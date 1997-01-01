Associate Attorney
Fears Law PLLC
Angela Jackson
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Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Texas
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
24 years of legal experience, practicing since 2002.
About
Hi, I'm Angela. In my 24 years of practice, my goal was and still is to not only help my client but to educate them during the process. I'm most proud of being the first in my family to get a law degree and to achieve it soon after the birth of my first child.
Why practice law
I made a decision to become a lawyer in high school when I witnessed my family going through a probate process with little to no guidance. It was unfortunate and frustrating.
Fun fact
I absolutely love a good science fiction film and I am a Star Wars fan.
Professional background
Education
- Tulane Law School
J.D. in Law, 2001
- Fisk University
B.A. Business Administration and Spanish,1997
Experience
- Fears Law PLLC
Associate Attorney
2026 - Present
- Jackson and Associates Law Firm P.C.
Principal Attorney
2017 - Present
- Mostyn Law Firm
Associate Attorney
2009 - 2017
- Law Office of Angela L. Jackson PLLC
Attorney and Owner
2007 - 2009
- Heard, Robins, Cloud LLP
Associate Attorney
2002 - 2007
Associations
- State Bar of Texas
Member
2002 - Present
- Houston Lawyer Association
Member
2002 - 2007 & 2026 - Present
- Texas Trial Lawyer Association
Member
2002 - 2006
- Houston Bar Association
Member
2002 - 2005