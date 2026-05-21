Texas Certificate of Authority: How to Register a Foreign Entity in Texas

Expanding your out-of-state business into Texas means registering with the state before you can legally operate there. Texas officially names this filing an "application for registration," but the result is the same: your foreign entity receives legal permission to transact business in the state. Skip this step and your business faces civil penalties, mounting back fees, and the loss of its right to sue in Texas courts. This article covers who must register, which form to file, what the process costs, and what compliance obligations follow after approval.
What is a Texas certificate of authority?
A Texas certificate of authority is the legal authorization that allows a business formed outside Texas to operate within the state. Texas officially calls this filing an application for registration under the Texas Business Organizations Code, but the underlying concept of foreign qualification is identical across states.
After the Texas Secretary of State approves your application, you receive a certificate of fact-status, proof that your foreign entity is registered and authorized in Texas. It is not the same as the registration filing itself, and it is not what most other states call a "certificate of good standing," though it functions similarly.
What is the difference between foreign qualification and domestic LLC formation in Texas?
Foreign qualification is the process by which a business already formed in another state or country obtains authorization to transact business in Texas. Your entity remains legally domiciled in its home state, and Texas registration is a second layer of authorization on top of that existing structure. You maintain compliance obligations in both states.
Domestic formation means creating a new entity under Texas law with only one home state.
If your business is already established in another state with existing contracts, bank accounts, and operating history, foreign qualification is almost always the right path. Dissolving and reforming in Texas would disrupt those relationships and may carry tax consequences. If you are starting fresh and Texas will be your primary operating state, domestic formation may be simpler. See our guide to forming a Texas corporation for a comparison of that process.
Who needs to register a foreign entity in Texas?
Any business entity formed outside Texas must register with the Texas Secretary of State before it begins transacting business in the state. The more specific question is whether what your business actually does in Texas counts as "transacting business."
What counts as transacting business in Texas
Texas law does not define "transacting business" with a simple checklist, but the Texas Business Organizations Code (BOC § 9.251) identifies activities that do not require registration. Everything outside those safe harbors can trigger the requirement.
Your business generally does need to register if it:
- Maintains a physical office, warehouse, store, or other location in Texas
- Employs W-2 workers who physically work in Texas
- Holds a Texas bank account used for ongoing business operations
- Regularly signs contracts in Texas
- Delivers services to Texas clients from a Texas-based location
Your business generally does not need to register if it:
- Makes isolated or one-time transactions in Texas
- Ships goods through Texas without maintaining a Texas base
- Holds board or shareholder meetings in Texas
- Owns property in Texas solely through an in-state agent
- Defends or maintains litigation in Texas courts
Complex situations, such as a growing remote workforce or a short-term project with ongoing Texas presence, often call for a fact-specific legal review.
Which entity types must file
The following entity types must file:
- Foreign LLCs
- Foreign for-profit corporations
- Foreign limited partnerships (LPs)
- Foreign limited liability partnerships (LLPs)
- Foreign professional entities
- Non-U.S. business entities
Nonprofit corporations formed outside Texas carry the same obligation if they operate in the state. Foreign business trusts involve a separate legal analysis and should be reviewed individually.
Texas foreign entity registration requirements
Before you file with the Texas Secretary of State, your entity must meet five core requirements.
- Good standing in your home state. Attach a certificate of good standing from your home state's Secretary of State, typically issued within 90 days of your Texas filing date.
- An available business name in Texas. Your entity's legal name must be distinguishable from names already on file with the Texas SOS. If it conflicts, you can register under an assumed name (DBA) for use in Texas; your legal name in your home state stays unchanged.
- A designated Texas registered agent. Every foreign entity must appoint a registered agent with a physical Texas street address to receive legal documents on the entity's behalf. A P.O. box does not qualify. The agent must be available during normal business hours.
- The correct Texas SOS form for your entity type. Texas uses different registration forms depending on whether you're a foreign LLC, corporation, LP, LLP, or other entity type.
