Associate Attorney
Fears Law PLLC
Angie Olivan
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Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Florida
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
5 years of legal experience, practicing since 2021.
About
Hi, I’m Angie. I became an attorney because I believe the law should protect people, not confuse them. My experience spanning across litigation and estate planning, I’ve sat on both sides of what happens when families plan ahead and when they don’t. That perspective shapes everything about how I work with clients. I’m bilingual in English and Spanish, and I bring the same warmth and clarity to every consultation regardless of the complexity of the issue.
Why practice law
I practice law because I’ve seen what happens to families who didn’t have the right guidance at the right time. I want to be that attorney who changes that outcome, one conversation at a time. The law is powerful. In the right hands, it protects everything you’ve built.
Fun fact
I’m a Swiftie, a classically trained pianist, and I’m on a mission to cross off all 7 Wonders of the World, one trip at a time.
Professional background
Education
- St. Thomas School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2021
- Florida International University
B.A. in Political Science, 2015
Experience
- Fears Law Group, PLLC
Associate Attorney
2026 - Present
- Olivan Law, PLLC
Attorney
2022 - Present
Associations
- Miami Dade Bar Association
Member
2022 - 2023 & 2026 - Present
- Florida Association of Women Lawyers
Member
2024- Present
- CABA
Member
2022 - Present