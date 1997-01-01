Angela Jackson

Associate Attorney

Fears Law PLLC

Angela Jackson

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Get advice

Meet the attorney

Licensed in

Texas

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

24 years of legal experience, practicing since 2002.

About

Hi, I'm Angela. In my 24 years of practice, my goal was and still is to not only help my client but to educate them during the process. I'm most proud of being the first in my family to get a law degree and to achieve it soon after the birth of my first child.

Why practice law

I made a decision to become a lawyer in high school when I witnessed my family going through a probate process with little to no guidance. It was unfortunate and frustrating.

Fun fact

I absolutely love a good science fiction film and I am a Star Wars fan.

Professional background

Education

  • Tulane Law School
    J.D. in Law, 2001
  • Fisk University
    B.A. Business Administration and Spanish,1997

Experience

  • Fears Law PLLC
    Associate Attorney
    2026 - Present
  • Jackson and Associates Law Firm P.C.
    Principal Attorney
    2017 - Present
  • Mostyn Law Firm
    Associate Attorney
    2009 - 2017
  • Law Office of Angela L. Jackson PLLC
    Attorney and Owner
    2007 - 2009
  • Heard, Robins, Cloud LLP
    Associate Attorney
    2002 - 2007

Associations

  • State Bar of Texas
    Member
    2002 - Present
  • Houston Lawyer Association
    Member
    2002 - 2007 & 2026 - Present
  • Texas Trial Lawyer Association
    Member
    2002 - 2006
  • Houston Bar Association
    Member
    2002 - 2005
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.