What Is a Certificate of Authority? A Plain-English Guide for Business Owners

If your business is registered in one state but you're opening an office, hiring employees, or making sales in another, you likely need a certificate of authority before you can legally operate there. Skipping that step can mean fines, back taxes, and losing your right to bring a lawsuit in that state's courts.
A certificate of authority is a state-issued document that authorizes a formally registered business entity, such as an LLC or corporation, to conduct business in a state other than the one where it was originally formed. The term also carries a distinct meaning in New York, where "certificate of authority" refers to a sales tax permit rather than a foreign registration document. That difference regularly catches business owners off guard.
Certificate of authority vs. certificate authority: don't confuse these two terms
A certificate of authority is a state-issued legal document that authorizes a business to operate in a state where it wasn't originally formed. A certificate authority (drop the "of") is a cybersecurity term for an entity that issues digital certificates to authenticate websites and online communications. This guide covers only the business and legal meaning.
What is a certificate of authority?
A certificate of authority gives a business formed in one state official permission to conduct business in another. In legal terminology, that business is called a "foreign entity," not foreign as in another country, but foreign as in formed elsewhere. The Secretary of State or equivalent agency in the new state issues the certificate. Without one, your business can't legally operate there: no enforceable contracts, no ability to sue, and potential liability for back taxes and penalties.
Other names states use for this document
The term "certificate of authority" is not universal. Depending on where you file, you may see this document called one of the following.
- Certificate of registration
- Application for authority (used in New York for foreign corporations)
- Statement and designation by a foreign corporation (used in California)
- Foreign qualification certificate
- Certificate of admission
- Application to transact business
The name varies, but the purpose stays the same: official permission to operate as a foreign entity within that jurisdiction.
The three different meanings of "certificate of authority"
|Purpose
|Issuing agency
|Who needs it
|Foreign qualification certificate of authority
|Authorizes an out-of-state business entity to legally operate in a new state
|Secretary of State (or equivalent) in the new state
|LLCs, corporations, and other formally registered entities expanding into another state
|New York sales tax certificate of authority
|Authorizes a business to collect and remit sales tax in New York
|NY Department of Taxation and Finance
|Any business selling taxable goods or services in New York, regardless of where it was formed
|Professional or industry licensing certificate of authority
|Authorizes a firm to practice a regulated profession within a state
|State licensing board or regulatory agency
|Law firms, insurance companies, healthcare providers, and other regulated industries
Each document carries its own application process, issuing agency, and certificate number. They are not interchangeable.
What is the difference between a certificate of authority and foreign qualification?
Foreign qualification is the process of registering your business to legally operate in a state where it wasn't formed. A "certificate of authority" is the document the state issues confirming that registration was approved. The two terms are often used interchangeably on state agency websites. When someone says "you need to foreign qualify in Texas," they mean you need to file for and receive a certificate of authority, or whatever Texas calls its equivalent, from the Texas Secretary of State.
When does a business need a certificate of authority?
The requirement kicks in when you start "doing business" in another state. States define that phrase differently, and the line between a taxable presence and an occasional transaction isn't always obvious.
As a general rule, you need a certificate of authority in any state where your business has a sustained, regular presence or economic activity beyond isolated transactions.
The "doing business" checklist
If any of the following apply in a given state, you likely need to register there.
- Do you maintain a physical office, store, or warehouse there?
- Do you employ workers based in that state?
- Do you own or lease real property there?
- Do you regularly solicit sales or contracts from customers there?
- Do you hold a bank account there?
- Do you have a company-owned vehicle or equipment regularly located there?
- Do you accept contracts primarily performed in that state?
- Do you have a manager, officer, or director who regularly conducts business from that state on the company's behalf?
Activities that typically don't trigger registration include isolated sales, attending a single trade show, or using an independent contractor working in their own capacity. But every state draws the line differently. An attorney familiar with the state's statute can confirm whether your specific activities qualify.
Do sole proprietors need a certificate of authority?
No. This requirement applies to formally organized entities, such as LLCs, corporations, and limited partnerships, created by filing with a state agency. Sole proprietors may still need local business licenses or sales tax permits, but foreign qualification is not part of that picture.
What are the penalties for not getting a certificate of authority?
States treat unauthorized operation as a legal violation. Most penalties fall into four categories.