- Payment of the applicable state filing fee. Fees vary by entity type and are due at submission. The fee is nonrefundable.
How to check name availability before filing
Check name availability before you order your home-state certificate of good standing. If a name conflict exists, resolve it before spending money on supporting documents.
The Texas Secretary of State provides a free business name search through its SOSDirect portal at sos.state.tx.us. If your name is already taken, you have two options: negotiate a name consent agreement with the existing Texas entity (rarely practical), or register under an assumed name. The assumed name must be disclosed on your registration form and may need to be separately registered at the county level depending on your business activities.
Texas foreign entity registration forms and fees by entity type
The form you file and the fee you pay both depend on your entity type. Using the wrong form means a rejected filing and starting over.
|Entity type
|Texas SOS form
|State filing fee
|Key supporting document
|Foreign LLC
|Form 304
|$750
|Certificate of good standing from home state
|Foreign For-Profit Corporation
|Form 301
|$750
|Certificate of good standing from home state
|Foreign Nonprofit Corporation
|Form 302
|$25
|Certificate of good standing from home state
|Foreign LP
|Form 306
|$750
|Certificate of good standing from home state
|Foreign LLP
|Form 307
|$200 per TX-resident general partner (min. $200, max. $750)
|Certificate of good standing from home state
|Foreign Professional Entity
|Form 305
|$750
|Certificate of good standing from home state
LLP registrations must be renewed each year. Every other entity type listed above files once, subject to ongoing compliance obligations.
Note on form numbers: Always confirm the current form number at sos.state.tx.us before filing, since revisions do occur.
What Texas foreign entity registration actually costs you
The state filing fee is only part of what you will pay.
Cost summary: Texas foreign entity registration (2025)
- State filing fee: $750 (foreign LLC, for-profit corporation, LP, or professional entity); $25 (nonprofit corporation); $200–$750 (LLP, based on Texas-resident general partners)
- Online credit card surcharge: 2.7% of the total fee when paying through SOSDirect
- Registered agent service: Typically $50–$300 per year, depending on provider
- Expedited filing (Texas Express): Same-day ($750 fee), next-day ($500 fee), and standard expedited ($50 fee), each with an additional document filing fee. Same-day and next-day filings require in-person or courier delivery. Check sos.state.tx.us for current eligible filing types.
- Late filing fee: Equal to the registration fee for each year, or partial year, the entity operated without authorization. A partial calendar year counts as a full year.
- Civil penalty for failure to register: Equal to all fees and taxes that would have been imposed if the entity had registered on time. The entity also loses the ability to maintain any action or proceeding in a Texas court until it registers.
Fees reflect current Texas SOS schedules as of 2025. Always confirm current amounts at sos.state.tx.us before filing.
The late filing penalty catches businesses off guard most often. If your company started operating in Texas a year or two ago without registering, you pay the $750 fee multiplied by every year, or partial year, you were transacting business without authorization. The longer you wait, the more expensive the catch-up becomes.
How to register a foreign LLC in Texas: Step-by-step
If your business entity is a foreign LLC, here is the six-step process for applying for registration with the Texas Secretary of State.
Step 1: Confirm your home-state good standing
Your LLC must be legally active and compliant in the state where it was formed. Pull a certificate of good standing from that state's Secretary of State office. Texas requires it to be current at the time of filing, typically issued within 90 days of your Texas submission date. If your home state uses different terminology (California issues a "certificate of status," Delaware a "certificate of good standing"), the Texas SOS will generally accept the equivalent document as long as it confirms active status. Order it as close to your planned filing date as possible.
Step 2: Check name availability in Texas
Search the Texas SOS business name database before you file. If the entity's legal name conflicts with an existing Texas name or does not meet Texas naming requirements, it must register under an assumed name. A foreign entity registering under an assumed name must also file assumed name certificates with the Secretary of State using Form 503. Your legal name in your home state stays unchanged.
