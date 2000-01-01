Angie Olivan

Associate Attorney

Fears Law PLLC

Angie Olivan

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Meet the attorney

Licensed in

Florida

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

5 years of legal experience, practicing since 2021.

About

Hi, I’m Angie. I became an attorney because I believe the law should protect people, not confuse them. My experience spanning across litigation and estate planning, I’ve sat on both sides of what happens when families plan ahead and when they don’t. That perspective shapes everything about how I work with clients. I’m bilingual in English and Spanish, and I bring the same warmth and clarity to every consultation regardless of the complexity of the issue.

Why practice law

I practice law because I’ve seen what happens to families who didn’t have the right guidance at the right time. I want to be that attorney who changes that outcome, one conversation at a time. The law is powerful. In the right hands, it protects everything you’ve built.

Fun fact

I’m a Swiftie, a classically trained pianist, and I’m on a mission to cross off all 7 Wonders of the World, one trip at a time.


Professional background

Education

  • St. Thomas School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2021
  • Florida International University
    B.A. in Political Science, 2015

Experience

  • Fears Law Group, PLLC
    Associate Attorney
    2026 - Present
  • Olivan Law, PLLC
    Attorney
    2022 - Present

Associations

  • Miami Dade Bar Association
    Member
    2022 - 2023 & 2026 - Present
  • Florida Association of Women Lawyers
    Member
    2024- Present
  • CABA
    Member
    2022 - Present
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