- You lose the right to sue in that state's courts. Your business typically cannot file a lawsuit or enforce contracts until it registers. If a customer doesn't pay or a vendor breaches an agreement, you may have no immediate legal recourse.
- You face fines and civil penalties. Most states impose per-day or per-month fines that accumulate quickly.
- You owe back taxes and fees. States can assess taxes, franchise fees, and filing fees retroactively for the entire unregistered period. That liability can easily exceed what timely registration would have cost.
- Officers and managers may face personal liability. Some states extend liability for unauthorized operations to the individuals who ran the business during the unregistered period.
Most states let you cure the problem by filing retroactively and paying outstanding fees and penalties, but retroactive registration almost always costs more than registering before you start operating.
How to get a certificate of authority: Step-by-step
The process follows a predictable sequence in most states: obtain proof your business is in good standing at home, designate someone to receive legal notices in the new state, complete the application, pay the filing fee, and wait for approval.
Step 1: Obtain a certificate of good standing from your home state
A certificate of good standing, sometimes called a certificate of existence or certificate of status, confirms that your business is properly registered and current on all state fees and filings. The new state needs this to verify you're a legitimate, active entity.
Request it from your home state's Secretary of State office. Most states issue it within a few days. Many states require the certificate to be recent, usually issued within 30 to 90 days of your application date. An expired certificate of good standing is one of the most common reasons applications get rejected, so request it close to when you plan to file.
Step 2: Appoint a registered agent in the new state
A registered agent is a person or entity with a physical street address in the new state, authorized to receive legal notices, lawsuits, and official government correspondence on your business's behalf. Most states require one before your application can be processed.
If you don't have a physical office in the new state, you can use a registered agent service. Confirm the agent is formally appointed before you submit your application.
Step 3: Complete and submit the application
The application typically asks for your business's legal name, home state of formation, date of formation, principal office address, registered agent information, and names of key officers or managers depending on your entity type.
Some states accept online filings through their Secretary of State portal; others require paper forms by mail. Check the specific state's requirements before you start.
Step 4: Pay the filing fee
For most states and entity types, expect to pay between $50 and $300, though some states charge significantly more. Many states offer expedited processing for an additional fee. Verify the current amount directly with the state agency before you file.
Step 5: Wait for approval and maintain compliance
Processing times range from a few business days for states with online filing to several weeks for states that handle applications by mail. Once approved, the state issues your certificate of authority along with your certificate of authority number, your unique identifier in that state's records.
Approval isn't the end of your obligations. Most states require foreign-registered businesses to file annual reports, pay ongoing franchise taxes or fees, and keep registered agent information current. Falling behind can lead to the revocation of your certificate of authority.
LegalZoom has helped millions of businesses with legal filings, including foreign qualifications. If you'd rather skip the paperwork, LegalZoom's foreign qualification filing service can handle the process for you. (Rated 4.6/5 by more than 30,000 customers.)
Common reasons certificate of authority applications are rejected or delayed
Certificate of authority applications are often delayed because the information on the form doesn’t match the business’s home-state records or required documents are missing. Checking these details before you file can help prevent avoidable rejections.
- Expired certificate of good standing. Many states require it to be issued within 30 to 90 days of your application date. Request it as close to your filing date as possible.
- Business name conflict. If another entity already holds your business name in the new state, your application will stall. Most states let you register under a fictitious name for use in that state only. Check name availability before you file.
- Registered agent not appointed before submission. Several states require the registered agent to formally accept the appointment before processing your application. Confirm the agent is fully appointed before you submit.
- Incorrect entity type on the application. Listing "LLC" when your business is technically a limited liability partnership creates a mismatch that delays processing. Verify your exact entity classification against your home-state formation documents.
- Missing officer or manager information. Many states require names and addresses of officers, directors, or managers. Leaving those fields blank is one of the most frequent causes of rejection for corporations. Pull your current officer list before you start the application.
What is a certificate of authority number?
When the state approves your application, it assigns your business a certificate of authority number, a unique identifier printed on the face of the issued certificate, typically near the top alongside your business name and state of formation.
It serves as your registration ID in that specific state, giving you something concrete to reference when vendors, banks, or contract counterparties ask for proof of your out-of-state registration.
