What Is a Certificate of Authority? A Plain-English Guide for Business Owners

Each document carries its own application process, issuing agency, and certificate number. They are not interchangeable.

What is the difference between a certificate of authority and foreign qualification?

Foreign qualification is the process of registering your business to legally operate in a state where it wasn't formed. A "certificate of authority" is the document the state issues confirming that registration was approved. The two terms are often used interchangeably on state agency websites. When someone says "you need to foreign qualify in Texas," they mean you need to file for and receive a certificate of authority, or whatever Texas calls its equivalent, from the Texas Secretary of State.

When does a business need a certificate of authority?

The requirement kicks in when you start "doing business" in another state. States define that phrase differently, and the line between a taxable presence and an occasional transaction isn't always obvious.

As a general rule, you need a certificate of authority in any state where your business has a sustained, regular presence or economic activity beyond isolated transactions.

The "doing business" checklist

If any of the following apply in a given state, you likely need to register there.

Do you maintain a physical office, store, or warehouse there?

Do you employ workers based in that state?

Do you own or lease real property there?

Do you regularly solicit sales or contracts from customers there?

Do you hold a bank account there?

Do you have a company-owned vehicle or equipment regularly located there?

Do you accept contracts primarily performed in that state?

Do you have a manager, officer, or director who regularly conducts business from that state on the company's behalf?

Activities that typically don't trigger registration include isolated sales, attending a single trade show, or using an independent contractor working in their own capacity. But every state draws the line differently. An attorney familiar with the state's statute can confirm whether your specific activities qualify.

Do sole proprietors need a certificate of authority?

No. This requirement applies to formally organized entities, such as LLCs, corporations, and limited partnerships, created by filing with a state agency. Sole proprietors may still need local business licenses or sales tax permits, but foreign qualification is not part of that picture.

What are the penalties for not getting a certificate of authority?

States treat unauthorized operation as a legal violation. Most penalties fall into four categories.

You lose the right to sue in that state's courts. Your business typically cannot file a lawsuit or enforce contracts until it registers. If a customer doesn't pay or a vendor breaches an agreement, you may have no immediate legal recourse.

Your business typically cannot file a lawsuit or enforce contracts until it registers. If a customer doesn't pay or a vendor breaches an agreement, you may have no immediate legal recourse. You face fines and civil penalties. Most states impose per-day or per-month fines that accumulate quickly.

Most states impose per-day or per-month fines that accumulate quickly. You owe back taxes and fees. States can assess taxes, franchise fees, and filing fees retroactively for the entire unregistered period. That liability can easily exceed what timely registration would have cost.

States can assess taxes, franchise fees, and filing fees retroactively for the entire unregistered period. That liability can easily exceed what timely registration would have cost. Officers and managers may face personal liability. Some states extend liability for unauthorized operations to the individuals who ran the business during the unregistered period.

Most states let you cure the problem by filing retroactively and paying outstanding fees and penalties, but retroactive registration almost always costs more than registering before you start operating.

How to get a certificate of authority: Step-by-step

The process follows a predictable sequence in most states: obtain proof your business is in good standing at home, designate someone to receive legal notices in the new state, complete the application, pay the filing fee, and wait for approval.

Step 1: Obtain a certificate of good standing from your home state

A certificate of good standing, sometimes called a certificate of existence or certificate of status, confirms that your business is properly registered and current on all state fees and filings. The new state needs this to verify you're a legitimate, active entity.

Request it from your home state's Secretary of State office. Most states issue it within a few days. Many states require the certificate to be recent, usually issued within 30 to 90 days of your application date. An expired certificate of good standing is one of the most common reasons applications get rejected, so request it close to when you plan to file.

Step 2: Appoint a registered agent in the new state

A registered agent is a person or entity with a physical street address in the new state, authorized to receive legal notices, lawsuits, and official government correspondence on your business's behalf. Most states require one before your application can be processed.

If you don't have a physical office in the new state, you can use a registered agent service. Confirm the agent is formally appointed before you submit your application.

Step 3: Complete and submit the application

The application typically asks for your business's legal name, home state of formation, date of formation, principal office address, registered agent information, and names of key officers or managers depending on your entity type.

Some states accept online filings through their Secretary of State portal; others require paper forms by mail. Check the specific state's requirements before you start.

Step 4: Pay the filing fee

For most states and entity types, expect to pay between $50 and $300, though some states charge significantly more. Many states offer expedited processing for an additional fee. Verify the current amount directly with the state agency before you file.

Step 5: Wait for approval and maintain compliance

Processing times range from a few business days for states with online filing to several weeks for states that handle applications by mail. Once approved, the state issues your certificate of authority along with your certificate of authority number, your unique identifier in that state's records.

Approval isn't the end of your obligations. Most states require foreign-registered businesses to file annual reports, pay ongoing franchise taxes or fees, and keep registered agent information current. Falling behind can lead to the revocation of your certificate of authority.

LegalZoom has helped millions of businesses with legal filings, including foreign qualifications. If you'd rather skip the paperwork, LegalZoom's foreign qualification filing service can handle the process for you. (Rated 4.6/5 by more than 30,000 customers.)

Common reasons certificate of authority applications are rejected or delayed

Certificate of authority applications are often delayed because the information on the form doesn’t match the business’s home-state records or required documents are missing. Checking these details before you file can help prevent avoidable rejections.

Expired certificate of good standing. Many states require it to be issued within 30 to 90 days of your application date. Request it as close to your filing date as possible.

Many states require it to be issued within 30 to 90 days of your application date. Request it as close to your filing date as possible. Business name conflict. If another entity already holds your business name in the new state, your application will stall. Most states let you register under a fictitious name for use in that state only. Check name availability before you file.

If another entity already holds your business name in the new state, your application will stall. Most states let you register under a fictitious name for use in that state only. Check name availability before you file. Registered agent not appointed before submission. Several states require the registered agent to formally accept the appointment before processing your application. Confirm the agent is fully appointed before you submit.

Several states require the registered agent to formally accept the appointment before processing your application. Confirm the agent is fully appointed before you submit. Incorrect entity type on the application. Listing "LLC" when your business is technically a limited liability partnership creates a mismatch that delays processing. Verify your exact entity classification against your home-state formation documents.

Listing "LLC" when your business is technically a limited liability partnership creates a mismatch that delays processing. Verify your exact entity classification against your home-state formation documents. Missing officer or manager information. Many states require names and addresses of officers, directors, or managers. Leaving those fields blank is one of the most frequent causes of rejection for corporations. Pull your current officer list before you start the application.

What is a certificate of authority number?

When the state approves your application, it assigns your business a certificate of authority number, a unique identifier printed on the face of the issued certificate, typically near the top alongside your business name and state of formation.

It serves as your registration ID in that specific state, giving you something concrete to reference when vendors, banks, or contract counterparties ask for proof of your out-of-state registration.

How a certificate of authority number differs from an EIN and entity ID