Step 3: Appoint a Texas registered agent
Designate a registered agent with a physical Texas street address to receive legal documents on the entity's behalf. The agent can be an individual Texas resident, a domestic entity, or a foreign entity already registered in Texas. A P.O. box is not acceptable.
LegalZoom offers registered agent service in Texas as part of its foreign qualification service, rated 4.6 stars by over 30,000 customers.
Step 4: Complete Texas Form 304
Form 304, the Application for Registration of a Foreign Limited Liability Company, requires.
- Legal name of the LLC as registered in its home state
- Assumed name to be used in Texas, if the legal name conflicts
- Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN): providing the FEIN at submission helps establish the entity's tax account with the Texas Comptroller
- Jurisdiction and date of formation
- Statement of purpose: may be stated as "any lawful business or activity under the law of this state"
- Beginning date of business in Texas: this field directly affects late fee calculations. If you have had any prior Texas activities, talk to an attorney before entering a date.
- Principal office address
- Registered agent name and Texas street address
- Names and addresses of governing persons (members or managers)
- Authorized signature on behalf of the LLC
Common filing mistakes include using a P.O. box for the registered agent address, entering the wrong beginning date of business, leaving the FEIN field blank without noting it is unavailable, and misspelling the entity name.
Series LLC note: If your LLC is a series LLC formed under the laws of another jurisdiction, the LLC registers as a single legal entity; individual series do not register separately. The Secretary of State has a separate form for foreign series LLCs: Form 313.
Step 5: Submit the filing and pay the fee
As of September 15, 2025, fax is no longer an accepted submission method. You have two options.
- Online via SOSDirect: Available 24/7. A 2.7% credit card surcharge applies. Online filing processes faster than mail and provides immediate confirmation of receipt.
- By mail or courier: Send your completed Form 304 and payment to the Texas Secretary of State's office in Austin. Make checks or money orders payable to the Texas Secretary of State.
Step 6: Receive your certificate of fact-status
Once the Texas Secretary of State approves your application, your LLC receives a certificate of fact-status, proof that your foreign entity is registered and authorized to transact business in Texas. Certificates of fact ordered through SOSDirect are emailed back within two hours. Keep it in your business records; you will likely need it more than once.
How long does Texas foreign entity registration take?
The time it takes to receive authorization for your foreign entity to transact business in Texas depends entirely on the filing method you choose. Processing times can range from standard mail delivery to premium same-day expedited service.
- Online (SOSDirect): Generally 2 business days. Provides immediate confirmation when your filing is received.
- By mail or courier: Generally 5–10 business days, not counting transit time.
- Expedited (Texas Express): Same-day ($750 fee), next-day ($500 fee), or standard expedited ($50 fee), each with an additional document filing fee. Same-day and next-day filings require in-person or courier delivery. Expedited service does not guarantee approval; filings are still reviewed for statutory compliance. Check sos.state.tx.us for current eligible filing types.
If your registration is time-sensitive, such as when you need proof of authorization before signing a Texas contract or onboarding a Texas employee, file online and weigh the Texas Express fee against the cost of delay.
Post-registration compliance for foreign entities in Texas
Approval of your application for registration is the starting point for an ongoing set of obligations. Three compliance tracks run in parallel: annual tax reporting to the Texas Comptroller, continuous registered agent maintenance with the Texas Secretary of State, and timely amendments or a formal withdrawal if your business situation changes.
Registration is also separate from any local or state business licenses your entity may need. Texas has no general business license, but depending on your industry, additional licensing requirements from other Texas agencies may apply. See Texas business license requirements for an overview.
Texas franchise tax reporting
Your first compliance obligation after SOS registration is franchise tax registration with the Texas Comptroller. Texas imposes a franchise tax on most entities doing business in the state, including foreign entities, administered separately from the Secretary of State registration.
