Julia Rodgers, Esq.
Julia is an award-winning family law attorney and the founder & CEO of HelloPrenup, the leading online platform for modern prenups. Through her work, she has helped thousands of couples across the country navigate the legal and emotional complexities of marriage with clarity, confidence, and transparency—empowering them to start their next chapter on the same page.
More From This Author
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What Makes a Prenup Enforceable?
Prenups are typically enforceable so long as they follow all state requirements. Certain issues, however, can cause them to be invalidated.
· 6 min read
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When Should You Start A Prenup?
Most states don't have strict rules about when a prenup must be drafted and signed, but some do, and sometimes late signing can affect enforceability.
· 4 min read
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Do Both Spouses Need a Prenup Lawyer?
Certain scenarios require legal representation while writing a prenup, but not every situation does. Read here to learn more.
· 5 min read
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What Is a Prenup?
A prenup is a tool created by two people before marriage to define financial arrangements. It must be signed before marriage.
· 6 min read
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Prenup vs. Postnup
Prenups and postnups can both be helpful tools, but they're entered into at different times and not always subject to the same scrutiny. Find out more here.
· 4 min read