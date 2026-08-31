How to Get a Certificate of Good Standing in Vermont

Getting a certificate of good standing in Vermont is quick and easy, but how do you know if you need one in the first place?

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Shannon Grilli
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Shannon Grilli

Updated on: August 31, 2026
Read time: 5 min

If you’re looking for a certificate of good standing for your Vermont business, it’s relatively easy to obtain one from the Vermont Secretary of State. You may be asked for one if you’re seeking investors or a loan as the lending party will want to make sure your business is compliant with state filing requirements.

This guide goes into detail on how to get a certificate of good standing and what to do if your business loses good standing status.

What is a Vermont certificate of good standing?

A certificate of good standing confirms that your business entity is properly registered and currently compliant with the requirements the Secretary of State's office tracks, including filed annual reports and a valid registered agent appointment. This document sometimes goes by different names in different states, such as certificate of existence or certificate of status.

The certificate doesn't confirm whether your business is current on state taxes, holds required licenses, or is in good standing with any other Vermont agency. If a lender, investor, or deal counterparty needs proof of tax compliance specifically, that comes from a separate document issued by the Vermont Department of Taxes.

When do you need a certificate of good standing?

Here are a few common scenarios where you may need a copy of your certificate of good standing:

  • Registering to do business in another state. Most states require it as part of the foreign qualification process.
  • Securing a business loan or line of credit. Lenders routinely ask for a certificate of good standing before approving financing to verify the entity is active and compliant.
  • Seeking investors. Investors and their attorneys request the certificate as part of due diligence before committing funds.
  • Entering a significant business contract. Some vendors, partners, or commercial landlords may want proof of good standing before signing, particularly for high-value or long-term arrangements.
  • Completing a business acquisition or merger. Buyers doing due diligence will typically require a current certificate to confirm the target business is active and compliant.

How to get a certificate of good standing in Vermont: Step-by-step

Vermont's process runs entirely online through the Vermont Secretary of State's Online Business Service Center. The certificate is available for download within minutes of a successful request and payment.

Here are the steps you need to follow:

  1. In the portal, search for your business entity. You can use your business name or ID number. Note that you will need an existing business portal login before you can get started.
  2. On your entity’s record page, confirm your good standing status. If you do not have good standing status, you will not be able to obtain your certificate until your status is corrected.
  3. If available, select the certificate of good standing option and pay the $25 filing fee by credit card. Your certificate will then be available for download.

If you'd rather not deal with the state portal yourself, LegalZoom's certificate of good standing service can do the work for you.

Why your Vermont business may not be in good standing and how to fix it

The Vermont Secretary of State requires that annual report filings be current and that your registered agent, registered office address, and agent's mailing address be up to date. Fall short on either and the portal won't generate a certificate.

Vermont LLCs and corporations file an annual report each year. A missed deadline triggers a $25 late fee and loss of good standing. To fix it, file all missing reports online and pay the filing fees and any late penalties.

If you have a lapsed registered agent, file a change of registered agent form through the business portal. Remember: if you don’t have a registered agent, you can hire LegalZoom to provide registered agent services for you.

If non-compliance led to the Secretary of State to classify your company as not in good standing, inactive, or administratively terminated, you’ll need to fix it. File any and all delinquent reports and pay all fees and penalties, including a $100 reinstatement fee if your entity was administratively terminated.

Processing is fast once filings are submitted. Your entity will typically show "Active" or "In Good Standing" within hours of filing online.

How LegalZoom can help

LegalZoom’s compliance services can take a number of tasks off of your hands, from filing annual reports to serving as your registered agent. Our certificate of good standing service can help you acquire yours. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.

If you need to get your business back into good standing first, our reinstatement management service will help you draw up a roadmap and manage ongoing compliance deadlines so you don’t fall out of good standing again.

Vermont certificate of good standing FAQs

Does a Vermont certificate of good standing expire?

Vermont doesn't set an expiration date on the certificate. The validity window is set by whoever is requesting it: Foreign state filing offices typically require a certificate issued within 30 to 90 days, while lenders and investors commonly set 60- to 90-day windows. Generate your certificate close to when you need it, and confirm the recipient's date requirement first.

Can a foreign LLC registered in Vermont get a certificate of good standing?

Yes. Both domestic and foreign LLCs, corporations, and other statutory entities registered in Vermont can request a certificate through the Online Business Service Center for the standard $25.00 fee. The eligibility requirement is the same: All filings, annual reports, and registered agent information must be current.

Can a dissolved or administratively revoked Vermont business get a certificate of good standing?

No. A dissolved or administratively revoked entity can't obtain a certificate until it's reinstated. Reinstatement requires filing all missed annual reports, paying applicable fees and $25 late penalties per delinquent year, and paying a $100 reinstatement fee through the Online Business Service Center. Vermont only protects your business name for five years after dissolution, so acting promptly matters.

Who can request a Vermont certificate of good standing?

Anyone can request a Vermont certificate of good standing. The Secretary of State doesn't restrict requests to the business owner or authorized representatives. Anyone with business filing access to the Online Business Service Center and the $25.00 fee can generate the certificate, as long as the entity is in good standing.

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This article is for informational purposes. This content is not legal advice, it is the expression of the author and has not been evaluated by LegalZoom for accuracy or changes in the law.

239 days ago
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A knowledgable LZ associate was available on Sunday to answer my questions for a small start up company. I work my real job during the week...so I need to stay caught up on compliance items during the weekend. Having someone available is so helpful!

Kat Garner
306 days ago
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Gabriel is amazing!

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359 days ago
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Normina Anab Did a fantastic job…

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I had a simple question and in less…

I had a simple question and in less that 5 minutes it was answered so I could complete my compliance.

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Jeffrey was so helpful and very patient…

Jeffrey was so helpful and very patient walking me through all the steps they were doing to make sure my business stays in compliance. Very knowledgeable of the area where I needed help. Very responsive in terms of giving me what I needed to comply so they could assist me even further.

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434 days ago
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440 days ago
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