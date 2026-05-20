What Is a Foreign Corporation? Definition, Registration, and Compliance Guide

The distinction between a foreign corporation and an alien corporation trips up a lot of people. A foreign corporation, in U.S. state law, is always a domestic U.S. company, formed in one state and operating in another. An alien corporation was incorporated in a foreign country. If a company chartered in Germany opens a branch in Ohio, Ohio law treats it as an alien corporation. Registration rules for alien corporations can differ from those governing U.S.-based foreign corporations, and federal rules may also apply.

Foreign profit corporation is less a distinct entity type and more a filing classification. When you register in a new state, the state needs to know whether your entity is for-profit or nonprofit, because the forms, fees, and ongoing obligations often differ. The word "profit" does not describe anything special about how your company operates; it tells the state which category of foreign entity it is processing. If your corporation is for-profit, assume you will file as a foreign profit corporation unless the state's forms direct you otherwise.

When does a corporation need to register in another state?

A corporation generally must register as a foreign corporation in any state where it regularly conducts business activity. A one-time transaction rarely triggers the requirement. Sustained, ongoing operations almost always do.

What counts as "transacting business"?

Every state defines "transacting business" in its own statutes, and many follow the framework of the Model Business Corporation Act (MBCA). The definitions are not identical, but they share common patterns.

Activities that typically require foreign qualification.

Maintaining a physical office, store, or warehouse in the state

Hiring employees who work in the state

Owning or leasing real property located in the state

Entering into contracts to be performed there

Holding regular meetings of directors or officers in the state

Activities that typically do not require foreign qualification.

Holding a bank account in the state

Defending a lawsuit filed against your corporation

Making isolated or occasional sales with no ongoing presence

Sending employees to occasional trade shows or conferences

Using independent contractors for limited, sporadic tasks

This list is not exhaustive, and the line between "doing business" and "not doing business" can be genuinely blurry. When you are unsure, a business attorney can help you evaluate your specific activities before you start operating.

Common scenarios that trigger foreign qualification

Foreign qualification is triggered by your business's physical and operational presence in a state, not just where your customers are. These examples show how common business decisions can cross that line.

Remote employee in a new state. A Delaware C-corp hires its first full-time employee based in California. That employment relationship, including wages, taxes, and a physical worker, typically triggers California's foreign qualification requirement.

A Delaware C-corp hires its first full-time employee based in California. That employment relationship, including wages, taxes, and a physical worker, typically triggers California's foreign qualification requirement. New retail location. A Texas corporation opens a second store in Arizona. Leasing space and staffing that location establishes a clear, ongoing business presence that requires Arizona registration.

A Texas corporation opens a second store in Arizona. Leasing space and staffing that location establishes a clear, ongoing business presence that requires Arizona registration. Online sales only, no presence. A New York corporation sells products online to customers across the country but has no employees, property, or offices outside New York. In most states, those remote customers alone generally do not trigger a foreign qualification obligation.

How to register a foreign corporation: Step-by-step

Once you have confirmed that your activities trigger the registration requirement, the process follows a consistent pattern across most states, even though specific forms and fees differ. LegalZoom has helped millions of businesses with formation and compliance filings, including foreign qualification in all 50 states.

Confirm you are transacting business in the new state. Review your activities against that state's statutory definition before filing anything. Employees, leased space, and ongoing contracts typically clear this threshold. Obtain a certificate of good standing from your home state's secretary of state. This document confirms your corporation is active and in good standing where it was formed. Most states require it to be dated within 30 to 90 days of your filing. Identify the correct filing office in the new state. Usually this is the secretary of state, though some states use names like Department of State or Division of Corporations. Complete the application for a certificate of authority. This is the formal document requesting permission to transact business in the new state. Errors or missing information typically result in rejection and delay. Designate a registered agent with a physical address in the new state. Every state requires this. The agent receives legal documents and official notices on your corporation's behalf. Submit your application and pay the filing fee. Once approved, the state issues your certificate of authority, which is formal proof your foreign corporation is authorized to operate there. Maintain ongoing compliance. Most states require annual reports, renewal fees, and current registered agent information. Letting these lapse can get your certificate of authority suspended.