Foreign entities subject to franchise taxes must file an annual franchise tax report. Foreign corporations, professional associations, LLCs, and certain limited partnerships must also file a Public Information Report (PIR) listing their governing persons.
Key details:
- Annual due date: May 15. Extensions shift the deadline to November 15.
- No-tax-due threshold: $2,470,000 for the 2025 report year; $2,650,000 for the 2026 report year. Even below the threshold, you may still need to file an information report.
- Tax rates: 0.75% for most taxable entities; 0.375% for qualifying retail or wholesale entities.
- Late filing penalty: $50 for a report filed after the due date, even if no tax is due.
- Forfeiture risk: Failure to file franchise tax reports or pay franchise taxes can result in the Secretary of State forfeiting your registration to transact business in Texas.
Complete a franchise tax applicability questionnaire through the Comptroller's website promptly after your SOS registration is approved. Franchise tax rates, thresholds, and deduction limits change periodically, so confirm current figures at the Texas Comptroller's website before filing.
Maintaining your Texas registered agent
Your entity must maintain a registered agent with a current Texas street address at all times. If your registered agent resigns, relocates, or closes, file a Statement of Change of Registered Agent and/or Registered Office (Form 401) right away. The filing fee is $15 for most entities. A mailbox service or telephone answering service does not qualify as a registered office.
Amendments and withdrawals
Your Texas registration is not static; you must inform the Secretary of State (SOS) whenever key information about your entity changes, such as your name or address. If you decide to stop transacting business in Texas, you must also formally withdraw to end your ongoing compliance obligations.
- Amendments: If your entity's legal name, principal office address, or governing persons change, update your Texas registration with the SOS. The applicable form depends on your entity type; check the Texas SOS business forms page.
- Withdrawals: If your foreign entity stops transacting business in Texas, file a certificate of withdrawal. Walking away without withdrawing does not stop your compliance obligations. Franchise tax reports, registered agent maintenance, and potential fees continue to accrue until you formally withdraw.
Post-registration compliance checklist
After your foreign entity registration is complete, use this checklist as a quick reference guide to track your essential, ongoing compliance requirements with the Texas Secretary of State and the Texas Comptroller.
- Register with the Texas Comptroller. Complete the franchise tax applicability questionnaire at comptroller.texas.gov.
- Confirm your registered agent's information is current in the Texas SOS records.
- Calendar your franchise tax report due date, generally May 15 each year.
- Determine whether a Public Information Report (PIR) is required for your entity type.
- Verify any industry-specific licensing requirements with the applicable Texas state agency.
- Store your certificate of fact-status in your business records.
- Set a reminder to renew your registered agent service if you use a third-party provider.
- File Form 401 right away if your registered agent or registered office address changes.
- File an amendment with the Texas SOS if your entity's name, principal office, or governing persons change.
- File a certificate of withdrawal if your entity stops transacting business in Texas.
Certificate of authority vs. certificate of fact-status vs. good standing in Texas
These three documents are not interchangeable. Submitting the wrong one to a bank, partner, or government agency can delay whatever transaction you are trying to close.
|What it is
|When you need it
|How to get it
|Application for Registration ("Certificate of Authority")
|The filing that authorizes a foreign entity to transact business in Texas
|Before you begin operating in Texas
|File the appropriate form (e.g., Form 304 for LLCs, Form 301 for corporations) with the Texas Secretary of State
|Certificate of Fact – Status
|Proof that your registered entity is currently authorized and active in Texas
|When a lender, partner, or government agency asks for proof of good standing
|Order through SOSDirect or by mail from the Texas SOS
|Home-state Certificate of Good Standing
|Proof that your entity is in good standing in its formation state
|Required as an attachment when filing your Texas application for registration
|Obtain from your home state's Secretary of State
Application for registration is the filing you submit to obtain authorization. Once approved, the SOS issues a separate certificate of fact-status as confirmation.
