers.

Fees reflect current Texas SOS schedules as of 2025. Always confirm current amounts at sos.state.tx.us before filing.

The late filing penalty catches businesses off guard most often. If your company started operating in Texas a year or two ago without registering, you pay the $750 fee multiplied by every year, or partial year, you were transacting business without authorization. The longer you wait, the more expensive the catch-up becomes.

How to register a foreign LLC in Texas: Step-by-step

If your business entity is a foreign LLC, here is the six-step process for applying for registration with the Texas Secretary of State.

Step 1: Confirm your home-state good standing

Your LLC must be legally active and compliant in the state where it was formed. Pull a certificate of good standing from that state's Secretary of State office. Texas requires it to be current at the time of filing, typically issued within 90 days of your Texas submission date. If your home state uses different terminology (California issues a "certificate of status," Delaware a "certificate of good standing"), the Texas SOS will generally accept the equivalent document as long as it confirms active status. Order it as close to your planned filing date as possible.

Step 2: Check name availability in Texas

Search the Texas SOS business name database before you file. If the entity's legal name conflicts with an existing Texas name or does not meet Texas naming requirements, it must register under an assumed name. A foreign entity registering under an assumed name must also file assumed name certificates with the Secretary of State using Form 503. Your legal name in your home state stays unchanged.

Step 3: Appoint a Texas registered agent

Designate a registered agent with a physical Texas street address to receive legal documents on the entity's behalf. The agent can be an individual Texas resident, a domestic entity, or a foreign entity already registered in Texas. A P.O. box is not acceptable.

LegalZoom offers registered agent service in Texas as part of its foreign qualification service, rated 4.6 stars by over 30,000 customers.

Step 4: Complete Texas Form 304

Form 304, the Application for Registration of a Foreign Limited Liability Company, requires.

Legal name of the LLC as registered in its home state Assumed name to be used in Texas, if the legal name conflicts Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN): providing the FEIN at submission helps establish the entity's tax account with the Texas Comptroller Jurisdiction and date of formation Statement of purpose: may be stated as "any lawful business or activity under the law of this state" Beginning date of business in Texas: this field directly affects late fee calculations. If you have had any prior Texas activities, talk to an attorney before entering a date. Principal office address Registered agent name and Texas street address Names and addresses of governing persons (members or managers) Authorized signature on behalf of the LLC

Common filing mistakes include using a P.O. box for the registered agent address, entering the wrong beginning date of business, leaving the FEIN field blank without noting it is unavailable, and misspelling the entity name.

Series LLC note: If your LLC is a series LLC formed under the laws of another jurisdiction, the LLC registers as a single legal entity; individual series do not register separately. The Secretary of State has a separate form for foreign series LLCs: Form 313.

Step 5: Submit the filing and pay the fee

As of September 15, 2025, fax is no longer an accepted submission method. You have two options.

Online via SOSDirect: Available 24/7. A 2.7% credit card surcharge applies. Online filing processes faster than mail and provides immediate confirmation of receipt.

Available 24/7. A 2.7% credit card surcharge applies. Online filing processes faster than mail and provides immediate confirmation of receipt. By mail or courier: Send your completed Form 304 and payment to the Texas Secretary of State's office in Austin. Make checks or money orders payable to the Texas Secretary of State.

Step 6: Receive your certificate of fact-status

Once the Texas Secretary of State approves your application, your LLC receives a certificate of fact-status, proof that your foreign entity is registered and authorized to transact business in Texas. Certificates of fact ordered through SOSDirect are emailed back within two hours. Keep it in your business records; you will likely need it more than once.

How long does Texas foreign entity registration take?

The time it takes to receive authorization for your foreign entity to transact business in Texas depends entirely on the filing method you choose. Processing times can range from standard mail delivery to premium same-day expedited service.

Online (SOSDirect): Generally 2 business days. Provides immediate confirmation when your filing is received.

Generally 2 business days. Provides immediate confirmation when your filing is received. By mail or courier: Generally 5–10 business days, not counting transit time.

Generally 5–10 business days, not counting transit time. Expedited (Texas Express): Same-day ($750 fee), next-day ($500 fee), or standard expedited ($50 fee), each with an additional document filing fee. Same-day and next-day filings require in-person or courier delivery. Expedited service does not guarantee approval; filings are still reviewed for statutory compliance. Check sos.state.tx.us for current eligible filing types.

If your registration is time-sensitive, such as when you need proof of authorization before signing a Texas contract or onboarding a Texas employee, file online and weigh the Texas Express fee against the cost of delay.

