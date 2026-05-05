Julia Rodgers, Esq.

Julia Rodgers, Esq.

Julia is an award-winning family law attorney and the founder & CEO of HelloPrenup, the leading online platform for modern prenups. Through her work, she has helped thousands of couples across the country navigate the legal and emotional complexities of marriage with clarity, confidence, and transparency—empowering them to start their next chapter on the same page.

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