Phillip Marino

Contract Attorney

Fears Law PLLC

Phillip Marino

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Meet the attorney

Licensed in

Florida

Practice areas

Business, Family & Personal, Intellectual Property*

Years of Experience

11 years of legal experience, practicing since 2015.

About

Hi, I’m Phil. I focus on simplifying the law and showing people exactly how to accomplish their goals.

﻿I represent clients in Florida on a variety of business and personal matters, including business formation, contracts, immigration, criminal law, and employment law. I have extensive experience helping small businesses and individuals navigate our legal system: I’m happy to put that experience to work for you.

Why practice law

One of my proudest career moments was helping a victim of sexual and physical abuse and her daughter achieve US citizenship through the Violence Against Women Act.

My priority with every consultation is to provide immediate action steps so you know exactly what to do next. In my spare time I build furniture and work on cars with my sons.

I like solving puzzles and helping people in tangible ways. The law lets me do both of those things at once.

Fun fact

I personally developed the user agreements and legal framework for an app in the top ten on the app store that impacts millions of people.

Professional background

Education

  • University of Florida
    J.D. in Law, 2015﻿
  • Florida State University
    B.S. in Political Science, 2012
  • Florida State University
    B.A. in History, 2012

Experience

  • Fears Law Firm
    Contract Attorney
    2026 - Present
  • Williams Law Pllc.
    Partner
    2023 - Present
  • Kaplan North America
    LSAT and Bar Instructor
    2010 - Present
  • Independent Legal Consultant
    Attorney
    2015 - 2023

Associations

  • Florida Bar Association
    Member
    2015 - Present
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