LegalZoom's foreign qualification service is rated 4.6 stars by more than 30,000 customers and can handle the filing process on your behalf in any state.

Documents you typically need to foreign qualify

Requirements vary by state, but most foreign qualification filings call for some combination of these.

Certificate of good standing from your home state, usually dated within 30–90 days of filing

from your home state, usually dated within 30–90 days of filing Completed application for certificate of authority (title varies by state)

(title varies by state) Registered agent designation , identifying a registered agent in each state where you operate with a physical address in the new state

, identifying a registered agent in each state where you operate with a physical address in the new state Filing fee payment — verify the current amount before submitting

— verify the current amount before submitting Certified copy of your articles of incorporation , required in some states, not all

, required in some states, not all State-specific supplemental forms — California, for example, uses its own distinct filing rather than a generic application

Always confirm current requirements directly with the California Secretary of State before you file. Requirements change, and an incomplete submission typically means starting over.

What is a certificate of good standing?

A certificate of good standing, sometimes called a certificate of existence or certificate of status, is an official document your home state's secretary of state issues to confirm that your corporation is validly formed, currently active, and compliant with that state's requirements. It tells the new state your corporation is legitimate and that you are not attempting to register a dissolved or suspended entity across state lines.

Most states require the certificate to be dated within 30 to 90 days of your foreign qualification filing, so you generally cannot obtain it months in advance. If your registration process takes longer than expected, you may need to request a fresh certificate before submitting.

The fee is generally modest, typically between $10 and $50, and you request it directly from your home state's secretary of state, either online or by mail.

Statement and designation by foreign corporation: California's filing explained

Most states use a generic "Application for Certificate of Authority" when a foreign corporation registers. California does not. The state has its own named filing with its own requirements, fee structure, and follow-on obligations.

That filing is the Statement and Designation by Foreign Corporation (Form S&DC-S/N). If your out-of-state for-profit corporation begins transacting business in California, this is the document you file with the California Secretary of State to get authorized. For a broader look at the California registration process, see how to obtain a certificate of authority in California.

What the form requires

The form asks for your corporation's legal name, an alternate name if your existing name is already in use in California, a statement that your business is currently allowed to conduct business in the state where it was formed, the name and street address of your agent for service of process in California, and the street address of your principal office. An authorized officer must sign the completed form. California also requires a certificate of good standing from your home state.

Filing fee and how to submit

The initial registration fee is $100. As of 2025–2026, all initial registration filings must be submitted online via California's BizFile Online portal. Always verify the current fee before filing, as fees are subject to change.

What comes next: Statement of information and franchise tax

Filing the Statement and Designation is just the beginning. Three separate obligations follow.

Statement of Information (SI-350). Within 90 days of filing, you must file an initial Statement of Information with the California Secretary of State. After that, corporations must file annually. As of 2026, the filing fee is $25.

Within 90 days of filing, you must file an initial Statement of Information with the California Secretary of State. After that, corporations must file annually. As of 2026, the filing fee is $25. Minimum franchise tax. California imposes an $800 minimum annual franchise tax on foreign corporations, regardless of income or activity level, from the moment your corporation registers.

California imposes an $800 minimum annual franchise tax on foreign corporations, regardless of income or activity level, from the moment your corporation registers. Income-based franchise tax. For C corporations, the Franchise Tax Board also assesses tax at 8.84% of net income, on top of the $800 minimum.

That $800 minimum catches many business owners off guard. It applies to every registered foreign corporation, every year, not just large or profitable ones.

How California differs from other states

Most other states call the equivalent document an "Application for Certificate of Authority" or a "Foreign Registration Statement." The underlying purpose is identical: you are asking the state for formal permission to transact business there. The form name, required information, and accompanying obligations vary, however. If you foreign qualify in multiple states, expect each one to use its own form and terminology.

Foreign corporation registration costs, fees, and timelines

Filing fees range from under $100 in some states to $750 in others, and that initial fee is just one piece of the total compliance cost. Processing times vary just as widely, from a few business days to more than a month.

The table below gives a practical snapshot across six commonly targeted states. These figures reflect approximate state filing fees for the initial foreign qualification application and do not include registered agent fees, professional service fees, or any additional franchise or income taxes that may apply.