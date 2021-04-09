What is a cash flow statement, and how do you make one?

A cash flow statement provides essential information for anyone seeking a snapshot of a company's financial footing. Here's how to understand and create one.
Find out more about Business Accounting with LZ Books
Excellent
by Naomi Levenspil
A CPA by trade, but a writer at heart, Naomi Levenspil jumps at the chance to exercise the right side of her brain. W...
Updated on: July 15, 2024 · 3 min read
A cash flow statement is a financial statement that summarizes the cash flowing in and out of a company during a specified time period. It is an important measure of how a company generates and manages its cash because it shows how much cash is available to fund operations and pay debt.
The cash flow statement, together with the income statement and balance sheet, is one of the key financial statements used to measure a company's position. It presents a comprehensive picture of a company's strength and profitability, providing critical information for investors, creditors, and management.
A cash flow statement is necessary because there are several non-cash transactions that a business can potentially engage in. This is especially true for businesses that use accrual accounting since they may be tracking non-cash accounts like accounts receivable, accounts payable, and inventory. A cash flow is still helpful for cash-basis accounting because it will also reflect any loans received as well as assets purchased or sold.
This type of accounting gives a picture of a business's finances based on when activities are completed versus when cash outlays are made. A company with a profitable income statement but insufficient cash flows is not likely to be a profitable investment, as it will not have the necessary cash to continue operations.
Comparing changes in cash flow from one period to the next sheds an important light on the direction the company is headed in.
To create a cash flow statement, organize all cash transactions under the following three primary sections.
Additionally, you may need to use notes or an attachment to disclose certain non-cash activities which are part of a full snapshot of the company's position, such as acquiring an asset by assuming a liability.
The direct or indirect method may be utilized to prepare the cash flow statement. Under either method, the investing activities and financing sections are identical. The difference between the two methods impacts the operating activities section only.
For the direct method, simply list all cash payments and receipts from operations, such as receipts from the sale of goods or services, payments to suppliers, salary, rent, and other operating expenses.
For the more commonly used indirect method, begin with net income as a starting point and make the necessary balance sheet adjustments to arrive at an accurate cash flow figure. The following are some of the most common adjustments to net income when calculating cash flow:
Below is an example of a cash flow statement prepared using the indirect method. Although earnings are $250,000, not all of that amount is available for use, as the bottom line shows.
Company ABC
Month ended Jan. 31, 2021
Cash flow from operations
Net earnings - $250,000
Additions to cash
Subtractions from cash
Net cash from operations - $214,500
Cash flow from investing activities
Purchase of equipment - ($12,000)
Net cash from operations - ($12,000)
Cash flow from financing activities
Net cash from operations - $15,100
Cash flow for month ended Jan. 31, 2021 = $217,600
A properly created cash flow statement is an important bridge between the income statement and balance sheet and provides critical information for all decision-makers. You should also consider consulting an accountant or bookkeeper when creating financial statements.
You may also like
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to apply for a business license
If you've started a business, you probably need at least one license or permit—and maybe more, depending on your business and where it's located.
January 22, 2024 · 3min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read