Post-registration compliance for foreign entities in Texas

Approval of your application for registration is the starting point for an ongoing set of obligations. Three compliance tracks run in parallel: annual tax reporting to the Texas Comptroller, continuous registered agent maintenance with the Texas Secretary of State, and timely amendments or a formal withdrawal if your business situation changes.

Registration is also separate from any local or state business licenses your entity may need. Texas has no general business license, but depending on your industry, additional licensing requirements from other Texas agencies may apply. See Texas business license requirements for an overview.

Texas franchise tax reporting

Your first compliance obligation after SOS registration is franchise tax registration with the Texas Comptroller. Texas imposes a franchise tax on most entities doing business in the state, including foreign entities, administered separately from the Secretary of State registration.

Foreign entities subject to franchise taxes must file an annual franchise tax report. Foreign corporations, professional associations, LLCs, and certain limited partnerships must also file a Public Information Report (PIR) listing their governing persons.

Key details:

Annual due date: May 15. Extensions shift the deadline to November 15.

May 15. Extensions shift the deadline to November 15. No-tax-due threshold: $2,470,000 for the 2025 report year; $2,650,000 for the 2026 report year. Even below the threshold, you may still need to file an information report.

$2,470,000 for the 2025 report year; $2,650,000 for the 2026 report year. Even below the threshold, you may still need to file an information report. Tax rates: 0.75% for most taxable entities; 0.375% for qualifying retail or wholesale entities.

0.75% for most taxable entities; 0.375% for qualifying retail or wholesale entities. Late filing penalty: $50 for a report filed after the due date, even if no tax is due.

$50 for a report filed after the due date, even if no tax is due. Forfeiture risk: Failure to file franchise tax reports or pay franchise taxes can result in the Secretary of State forfeiting your registration to transact business in Texas.

Complete a franchise tax applicability questionnaire through the Comptroller's website promptly after your SOS registration is approved. Franchise tax rates, thresholds, and deduction limits change periodically, so confirm current figures at the Texas Comptroller's website before filing.

Maintaining your Texas registered agent

Your entity must maintain a registered agent with a current Texas street address at all times. If your registered agent resigns, relocates, or closes, file a Statement of Change of Registered Agent and/or Registered Office (Form 401) right away. The filing fee is $15 for most entities. A mailbox service or telephone answering service does not qualify as a registered office.

Amendments and withdrawals

Your Texas registration is not static; you must inform the Secretary of State (SOS) whenever key information about your entity changes, such as your name or address. If you decide to stop transacting business in Texas, you must also formally withdraw to end your ongoing compliance obligations.

Amendments: If your entity's legal name, principal office address, or governing persons change, update your Texas registration with the SOS. The applicable form depends on your entity type; check the Texas SOS business forms page.

If your entity's legal name, principal office address, or governing persons change, update your Texas registration with the SOS. The applicable form depends on your entity type; check the Texas SOS business forms page. Withdrawals: If your foreign entity stops transacting business in Texas, file a certificate of withdrawal. Walking away without withdrawing does not stop your compliance obligations. Franchise tax reports, registered agent maintenance, and potential fees continue to accrue until you formally withdraw.

Post-registration compliance checklist

After your foreign entity registration is complete, use this checklist as a quick reference guide to track your essential, ongoing compliance requirements with the Texas Secretary of State and the Texas Comptroller.

Register with the Texas Comptroller. Complete the franchise tax applicability questionnaire at comptroller.texas.gov.

Complete the franchise tax applicability questionnaire at comptroller.texas.gov. Confirm your registered agent's information is current in the Texas SOS records.

is current in the Texas SOS records. Calendar your franchise tax report due date, generally May 15 each year.

generally May 15 each year. Determine whether a Public Information Report (PIR) is required for your entity type.

for your entity type. Verify any industry-specific licensing requirements with the applicable Texas state agency.

with the applicable Texas state agency. Store your certificate of fact-status in your business records.

in your business records. Set a reminder to renew your registered agent service if you use a third-party provider.

if you use a third-party provider. File Form 401 right away if your registered agent or registered office address changes.

right away if your registered agent or registered office address changes. File an amendment with the Texas SOS if your entity's name, principal office, or governing persons change.

with the Texas SOS if your entity's name, principal office, or governing persons change. File a certificate of withdrawal if your entity stops transacting business in Texas.

Certificate of authority vs. certificate of fact-status vs. good standing in Texas

These three documents are not interchangeable. Submitting the wrong one to a bank, partner, or government agency can delay whatever transaction you are trying to close.