Certificate of fact-status is issued after your registration is approved. It confirms your entity is registered and currently authorized to transact business in Texas. Certificates ordered through SOSDirect are emailed back within two hours. The current fee is $15 (verify at sos.state.tx.us before ordering).
Home-state certificate of good standing confirms your entity is active and compliant in its formation state. Texas requires it as an attachment to your registration application. It carries no independent weight in Texas beyond satisfying that prerequisite.
FAQs about the Texas certificate of authority
What is a Texas certificate of authority?
The common term for the filing that authorizes an out-of-state business to legally operate in Texas. Texas officially calls this an application for registration. The Secretary of State issues a certificate of fact-status as proof of approval, not a document labeled "certificate of authority."
Does an LLC need a certificate of authority to operate in Texas?
Yes, if the LLC is transacting business in Texas. Any LLC formed outside Texas must file Form 304 with the Texas Secretary of State before operating in the state. The $750 state filing fee applies. An LLC formed in Texas does not need to qualify.
What counts as "transacting business" in Texas for a foreign entity?
Texas BOC § 9.251 defines this by exclusion. Maintaining a Texas office, employing W-2 workers in Texas, or regularly signing contracts in Texas generally triggers registration. Isolated transactions, interstate commerce passing through Texas, and holding board meetings in Texas do not. Complex situations call for a fact-specific legal review.
What is the difference between a certificate of authority and a certificate of fact-status in Texas?
The application for registration grants authorization to operate in Texas. The certificate of fact-status is the confirmation document the Texas SOS issues after that filing is approved. You submit the first; you receive the second.
What is Texas Form 304 and how do I complete it?
Form 304 is the Application for Registration of a Foreign Limited Liability Company. Required fields include the LLC's legal name, assumed name if applicable, FEIN, jurisdiction and date of formation, statement of purpose, beginning date of Texas business, principal office address, registered agent information, governing persons, and an authorized signature. The step-by-step section above covers each field and common filing mistakes.
What is Texas Form 301 used for?
Form 301 is the Application for Registration of a Foreign For-Profit Corporation. It carries the same $750 state filing fee, and its required fields and supporting documents are substantially similar to Form 304.
How long does Texas foreign entity registration take to process?
Online filings through SOSDirect are generally processed in 2 business days. Mail or courier submissions take 5–10 business days, not counting transit time. Expedited processing is available through the Texas Express program: same-day ($750), next-day ($500), or standard expedited ($50), each with an additional document filing fee.
What are the penalties for operating in Texas without registering?
An unregistered foreign entity cannot maintain a lawsuit or proceeding in a Texas court until it registers and pays all back fees plus a civil penalty equal to all fees and taxes that would have been owed from the date it began transacting business (Texas BOC § 9.051). Late filing fees accrue for each year, or partial year, the entity operated without authorization.
What are the ongoing compliance requirements after registering a foreign LLC in Texas?
Register with the Texas Comptroller and file annual franchise tax reports, generally due May 15; maintain a registered agent with a current Texas street address; file Form 401 if your registered agent or office address changes; and file amendments for any changes to your entity's name, principal office, or governing persons. File a certificate of withdrawal if you stop transacting business in Texas.
How does Texas franchise tax apply to foreign LLCs and corporations?
All foreign entities registered in Texas are subject to the Texas franchise tax, administered by the Texas Comptroller separately from SOS registration. Annual reports are due May 15. The no-tax-due threshold is $2,470,000 for the 2025 report year. Failure to file can result in forfeiture of the entity's Texas registration. Confirm current rates and thresholds at comptroller.texas.gov.
What is the difference between foreign qualification and domestic LLC formation in Texas?
Foreign qualification registers an existing out-of-state entity to operate in Texas while keeping its home-state domicile, resulting in dual compliance obligations. Domestic formation creates a new entity under Texas law with Texas as its sole home state. If your business is already established elsewhere with existing contracts and operating history, foreign qualification is almost always the right path.