How a certificate of authority number differs from an EIN and entity ID
|Issued by
|Purpose
|Certificate of authority number
|Foreign state's Secretary of State (or equivalent)
|Identifies your authorization to operate in that specific state
|EIN (Employer Identification Number)
|IRS
|Used for federal tax filing, payroll, and banking
|Home-state entity ID
|Your home state's Secretary of State
|Identifies your original business registration
You may hold several certificate of authority numbers if you register in multiple states. Each is unique to that state and that filing.
How to look up your certificate of authority number
Most states maintain a public business entity search tool on their Secretary of State's website. Search by your business name or home-state entity ID to locate your filing and retrieve the number. It also appears on the original certificate that the state issued after approval.
How to get a certificate of authority in New York
New York is one of the few states where "certificate of authority" refers to two entirely separate documents, and you may need both.
- If your business was formed outside New York and operates there, you need a foreign qualification certificate of authority from the New York Department of State.
- If you sell taxable goods or services in New York, you need a sales tax certificate of authority from the New York Department of Taxation and Finance.
Getting one does not satisfy the obligation for the other.
Foreign qualification certificate of authority (New York Department of State)
File an Application for Authority with the New York Department of State. LLCs file a comparable form under the Limited Liability Company Law. Both forms ask for the entity's name, home state of formation, date of formation, the New York county where its office will be located, and a business purpose statement.
A few requirements set New York apart.
- Certificate of existence: Required from your home jurisdiction, issued no more than one year before submission.
- Registered agent: New York doesn't require a foreign corporation or LLC to have a registered agent. The corporation can assign this duty to the Department of State. You can still designate your own agent if you prefer.
- Name availability: If your business name is already in use in New York, you must designate a fictitious name for use in the state.
- Filing fee: As of 2026, $225 for a foreign corporation and $250 for a foreign LLC.
- LLC publication requirement: Within 120 days of filing, a foreign LLC must publish a notice in two newspapers, one daily and one weekly, in the county where the LLC's New York office is located, once a week for six consecutive weeks. Missing the 120-day deadline automatically suspends your LLC's authority to do business in New York.
- Retroactive filing: If your business was already conducting business in New York before filing, it must obtain the consent of the New York State Tax Commission.
Applications typically take two to four weeks unless you pay for expedited processing.
New York sales tax certificate of authority (Department of Taxation and Finance)
If you make taxable sales in New York, you must register with the Tax Department. This certificate gives you the right to collect tax on taxable sales and to issue and accept most New York sales tax exemption certificates.
This requirement applies regardless of where your business was formed. Out-of-state businesses with annual sales exceeding $500,000 and 100 or more transactions into New York must register. Businesses with a physical presence in New York, such as an office, warehouse, or employees, must register even below that threshold.
Register at least 20 days before you begin business. Registration is free. New York will send you a certificate that must be displayed at your place of business at all times. You cannot legally make taxable sales until you receive it. It typically arrives within five business days.
If you're expanding into New York as a foreign entity and selling taxable goods or services there, you'll need to file with two separate state agencies.
State-by-state differences: Names, filing agencies, and fees
The document name, filing agency, fee, and ongoing requirements vary significantly across the country. The average state fee to qualify a business corporation is $230; the average for an LLC is $190. The lowest foreign LLC registration fee is $50 (Hawaii, Michigan, and Missouri); the most expensive are in Massachusetts ($500), Texas ($750), and South Dakota ($750).
The table below covers eight of the most common states where businesses seek foreign qualification. Fees are approximate and reflect 2025–2026 schedules. Verify current amounts directly with the relevant agency before you file.
|State
|Document name
|Filing agency
|Approx. fee (LLC / corp)
|Notable requirements
|California
|Statement and Designation by Foreign Corporation (corps); Application to Register a Foreign LLC (LLCs)
|California Secretary of State
|$70 (LLC) / $100 (corp)
|Certificate of good standing required; online filing only; annual Statement of Information due within 90 days; $800 annual franchise tax applies
|New York
|Application for Authority
|NY Department of State
|$250 (LLC) / $225 (corp)
|Certificate of good standing required (within 1 year); LLCs must publish notice in two newspapers for 6 consecutive weeks within 120 days of filing
|Texas
|Application for Registration
|Texas Secretary of State
|$750 (LLC) / $750 (corp)
|Certificate of good standing required; annual franchise tax report required; among the highest filing fees in the country
|Florida
|Application for Authorization to Transact Business
|Florida Division of Corporations
|$125 (LLC) / $70 (corp)
|Certificate of existence required (within 30 days); registered agent acceptance required; online filing available
|Illinois
|Application for Admission to Transact Business
|Illinois Secretary of State
|$150 (LLC) / $150 (corp, minimum)
|Certificate of good standing required (within 60 days); corp fee may increase based on paid-in capital; annual franchise tax applies
|Delaware
|Foreign Qualification / Registration
|Delaware Division of Corporations
|~$200 (LLC) / ~$200+ (corp)
|Businesses formed in Delaware do not need to foreign qualify there; strong annual franchise tax obligations for registered entities
|Georgia
|Application for Certificate of Authority
|Georgia Secretary of State
|$225 (LLC) / $225 (corp)
|Certificate of good standing required; registered agent with Georgia address required; online filing available
|Washington
|Foreign Registration Statement
|Washington Secretary of State
|$180 (LLC) / $180 (corp)
|Certificate of good standing required; registered agent required; annual report due
A few patterns worth noting.
