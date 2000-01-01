Of Counsel
Law Office of Tyler Gibson, P.C.
Camron Hoorfar
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Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Kansas, Missouri
Practice areas
Business, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
18 years of legal experience, practicing since 2008.
About
Hi, I'm Camron. I'm an attorney and the owner of the Law Office of Camron Hoorfar, P.C. I manage and oversee every aspect of the law office, including handling my own cases, assisting other attorneys with their cases, and supervising the office staff.
Why practice law
I primarily practice in the areas of personal taxation, business taxation, debt matters, litigation, bankruptcy, business issues, criminal matters, traffic matters, landlord/tenant disputes, and nonprofit organizations.
Fun fact
In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my wife and children, playing soccer, investing in different businesses, and going to Disneyland and DisneyWorld as much as possible.
Professional background
Education
- University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Law
LL.M. in Taxation, 2009
- University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2008
- University of Missouri - Columbia
B.S. in Political Science, 2005
Experience
- Law Office of Tyler Gibson, P.C.
Of Counsel
2026 - Present
- Law Office of Camron Hoorfar, PC
Owner
2008 - Present
Associations
- Kansas Bar Association
Member
2009 - Present
- Missouri Bar Association
Member
2008 - Present