What is a Prenup?

What a prenup is (and isn’t)

A prenuptial agreement is a financial agreement made before marriage between two fiancés. This contract lays out terms and conditions for the marriage and potential divorce, such as property ownership, alimony, debt, inheritances, and much more. A prenup is not a divorce filing, a lack of trust, or only for the wealthy. In fact, prenups can protect someone with no money yet, but who believes they will earn money during the marriage.

When a prenup is signed

A prenup is signed before the marriage (as opposed to a postnup, which can be signed during the marriage). Most states do not have a “deadline” for how soon before the wedding a prenup must be signed. However, there are a handful of states, such as California and Minnesota, that do have prenup timing requirements, because as soon as a couple is married, they enter into a new state under the eyes of the state, which requires fiduciary duties to one another and comes with other legal rights.

What a prenup can cover

While individual states mandate what may and may not be included in a prenup, here is a general list of topics that may be included in a prenuptial agreement:

Property ownership

Debt allocation

Spousal support (alimony)

Inheritances

Estate rights (what happens after one spouse dies)

Business interests

Choice of law clauses

And more

What a prenup usually cannot include

There are limits to what may be included in a prenup. Generally, prenups may not include:

Child custody clauses

Child support clauses

Anything illegal

Anything against public policy

A handful of states put restrictions on spousal support clauses

Courts generally want to avoid matters surrounding children, because these are the rights of the children, and not the parents. In addition, a court will not enforce a term that is against the law or policy of the state, such as tax evasion or fraud.

Who should consider a prenup

Prenuptial agreements can benefit a wide range of individuals. Remember, there is no set amount of money one person needs to have in order to benefit from a prenup. However, there are certain situations where a prenup may become especially important and helpful:

One or both partners have premarital assets or debt

One or both partners are likely to generate marital assets or marital debt

Business owners

Second marriages

People with children from prior relationships

Unequal assets

Inheritance expectations

Couples with pets

Couples who have gone through IVF or plan to

Anyone looking for financial clarity from their partner

A prenuptial agreement does more than just protect a wealthy person—it can also protect one party from debt, businesses, pets, and more.

How prenups are enforced

Prenuptial agreements are governed by state law. The general public policy regarding prenuptial agreements is that they are beneficial and that people should have the right to contract regarding their financial matters. Each state lays out the requirements that must be met in order to create a valid and enforceable agreement. While each state has its own rules, the general requirements are:

Must be in writing

Must be signed

Notarization and witnesses (in some states)

Financial disclosure

Reasonableness of the agreement

When a couple gets a divorce, they would typically ask the court to apply the terms of their prenuptial agreement to determine how property, debt, and other financial issues should be handled, and the court will generally enforce the agreement so long as it was properly created and complies with the requirements of state law. Sometimes, prenups are used as negotiation leverage in mediation as well.

Do you need a lawyer for a prenup?

Generally speaking, most states and situations do not require legal representation for a prenuptial agreement. There are a few circumstances where it may become necessary, but the parties should not share a lawyer. This causes a conflict of interest for the attorney, and neither spouse gets true representation.

While not required, hiring representation while writing the prenup can be a good idea to deter any litigation against the prenup down the road. Showing a court that each party had representation increases the odds of enforceability, because it shows that each party knowingly entered into the agreement with a legal advocate by their side.

Common myths about prenups

Let’s debunk some common myths about prenups. Here are some of the most frequently mentioned misconceptions about prenuptial agreements: