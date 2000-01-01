Camron Hoorfar

Of Counsel

Law Office of Tyler Gibson, P.C.

Camron Hoorfar

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Meet the attorney

Licensed in

Kansas, Missouri

Practice areas

Business, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

18 years of legal experience, practicing since 2008.

About

Hi, I'm Camron. I'm an attorney and the owner of the Law Office of Camron Hoorfar, P.C. I manage and oversee every aspect of the law office, including handling my own cases, assisting other attorneys with their cases, and supervising the office staff.

Why practice law

I primarily practice in the areas of personal taxation, business taxation, debt matters, litigation, bankruptcy, business issues, criminal matters, traffic matters, landlord/tenant disputes, and nonprofit organizations.

Fun fact

In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my wife and children, playing soccer, investing in different businesses, and going to Disneyland and DisneyWorld as much as possible.

Professional background

Education

  • University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Law
    LL.M. in Taxation, 2009
  • University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2008
  • University of Missouri - Columbia
    B.S. in Political Science, 2005

Experience

  • Law Office of Tyler Gibson, P.C.
    Of Counsel
    2026 - Present
  • Law Office of Camron Hoorfar, PC
    Owner
    2008 - Present

Associations

  • Kansas Bar Association
    Member
    2009 - Present
  • Missouri Bar Association
    Member
    2008 - Present
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