West Virginia Registered Agent: Requirements, Costs, and How to Choose One for Your LLC

West Virginia registered agent at a glance

West Virginia does not legally require LLCs to designate a registered agent in their formation documents, but the state still routes legal notices through the Secretary of State, making the role functionally important even when it isn't mandatory.

Any individual who is a West Virginia resident with a physical in-state address, or a commercial registered agent service authorized to do business in the state, can serve in this role.

Using a professional registered agent service keeps your personal home address off public records, which matters if you work from home or value your privacy.

Changing your registered agent requires filing a formal Statement of Change with the Secretary of State. Letting agent information go stale can result in missed legal notices and administrative dissolution.

Professional registered agent services in West Virginia typically cost between $49 and $300 per year.

If you miss a service of process notice, your LLC could face a default judgment without ever knowing a lawsuit was filed.

What is a West Virginia registered agent?

A West Virginia registered agent is a person or business entity designated to receive legal documents, including lawsuits, government notices, and official state correspondence, on behalf of your LLC during normal business hours. The agent must maintain a physical street address in West Virginia; a P.O. box doesn't qualify.

"Service of process" is the formal delivery of legal documents, typically a summons and complaint, notifying a party they are being sued. Your registered agent serves as the official recipient for that delivery. Consistent availability at the registered address during business hours is what makes the role work. If no one is present to accept documents when they arrive, your LLC risks missing time-sensitive legal deadlines.

The registered agent is the individual or entity who physically accepts documents. The registered office is the West Virginia street address where that agent is available. Both must stay accurate in the state's public records. Updating one without the other creates a gap.

That registered office address appears in West Virginia's publicly searchable business database. If you list your home address as the registered office, it becomes part of the public record. That's one reason many LLC owners choose to keep the registered agent address separate from their personal address, and it shapes the choice between serving as your own agent, naming someone you know, or hiring a professional service.

Does West Virginia require a registered agent?

West Virginia does not legally require LLCs to designate a registered agent in their Articles of Organization. Under West Virginia Code Section 31B-1-108, the statute uses permissive language: LLCs may appoint an agent, rather than the mandatory "shall" or "must" language found in most other states. If you leave that field blank, the West Virginia Secretary of State automatically steps in as your agent for service of process.

That fallback is not as protective as it sounds.

How the Secretary of State default actually works

Under West Virginia Code Section 31B-1-111, when an LLC has no designated agent, the Secretary of State becomes the agent upon whom process, notice, or demand may be served. When a legal document arrives, the Secretary of State files a copy, then mails another by registered or certified mail to the LLC's principal office at the address last on file.

"Last on file" is the critical detail. Under West Virginia Code Section 31D-15-1510, if the mailed notice is refused or undeliverable, the Secretary of State returns it to the court clerk's office. At that point, the court may treat service as legally complete, meaning your response deadline starts running whether or not you actually received anything.

Why "technically optional" still carries real risk

Most LLC owners update their principal address at some point. If you update that address with the IRS but forget to file the change with the West Virginia Secretary of State, your record goes stale. Missing service of process can result in a default judgment, a ruling made without you present, typically in the plaintiff's favor.

There's also day-to-day exposure unrelated to lawsuits. The Secretary of State mails annual report reminders, tax correspondence, and compliance notices to the address on file. If those reach a defunct address, you may miss a filing deadline and face late fees or administrative dissolution.

Most attorneys and compliance professionals recommend that West Virginia LLC owners designate a registered agent even though the state doesn't require it. Doing so creates a dedicated, reliable point of contact for legal documents, puts someone on duty during business hours to receive process, and keeps your compliance address current.

Why would someone use a registered agent?

Choosing a registered agent provides several key advantages that protect your LLC from missed deadlines and preserve your personal privacy. Even though West Virginia allows a default option, designating an agent ensures a dedicated point of contact for all official documents.

Reliable receipt of time-sensitive documents. Lawsuits, government notices, and tax correspondence arrive with deadlines attached. A designated agent for service of process ensures someone is present at a known address during business hours to accept those documents.

Lawsuits, government notices, and tax correspondence arrive with deadlines attached. A designated agent for service of process ensures someone is present at a known address during business hours to accept those documents. Privacy for home-based business owners. West Virginia's public business database displays your registered agent's address. If you list your home, that address is publicly searchable by anyone.

West Virginia's public business database displays your registered agent's address. If you list your home, that address is publicly searchable by anyone. Consistent availability you don't have to manage. If your business takes you away from your registered office regularly, you need someone who can reliably receive documents in your place.

If your business takes you away from your registered office regularly, you need someone who can reliably receive documents in your place. Compliance reminders built into the role. Many professional registered agent services track filing deadlines and send alerts for annual reports and other state obligations.

Many professional registered agent services track filing deadlines and send alerts for annual reports and other state obligations. A necessity for multi-state operations. If your LLC registers to do business in other states, a process called foreign qualification, each state typically requires a designated registered agent with a physical address there.

Who can serve as a registered agent for a West Virginia LLC?

Any West Virginia resident who is at least 18 years old and maintains a physical street address in the state can serve as a registered agent. A business entity authorized to operate in West Virginia and maintaining a registered office there qualifies as well.

Individual registered agents

An individual registered agent can be the LLC owner, a member or manager, an employee, a trusted friend, or a family member. Three requirements apply.

West Virginia residency with a physical street address (not a P.O. box)

with a physical street address (not a P.O. box) Age of at least 18

Reliable availability at that address during normal business hours to accept legal documents in person

If a process server arrives and no one is present, your window to respond to that legal action can be jeopardized.

Commercial registered agent services

A commercial registered agent is a business entity authorized to do business in West Virginia that maintains a registered office within the state. These companies exist specifically to receive and manage legal documents on behalf of LLCs.

Beyond document receipt, commercial services typically offer same-day or next-day scanning and digital delivery, compliance alerts for upcoming filing deadlines, and guaranteed business-hours presence. Annual fees generally range from $49 to $300 per year.

Can I be my own registered agent, use a friend, or hire a service?

Yes. West Virginia LLC owners can serve as their own registered agent, designate a friend or family member, work with an attorney, or hire a professional service. Each option is legally valid but comes with different tradeoffs around cost, privacy, and availability.

Understanding your West Virginia registered agent options