- The document name varies widely. California uses "Statement and Designation by Foreign Corporation" for corporations. Texas calls it an "Application for Registration." Illinois calls it an "Application for Admission to Transact Business." If you don't find a form called "certificate of authority" on a state's website, look for one of these alternate names.
- Texas stands out on fees. At $750 for both LLCs and corporations, it's among the most expensive states for foreign qualification.
- California carries hidden ongoing costs. The $800 annual franchise tax is due within ninety days of registering as a foreign entity, and once per year after that, on top of the initial filing fee. For a deeper look, see how to get a certificate of authority in California.
- Illinois penalizes late filers. A foreign corporation that doesn't file within 60 days of starting business in the state faces a penalty on top of standard fees, and the longer you wait past that window, the larger the penalty.
Always verify current amounts directly with the state's Secretary of State or equivalent agency before you submit your application.
FAQs about certificates of authority
How do I get a certificate of authority?
File a separate application in each state where your business is doing business. The core steps: obtain a certificate of good standing from your home state, appoint a registered agent in the new state, complete the state's application form, and pay the filing fee. Requirements, document names, and fees vary by state.
What is a certificate of authority number?
A unique identifier the state assigns when your certificate of authority is approved. It appears on the face of the issued certificate and serves as your registration ID in that state, distinct from your federal EIN and your home-state entity ID. Each state where you register issues its own separate number.
Is a certificate of authority the same as an EIN?
No. A certificate of authority number is issued by a state's Secretary of State and identifies your authorization to operate in that state. An EIN is issued by the IRS for federal tax purposes. Your home state also issues a separate entity ID when you originally form your business. These are three distinct numbers that cannot be substituted for one another.
How do I get a certificate of authority in New York?
It depends on why you need one. If your business was formed outside New York and operates there, file an Application for Authority with the New York Department of State ($225 for corporations, $250 for LLCs). If you sell taxable goods or services in New York, register separately with the New York Department of Taxation and Finance for a sales tax certificate of authority. That registration is free. You may need both, filed with two different agencies.
What documents do I need to apply for a certificate of authority?
At minimum: a certificate of good standing from your home state, the completed application form for the new state, and payment for the filing fee. Some states also require a certified copy of your original formation documents. You'll need your registered agent's name and address in the new state before you can complete the application.
How long does it take to get a certificate of authority approved?
States with online filing typically process applications within a few business days. States requiring paper submissions can take several weeks, sometimes four to six or longer during peak periods. Many states offer expedited processing for an additional fee.
Do I need a certificate of authority if I only sell online to customers in another state?
Online sales alone don't typically require foreign qualification. What matters is whether your business has a physical presence in the state, such as employees, a warehouse, or an office. Crossing a state's sales volume threshold may trigger a separate sales tax registration requirement even when foreign qualification isn't required. Rules vary by state.
What is the difference between a certificate of authority and a business license?
A certificate of authority authorizes a foreign entity to legally exist and operate in a state. A business license authorizes a specific type of business activity, such as retail sales, food service, or contracting, within a city or county. You may need both, obtained from different agencies.
Can I use the same certificate of authority in multiple states?
No. Each state issues its own certificate of authority with its own certificate number. You must file a separate application in every state where your business is doing business.
How long does a certificate of authority remain valid?
In most states, it does not expire on its own. However, the state can revoke it if you fail to file required annual reports, pay state fees, or maintain a registered agent in that state. To understand annual report obligations once registered, check each state's Secretary of State website directly.